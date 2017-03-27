'Pirate' Movie Streaming Sites Declared Legal By Italian Court

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


A Court of Appeal in Rome has overturned a 600,000 euro ruling against four unlicensed sites that offered streaming movies to the public. From a report: When it comes to passing judgment on so-called 'pirate' sites, Italy has more experience than most around Europe. Courts have passed down many decisions against unlicensed sites which have seen hundreds blocked by ISPs. Today, however, news coming out of the country suggests that the parameters of what defines a pirate site may not be so loosely interpreted in future. It began in 2015 when the operator of four sites that linked to pirated movies was found guilty of copyright infringement by a local court and ordered to pay more almost 600,000 in fines and costs. As a result, filmakers.biz, filmaker.me, filmakerz.org, and cineteka.org all shutdown but in the background, an appeal was filed. The appeal was heard by the Rome Court of Appeal in February and now, through lawyer Fulvio Sarzana who defended the sites' operator, we hear of a particularly interesting ruling. "The Court ruled that the indication of links does not qualify as making direct disposal of files protected by copyright law," Sarzana told TF in an email.

  • The law was the problem (Score:4, Interesting)

    by pablo_max ( 626328 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @01:36PM (#54119957)

    IMO, if a very large portion of a population does an action which is technically illegal, but no one considers it wrong, then clearly it should not be illegal.
    Will allowing piracy mean that music and movies will disappear? No, of course not.
    It just means that shit, mass produced movies and music, designed purely to make money "may" disappear. There will always be people who do a thing just for the thing. Art for the love of art and not to become rich.

    • If rights holders would reap the profits for a decade or MAYBE two and then our cultural artifacts would enter the public domain, as the system was intended to work, people in general would likely respect copyright a lot more. As it is rights holders have perverted the law to the point where the goal of the enforcement of the right of first sale (to ensure the public can enjoy the arts) is no longer even widely recognized as the goal. We have what should be illegal extensions of copyright terms, schemes tha

  • I should be paid for and own that which I create. You? Not so much.

  • Common sense victory (Score:3)

    by Khyber ( 864651 ) <techkitsune@gmail.com> on Monday March 27, 2017 @02:00PM (#54120141) Homepage Journal

    Linking is the core idea of the internet. To kill it means to kill the internet as it exists.

  • No, streaming sites are still illegal. They ruled that providing links to streaming sites is not illegal.

