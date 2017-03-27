Microsoft Yanks Docs.com Search After Complaints of Exposed Sensitive Files (zdnet.com) 3
Microsoft has quietly removed a feature on its document sharing site Docs.com that allowed anyone to search through millions of files for sensitive and personal information. From a report on ZDNet: Users had complained over the weekend on Twitter that anyone could use the site's search box to trawl through publicly-accessible documents and files stored on the site, which were clearly meant to remain private. Among the files reviewed by ZDNet, and seen by others who tweeted about them, included password lists, job acceptance letters, investment portfolios, divorce settlement agreements, and credit card statements -- some of which contained Social Security and driving license numbers, dates of birth, phone numbers, and email and postal addresses. The company removed the site's search feature late on Saturday, but others observed that the files were still cached in Google's search results, as well as Microsoft's own search engine, Bing.
Information wants to be free (Score:2)
Well, your information, not ours.
FTFA (and a major WTF)
All of the documents would have been uploaded by their owners, but they may not have realized that each document could be made public, which is Docs.com's default uploading setting, compared to files created or edited with Word and Excel Online, which are private until set otherwise.