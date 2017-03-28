A Lawsuit Over Costco Golf Balls Shows Why We Can't Have Nice Things For Cheap (qz.com) 78
Ephrat Livni, writing for Quartz: Unless you're a golfer, you probably don't think about golf balls. But a new US lawsuit about these little-dimpled spheres has an economics lesson for all shoppers, showing why consumers have cause for concern when companies use court for sport. Costco, the wholesale membership club, rocked the golf world in 2016 when it started selling its Kirkland Signature (KS) golf balls at about $15 per dozen, a quarter to a third the price of popular top-ranked balls. Industry insiders called it a "miracle golf ball" for its great performance and low cost, and Costco sold out immediately. It's planning to release more in April. In response to the bargain ball's reception, however, Acushnet -- which makes the popular Titleist balls -- sent the membership club a threatening letter. It accused Costco of infringing on 11 patents and engaging in false advertising for claiming that KS balls meet or exceed the quality standards of leading national brands.
Those who can, do.
Those who can't, sue.
It's not like this is anything new.
Re:Where's the news? (Score:5, Funny)
Re:Where's the news? (Score:4, Insightful)
Sounds like they could, but couldn't sell, then Costco stole and sold on massive scale while providing inventors with nothing. Did I miss anything here?
The inventors of what? The golf ball? Did Acushnet invent it? Seriously though, how can a golf ball have 11 patents on it?
"Seriously though, how can a golf ball have 11 patents on it?"
I have never played golf, and I know the answers to this. Seriously, though, have you done even a minimal amount of research into how golf balls are designed and manufactured?
If so, you would not have asked the question except rhetorically. You're welcome.
Competition is great. It's the cornerstone of free-market capitalism. It brings innovation, better products, and cheaper prices...
Or, you could just as glibly say: those who could, did, and those who couldn't, copied.
I have no idea if that's actually how it went down, just as I presume you have no particular evidence this is a nuisance suit. But if Costco did indeed copy Acushnet's patented features, I take it you wouldn't deny the actual inventor legal recourse.
Re: (Score:3)
Agreed. This has been around for ages:
"If you can't innovate, litigate"
As much as I hate LinkedIn one of the pieces is interesting:
* "Don't Innovate, Just Litigate" - No Genuine Inventor Thinks That Way [linkedin.com]
* Main Street built America
* Wall Street destroyed America
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, it can be a crime. There's a whole concept of Dumping. It usually applies in the case of international trade, but can apply domestically as well. Generally it's used to drive competition out of business when they can't sustain the lower price.
Dumping [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Except when there is industry collusion to keep prices inflated. The golf industry is ABSOLUTELY big on that. Golf balls are incredibly cheap to make and Titleist knows their balls are not worth what they sell them for.
sure they are. if they got a state-enforced monopoly on their production and importation then, for the duration of that granted monopoly, they're worth (in that state) whatever they can sell them for.
He said being stupid isn't a crime.
Probably because of techniques to manufacture the raw materials for the core, techniques to wind the core, techniques to develop the material for the casing, techniques to actual extrude or cast that casing, and the design that went into the the dimple pattern itself.
Now, I'm not saying that all of these kinds of patents should be valid, but I can see how work went into each of these steps, and how a company that has spent the time and money developing these steps would want to do what they could to protect
Costco's products tend to be cheap because they have policies on limiting markup (Kirkland products have a 15% markup, third party products are 8-10%). They can afford to do this because their membership fees cover their corporate overhead.
"Shows Why We Can't Have Nice Things For Cheap" (Score:5, Insightful)
No, it doesn't. This is actual, physical "stuff" which has been invented, not gauzy ideas.
If these balls actually violate the 11 Acushnet patents (and they're in force), then it's right and good for Acushnet to ban Costco from selling them.
(And that's ignoring whether or not the claims of false advertising, which would mean that they wouldn't be nice in the first place.)
Re:"Shows Why We Can't Have Nice Things For Cheap" (Score:5, Insightful)
Given the utter crap that's been given patents combined with the mechanical complexity of a golf ball, from club strike to landing, how likely are existing golf ball patents to be really bogus claims and drawings of dimples?
In any given 2-3 year time span, there's like what, maybe a dozen professional golfers so skilled that they are able to hit the ball on a predictable basis? The remaining pros vary wildly and the amateurs are all over the map, so assessing the claims and technology of golf balls is pretty difficult.
And the amateurs will do/buy anything to improve their game. I do some work at a country club and the schlock on sale to golfers makes global warming skeptics look like Einstein.
And it also wouldn't surprise me if the markup on golf balls was stratospheric, representing the general affluence of many golfers, so there's lots of profit being protected here.
Re:"Shows Why We Can't Have Nice Things For Cheap" (Score:5, Funny)
So, Titleist are the Monster Cables of the golfing/country club set....?
In any given 2-3 year time span, there's like what, maybe a dozen professional golfers so skilled that they are able to hit the ball on a predictable basis? The remaining pros vary wildly and the amateurs are all over the map, so assessing the claims and technology of golf balls is pretty difficult.
Robots are regularly used to compare golf equipment for that reason. Google "Iron Byron" for details.
Re:"Shows Why We Can't Have Nice Things For Cheap" (Score:5, Informative)
If you read TFA you will see that "why we can't have nice things for cheap" refers to the tactic employed by large companies of threatening legal action against small competitors that those competitors can't afford to defend against, even if they are likely to win. It's a tactic that Acushnet has used before.
What's their market cap vs CostCo?
Sounds like they've picked on the wrong company.
Lesson 1 for patent trolls: Don't sue very deep pockets with staff shysters.
By both revenue and market cap, Costco is roughly 70-80x the size of the golf company. Costco's net income alone is higher than both Acushnet's revenue and their market cap. Costco has essentially unlimited resources available to fight any litigation, meaning this case will be decided on the merits if Costco wants it to be.
Re: (Score:3)
If you read TFA you will see that "why we can't have nice things for cheap" refers to the tactic employed by large companies of threatening legal action against small competitors that those competitors can't afford to defend against
Yeah, that's the first thing that comes to mind when I think of Costco -- an itty-bitty company that can't afford to defend itself.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Did you read the article? It will never be known if Acushnet's patents are being violated, because they can use their legal might to force everyone else out of the golf ball business under threat of being forced out of business entirely.
Acushnet doesn't own 11 golf ball patents, it owns the high-end golf ball business. The free market can't solve this, because patents have eliminated the free market for golf balls. And that's why we can't have nice things for cheap.
Call me a skeptic but (Score:1)
I'm surprised there are still patents that matter for golf balls, let alone 11 of them. I would have thought that was a solved problem some 20 years ago and that anything new that still fit tournament regulations on golf balls was gimmicks and snake oil.
That was pretty much my response: WTF can still be patentable in the design of a golf ball? It's basically just a rubber ball with a dimpled plastic shell. Any innovation in that design makes it ineligible to be used in tournaments!
However, you left out if these balls actually are NOT violate all 11 Acushnet patents, what would happen? This is a part of business tactic when a company is using patents to force others out of its way of monopoly. If it is the case, this is a kind of patent troll tactic and I don't support it...
Also, from what I read TFA, Acushnet is trying to force "meet or exceed the quality standards of leading national brands" as Costco advertisement of their balls (#7 in the Complaint [golf-patents.com]). However, if you really look at
However, you left out if these balls actually are NOT violate all 11 Acushnet patents, what would happen?
That's irrelevant to my point (which is that -- surprise, surprise -- the article title is utter bullshit).
I love the way this looks on paper:
Patent infringement:
"You totally copied all of our best secrets for making awesome golf balls!"
False advertising:
"Your golf balls are shyte Costco!"
Which is it? Did they take your awesome patented ideas or are the golf balls nothing more than under-performing over-hyped sales gimmicks?
Or, maybe they both are...
I score my golf game by my best hole and the number of balls I lose.
A par and 2 is a _great_ round of golf.
I usually find more balls than I lose, hunting for mine in the rough, but those don't count in the score. I never buy balls.
Also: Even # holes = bowl hole, Odd # holes = beer hole. Have to designate a driver, even for 9.
Take your score and divide by the number of balls lost. As long as you are under par (or got a beer cart girl's number) you've had a good day.
Re:Costco can hold their own (Score:5, Insightful)
When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.
it is the grass that suffers.
Well, to be fair, every golfer should know to repair their divots.
When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.
And, checking recent events, apparently, US health insurance law.
Costco put some cards on the table (Score:5, Informative)
They published why they don't infringe.
http://golf-patents.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/20170317-Complaint-Costco-v-Acushnet.pdf
That should give the other side pretty good visability as to what their options are.
Will be interesting to see what they do next.
If Costco did their homework, then maybe the dreaded golf ball triopoly is dad.
Oh, it's sooo exciting just can't wait to see what happens next.
They want to stop Acushnet to make any accusations of patent infringement, because (a) in all 11 cases the Costco balls are not made in the way that the patent claims, and (b) in all 11 cases the Acushnet patent is invalid because of prior art. For example, one patent claim is for balls "where dimples cover more than 80% of the surface", and Costco says with their ball
Dimpled (Score:2)
Is it just branding or is it a real patent issue? (Score:2)
These days, almost every single small consumer product is made in China or similar countries. Factories turn out the same electronics for Apple, Lenovo, Dell, etc. and the only differentiation is the case and branding. It wouldn't surprise me if there were one or two massive golf ball factories turning out millions of balls a month, and just slapping the Titleist or Nike or Kirkland Signature logo on a slightly differentiated design. This happens a lot in electronics too -- Cisco's contract manufacturers se
I'm actually surprised that there's a market for cheap golf balls given how much disposable income you need to have to play golf these days. You need to belong to a country club, buy thousands of dollars worth of equipment
Not really: you can buy relatively good clubs (non-pro of course) for a few hundred dollars, and there are plenty of golf courses that don't require club membership. You can play a round for less than $50 on some decent courses. They're not quite PGA-level, but then again if you aren't going to spend a ton of money you probably aren't at the skill level that would require.
My town has a city-owned golf course (not uncommon). This course was a private course that was struggling and the city purchased it a couple of decades ago.
Greens fees are about $20.
Advertising costs money (Score:2)
Costco is the one suing (Score:3)
This won't be like before, when the manufacturer sent threatening letters and forced smaller manufacturers to either go to court of get out of the business entirely. Costco is suing, and now Acushnet Holdings has to either prove their claims or fold. Same as IBM and Novell when SCO made similar bad noises about patent infringement, the big boys can't afford to let someone slander them.
Any bets that another patent troll is going to get a kick in the balls?
Poking the dragon (Score:2)
Leading National Brand (Score:2)
Technicality question on advertising and legalities around their verbiage. It's been a while, but I thought when somebody uses the phrase "Leading National Brand" it means absolutely nothing in court. In other words, they can always say they are better than the leading national brand, because there is no definite requirement for who is "leading". Leading might mean their 5 year old son who sells golf balls he found in the ditch outside.
Some other gotchas I remember are "Best", "Number 1", and crap like that
