BitTorrent To Refocus On What Made It Rich - uTorrent (torrentfreak.com) 7
Best known for its uTorrent client, BitTorrent Inc has been focusing more on other projects for a while. But now, with another shake-up imminent, the company has made a fresh commitment to focus on uTorrent and Mainline clients. From an article on TorrentFreak: Caught between the bad publicity generated by millions of pirates using the software for less than legal activities, a reliance on its huge revenue, plus its role in distributing content from signed-up artists, BitTorrent Inc. has at times been required to delicately maneuver around the client's very existence. Now, however, that might be about to change. According to a report from Variety, changes are underway at BitTorrent Inc that could see uTorrent and its Mainline sister client come back into the limelight. First up, the company has yet another new CEO. Rogelio Choy joins the company after spending two years at parking service Luxe Valet. However, Choy is also a former BitTorrent employee, serving as its Chief Operating Officer between 2012 and 2015. The hiring of Choy reportedly coincides with a shake-up of BitTorrent Inc.'s product line. BitTorrent Live, the patented live video streaming project developed by BitTorrent creator Bram Cohen, will be set loose as a separate, venture-funded company, Variety reports.
Oh joy. (Score:2)
So we can have another compromised ad-whoring torrent program to fuck our systems up with.
NO THANKS!
If I owned it (Score:3)
I would kill it with fire, scrub the name from the internet, and ensure copies of that once great client turned horrendous chugging piece of malware shit never surface again.
The best thing BitTorrent Inc could do is forget it ever bought uTorrent and then release the uTorrent version that predated the purchase. What an upgrade that would be.
Re: (Score:1)
It's a mystery to me why anyone is still using uTorrent when qBittorrent is so much better.
It offers the experience that uTorrent used to be fore it was completely destroyed, with the added benefit that it's also cross-platform.
Too Late? (Score:2)
When "2.2.1" is one of the Google Autocomplete terms for "utorrent", it basically sums up the fact that uTorrent was 'done' at about that time. Meanwhile, uTorrent qBittorrent and Transmission have nearly all the same features, and seedbox providers have more-or-less standardized on rTorrent/ruTorrent (RIP Torrentflux).
What is going to make the next version of uTorrent preferable to what's already there? I'm thinking that uTorrent's best days are behind it, and as long as 2.2.1 lives on Oldversion or OldApp
Re: (Score:2)
seedbox providers have more-or-less standardized on rTorrent/ruTorrent (RIP Torrentflux). What is going to make the next version of uTorrent preferable to what's already there?
I guess this product's not for you, and the <<1% of torrenters that are in the market for seedboxes.
for the vast majority of torrent users, they're going to continue to use utorrent on their desktop at home, and they're going to find their torrent client by googling it, and continue to torrent on public sites. Don't need to thumb your nose at those users either, because it's the huge, cheap, local hard drives in all those home computers with crappy connections, running shitty utorrent that compri
BitTorrent Live: wasted potential (Score:2)
BitTorrent was so successful because it was an open system: an open standard with a public domain reference implementation. Anybody could use it, anybody could write a client for it.
BitTorrent Live failed because it was a closed system: a proprietary standard, a super clunky closed-source client, and a closed system that only allows a very small amount of curated content.
If BitTorrent Live had been as open as the original protocol, or at least free and open for non-commercial use, it could have been revolut
Re: (Score:1)