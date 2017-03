Facial Recognition Database Used By FBI Is Out of Control, House Committee Hears

The House oversight committee claims the FBI's facial recognition database is out of control , noting that "no federal law controls this technology" and "no court decision limits it." At last week's House oversight committee hearing , politicians and privacy campaigners presented several "damning facts" about the databases. "About 80% of photos in the FBI's network are non-criminal entries, including pictures from driver's licenses and passports," reports The Guardian. "The algorithms used to identify matches are inaccurate about 15% of the time, and are most likely to misidentify black people than white people." From the report: