US Top Court Considers Changing Where Patent Cases May Be Filed

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday grappled over whether to upend a quarter-century of practice and limit where patent-infringement lawsuits can be filed. From a report on Reuters: The U.S. Supreme Court struggled over whether to upend nearly 30 years of law governing patent lawsuits that critics say allows often-baseless litigants to sue in friendly courts, giving them the upper hand over high-technology companies such as Apple and Alphabet Google. The justices heard an hour of arguments in an appeal by beverage flavoring company TC Heartland LLC to have a patent infringement suit brought against it by food and beverage company Kraft Heinz moved from federal court in Delaware, where it was filed, to Heartland's home base in Indiana. TC Heartland is challenging a lower court ruling denying a transfer to Indiana. Even though the case did not involve a lawsuit filed in Texas, the arguments involved the peculiar fact that the bulk of patent litigation in the United States is occurring in a single, rural region of East Texas, far from the centers of technology and innovation in the United States. Critics have said the federal court there has rulings and procedures favoring entities that generate revenue by suing over patents instead of making products, sometimes called "patent trolls." The outcome of the TC Heartland case could be profoundly felt in the East Texas courts. The justices could curtail where patent lawsuits may be launched, limiting them to where a defendant company is incorporated and potentially making it harder to get to trial or score lucrative jury verdicts.
Except don't nobody want to go to East Texas.
The patent trolls already did. Tyler, TX has buildings "occupied" by lots of companies, except that there is never anyone in the office.
Or Hawaii. Make defense expensive.
They already do this. Some news organization did an expose on it. They went through a building that was simply corridors full of one-room offices, a company nameplate on the door, and no one ever went in or out.
About time they weighed in on "venue-shopping" by trolls. Either of the defendant or plaintiff's headquarters' locations.
Even that has problems, as the patent trolls will simply all incorporate in the Eastern District of Texas and keep a one man shop open there. I think like many other such cases, it needs to be limited to the location of the Defendant or a plan in which a contract or agreement has been signed.
This will fail... they'll just file a subsidiary law firm in the favorable jurisdiction and then file from their new HQ. The only truly viable solution is to reform IP law, and that is an undertaking that no politician will go near.... unless its to give their backers even more control.
Dedicated patent courts. (Score:3)
We have dedicated courts specifically for Bankruptcy and Immigration. We need a dedicated court for both Patent and Malpractice issues.
We effectively have that, you just dislike their methodology. The Texas court in question handles so many patent cases, that it is the defacto dedicated court.
But they got that way by illegally intentionally favoring a specific point of view, favoring patent holders no matter how ridiculous the patent or complaint. One major factor is their strong belief in jury trials, which slows things down, and raises trial costs significantly, and increases the risk of a ridiculous over the top jury award. All of th
It's obvious that patent cases should be heard in the 9th Circuit.
Or at least San Antonio.
