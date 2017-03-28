US Congress Votes To Shred ISP Privacy Rules (theregister.co.uk) 111
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Register: The U.S. House of Representatives has just approved a "congressional disapproval" vote of privacy rules, which gives your ISP the right to sell your internet history to the highest bidder. The measure passed by 232 votes to 184 along party lines, with one Democrat voting in favor and 14 not voting. This follows the same vote in the Senate last week. Just prior to the vote, a White House spokesman said the president supported the bill, meaning that the decision will soon become law. This approval means that whoever you pay to provide you with internet access -- Comcast, AT&T, Time Warner Cable, etc -- will be able to sell everything they know about your use of the internet to third parties without requiring your approval and without even informing you. That information can be used to build a very detailed picture of who you are: what your political and sexual leanings are; whether you have kids; when you are at home; whether you have any medical conditions; and so on -- a thousand different data points that, if they have sufficient value to companies willing to pay for them, will soon be traded without your knowledge. With over 100 million households online in the United States, that means Congress has just given Big Cable an annual payday of between $35 billion and $70 billion.
Republicans (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Re: (Score:2)
I hope the Democrats' campaign ads pound home this evil deed during the next round of representative elections. Rub it in!
Re:Who will care? (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh, that's right, they can't. Especially as I never use facebook, and don't allow their javascript to execute.
How can my ISP see all my web traffic? Pretty easily, if it's not encrypted, which is one reason why google is pushing https everywhere, and there's a lot of astroturfing here and elsewhere about why this is a bad thing.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, Facebook already sees your other Webtraffic, because it has the ad networks bugged to track you. Google does. All of them do.
You aren't anonymous unless you're on Tor and using Incognito Mode all the time. The internet works by sharing who you are with everyone interested. Or did you think that the price on Amazon is what everyone sees?
If you don't want the government tracking you, go offgrid. Though I hear that is illegal in some places.
Re: (Score:2)
Even when the web traffic is encrypted (i.e. "https") your ISP can still see your DNS traffic. As soon as PornHub changes their site layout to use "midgets.pornhub.com", your ISP can sell your specific interests to the highest bidder.
Re: (Score:2)
I currently run a openvpn server, and think I will now spin one up on digitalocean for 10$ a month, for my family anyways, this stuff just makes me sick and tired.
Democrats (Score:1, Troll)
There's very little for Republicans left to rape since Democrats pretty much took all your rights to begin with.
Re: (Score:1)
Can you back that up with some examples?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Bush put in Patriot, Obama campaigned on repealing it, and made it actually worse. Spying on Americans is now okay, because even though we've caught them red handed a number of different times, nobody is trying to stop them because "TERRORISTS!!!!!" .
If you vote for either of the two major parties, I hope you like your tyranny, for there is almost no functional difference on the major issues.
Re: (Score:2)
"Is there anything they won't rape for money?"
I'm assuming that question was rhetorical.
Re: (Score:2)
Females.
This Old Transparent House (Score:2)
Democrats (Score:1)
Yes, Republicans will allow individuals to sign contracts that allow ISP's to rape their privacy - believing that people should pretty much be able to do what they want as long as they are willing to pay the consequences.
Democrats on the hand, want everyone except for the rich to be able to avoid all negative consequences -- afterall they can always find someone other than themselves to blame, and democrats are sure happy to rape anyone except the poor or illegals for anything that makes them feel good. Th
Re: (Score:2)
We need to face it. Capitalism, while good in theory, is working out particularly badly for people now because the corporations and the oligarchs running them have taken over the media and the government and are hell bent on squeezing workers to the breaking point. The mainstream media is wholly owned by giant corporations and they pump out fake news, corporate-friendly propaganda 24/7. Capitalism needs to be saved from itself The money addicted oligarchs need to be reigned in. People need to get a better d
This is absolutely sickening... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
While I don't approve of this outcome at all, the browsing habits of the wealthy are up for sale just like the rest.
Re: (Score:2)
But now anyone can buy the personal details about the rest of us. Things we might rather keep private.
Re:This is absolutely sickening... (Score:5, Insightful)
Not "we". It's the dummies. If we had an educated populace, it wouldn't be happening. The obscenely wealthy wouldn't have the votes.
Re: (Score:2)
your Internet access might become cheaper.
Pffthahahahaha, oh wait you were serious, let me laugh even harder. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Re: (Score:1)
You are retarded.
The rules would have afforded netizens with the opportunty to SUE if a company isn't disclosing what data they're copying. With these rules being tossed out, there is simply no legal recourse when an ISP (or yes, Google) steals your data.
This is not giving more freedom to businesses, but it is contributing to a further regression of our privacy.
Also, there's a big difference: You can use (or not use) whatever search engine you like but in MANY parts of the country there is only one real IS
Re: (Score:2)
If you try to spin any harder, I fear your head will launch into orbit.
Re: (Score:2)
What are you talking about? This will allow ISPs to fund Internet access for poorer people.
You're not losing any privacy, but your Internet access might become cheaper.
Those fuckers will use this as an excuse to jack up your rates again because now they need to offset the costs of having farm your data for them to sell. You see, this is going to cost them and therefore will cost the consumer. That's ISP math.
Selective Outrage (Score:2)
Uh, the rules never went into effect (Score:1)
Hey moron, ISPs have been able to sell your anonymized data since forever. How have you been hurt by this?
Oh, and those rules never went into effect. Doh!
So... Can they sell past history? (Score:2, Interesting)
Or is there a date at which point than can begin collecting your soul (I mean data) and selling it?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Go dark (Score:2)
NSA or CIA can beat that. How long do you think it will be before they partner with ISPS for "enhanced security" and pay them with that technology?
Re: (Score:2)
Hey dufus, those guys already have access. That is not who this story is about. This is about anybody with money being able to buy your private internet history.
Re: (Score:2)
You can do that but are you then safe from Microsoft or Apple taking whatever they want from your computer and phoning it home?
No. And if you trust Microsoft to stop spying when you make use of the user-facing privacy options, you are indeed a trusting person.
What the ISP knows about you is much less than what Microsoft knows about you.
Re: (Score:2)
Ouch... (Score:3)
This idea that all senators and reps are terrible - except mine has got to go. We are all continually being bent over. Vote all of them out.
Re:Ouch... (Score:5, Insightful)
Was there lube? I didn't feel any lube.
This idea that all senators and reps are terrible - except mine has got to go. We are all continually being bent over. Vote all of them out.
Ugh. Vote the Republicans out, dum dum! Can you not see that the Democrats voted against this abomination? This "one side is as bad as the other" bullshit is what got Trump elected in the first place.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
No Democratic senators, and one Democratic representative who I can't find information on. Whoever that is needs to get smacked the hell down.
But it's not "a few Democrats", it's one idiot.
Re: (Score:2)
This "one side is as bad as the other" bullshit is what got Trump elected in the first place.
I would like to take this moment to remind everyone that there is this thing called a primary election. During the primary election, you can vote for who you want to see in the general election. Traditionally, primary elections have low turnout, so your vote will have more influence.
Even if you don't identify with a political party, vote in the primary. I even suggest voting in the primary of the party you identify with the least. Perhaps that would result in some moderate candidates in the general el
Nice Panopticum they are building (Score:2)
With the records ISPs will be building on people, any kind of profiling will become easy. Have had an impure thought? Your ISP will know!
IMO, that must the the actual reason behind this anti-citizen action.
Re: Nice Panopticum they are building (Score:3)
If ever a Hitler gains power, it will make it easy to round up the Jews (or whoever the next lot of scapegoats are). Thr census will also become irrelevant. Simply gain access to this data.
Re: (Score:2)
Have had an impure thought? Your ISP will know!
True, but much more likely people will be flagged on suspicion of copyright violations. They could perhaps sell impure thoughts to extortionists, if they can find some who will pay, but ISP's can make more money selling out your efforts to download that unlicensed copy of that Disney movie. Some nice arrangement between the MPAA, the RIAA, and a consortium of ISP's willingly providing their data about you for the noble cause of fighting piracy (the evil-looking eagle says "Piracy is not a Victimless Crime"
Nothing new here (Score:1)
Nothing new here... ISPs used to be able to do this, until an Obama-era regulation blocked it in October, 2016. This just returns us to the prior status. See here [arstechnica.com]
Re: (Score:2)
So you're saying Obama jammed in a regulation he knew they would have to repeal, right before he left office so he wouldn't have to deal with it, to get brownie points, and drooling cogs in the machine are dutifully acting as predicted in screaming how bad it is to go back to the 8 years Obama was fine with this?
I haven't seen anything this cynical since Clinton introduced ridiculously over-reaching anti-arsenic levels in water literally in December before he left office, so Bush would have to take the heat
Re: (Score:2)
Oh look at that. It's questionable whether any had even implemented it yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Common carrier rules could be abolished, and regulation of ISPs could be moved back to the FTC, but that would take time
So.. tired... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now that our web traffic can make them money... (Score:3)
...how many more Mbps can I get? Hey, Comcast, are you listening? The quicker I surf, the more info you get, so how about ramping up those speeds.
There might be a... (Score:2)
Sweet. (Score:2)
Thank You, Sir. May I have Another?
In Soviet America (Score:2)
Teh internets watch you.
So just consider VPN service (Score:3)
is now basically a requirement in America.
You will be better off in the end. Protect yourself from your ISP and get the added bonus of protection from the RIAA/MPAA etc as well. Like a two for one deal.
Re: So just consider VPN service (Score:1)
The VPN provider can sell it too.
Re: (Score:2)
Kind of breaks their whole business model though.
This is a good thing (Score:2)
Now ISPs can be regulated just like cable or phone companies because they are no longer pass-through entities. Remember, ISPs keep saying they shouldn't be regulated like those others, but now, since they are controlling what you can and can't access (through deals they cut with Netflix and such), they are no different than cable companies.
Now that they're collecting data, similar to what cable companies do when they know what you watch, ISPs can now be classified as common carriers.
Even better, since these
Re: (Score:3)
What is this 'regulation' you speak of? (and how long is that gonna last...)
Re: (Score:2)
So what? Nothing really has changed... (Score:3)
Who follows the rules now? How many of you actually have read the TOS for your ISP? It's privacy policy?
Unless you know what's going on to start with and have taken extreme measures to avoid it, you are already being tracked every which way from Sunday. So your ISP now can packet sniff your traffic? Big woop...
If you care to keep your ISP in the dark, best you arrange to have a VPN connection 100% of the time for all your traffic. But I would expect that you are constantly ditching your browser cookies, never log in to anything, don't use E-mail or any protocol that is unencrypted now...
The ONLY compliant anybody has here is that your ISP keeping these records might make it easier for law enforcement to get this information. Even so, that will take a warrant, unless you ISP just gives up any information they have to law enforcement when they ask, even if they don't say please...
Re: (Score:2)
Opera Browser (Score:2)
As Slashdot's resident and probably only Opera Browser user, I'd just like to remind ya'll that the browser has built-in out of the box support for VPN access. There is no complicated or confusing setups. It just works. And remember, Opera Browser is also based on Chrome/Chromium nowadays, so the rendering engine and interface is essentially the same as Chrome otherwise. Additionally, Ad-block is also built in, instead of requiring ad-ons.
Details: http://www.opera.com/computer/... [opera.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks, I wasn't aware their VPN is free. It's a great selling point. Just installed it, writing this from Opera. I used Opera as the primary browser back in the 00s. This may well replace my sandboxie-d Chrome I use for non-trusted browsing (i.e. outside of a handful of trusted sites like email and banking for which I use non-sandboxied Firefox + NoScript with scripting enabled on those sites).
Shred ISP Privacy Rules... (Score:2)
From what I understand the privacy rules set forth by the FCC under president Obama haven't gone into effect yet. So I'm not sure what's changed from what we have today. Granted, it's a crap thing to do, but ISP's have had the ability to do this for as long as they've existed as far as I know.
Hasn't Google and Facebook been monetizing their users in a similar way? And would have been able to continue to do so even if the privacy rules were left in place? If my ISP is going to make money off of me, I sho
The Brietbart take, whee. (Score:2)
From the headline of an article that came up in a Google Search, which I will not link to nor did I click:
"House Votes Tuesday to Restore Consistent Online Privacy Regulation"
Fuck tolerance, those people just need to be driven off the goddamn internet. It's too good for them to ruin.
This same tired nonstory keeps coming up (Score:1)
exemptions? (Score:2)
Random URL fetch script anyone? (Score:2)
How about a script that fetches a random URL once per second?
Putting junk into the data makes it hard to get anything useful out of it. That plus some use of VPNs.
VPN anyone (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)