Laptop Ban on Planes Came After Plot To Put Explosives in iPad (theguardian.com) 80

Last week, United States and United Kingdom officials announced new restrictions for airline passengers from eight Middle Eastern countries, forbidding passengers to carry electronics larger than a smartphone into an airplane cabin. Now The Guardian reports, citing a security source, the ban was prompted in part by a plot involving explosives hidden in a fake iPad. From the report: The security source said both bans were not the result of a single specific incident but a combination of factors. One of those, according to the source, was the discovery of a plot to bring down a plane with explosives hidden in a fake iPad that appeared as good as the real thing. Other details of the plot, such as the date, the country involved and the group behind it, remain secret. Discovery of the plot confirmed the fears of the intelligence agencies that Islamist groups had found a novel way to smuggle explosives into the cabin area in carry-on luggage after failed attempts with shoe bombs and explosives hidden in underwear. An explosion in a cabin (where a terrorist can position the explosive against a door or window) can have much more impact than one in the hold (where the terrorist has no control over the position of the explosive, which could be in the middle of luggage, away from the skin of the aircraft), given passengers and crew could be sucked out of any subsequent hole.

  • Thanks Samsung! (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    From where you think they got this "exploding electronic" idea, humm?

  • Then why just 8 countries? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by AuMatar ( 183847 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @10:19AM (#54118333)

    Let's assume this is a real threat And obviously it is doable, you could open up an ipod, rip out the guts, and put other stuff in its place. Why just 8 countries then? If its a real threat, its a global threat. Its not all that hard for someone to fly to another country first and then travel from an allowed airport. If this is a real threat, it should be from all airports. Otherwise its just games.

  • Can something like this device [www.cbc.ca]apply for access in cabin ?
  • This myth was busted on Mythbusters' first season. You can *fall* out of an airplane that has had major structural failure, but you aren't going to get sucked out of your seat unless the opening is literally underneath you (and large enough).

    • Mythbusters is not very reliable regarding busting myths.

      http://www.ripleys.com/weird-n... [ripleys.com]

      http://www.historyandheadlines... [historyandheadlines.com]

      I guess if you modify the search a bit, you find plenty of more incidents.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      So please explain how a pilot fell out of the window of the cockpit after it broke https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
      The window is not underneath him http://www.bac1-11jet.co.uk/N9... [bac1-11jet.co.uk]

      While extremely entertaining, Mythbusters are pretty bad in using Google and I would never use them as an example of why things are not possible, only to say if they are possible. (Bit like a ping doesn't say much when you don't get anything back)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by _xeno_ ( 155264 )

      That wasn't the myth they were testing. As other people have pointed out, people can and have been sucked out of airplanes. As I recall, the episode you're talking about even mentioned that fact.

      What they were testing was that a bullet hole in a plane could lead to "explosive decompression" and cause a large hole to suck people out. Specifically the myth that a terrorist with a gun shoots a hole in a window and that causes a large hole that people get sucked out of. And they determined that such a scenario

  • so we're basing these on inventiveness? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Monday March 27, 2017 @10:23AM (#54118363) Homepage

    was the discovery of a plot

    if every time someones discovered plotting the demise of western civilization we are to enact some new pointless and myopic law for our airlines, we may as well scrap the whole idea of commercial flight. Someone could easily roll a grenade into the screening area, or the food court, or even the ticket counter and accomplish just as much if not even more than an i-pad bomb. or they could show up at a gay nightclub and kill 60 people. or shoot up a government building in San Bernadino.

    Los Angeles International even had a guy show up with a high power rifle and start picking off cops and TSA agents, which went way beyond a plot, but we still dutifully strip off our shoes and throw out our bottled water in homage to the all mighty security theatre. The point of terrorism is that once you concede to being terrorized, thats it, youve lost whatever war you thought you were fighting against it.

    • Thank you!

    • It's my fault. I tried to get a laptop ban through security but it got spotted because it failed the laughtest, so they confiscated it and incarcerated it into their procedures.

    • Body bombs. Yes, there was news of a plot to have a Muslim women board a plane with explosives stored in her breast implants. Aside from the jokes of explosive tits, yeah, you can't stop someone from doing that. Once it DOES occur, you can kiss aviation goodbye!

      • Nah. Just ramp up whole body scanners. We can make them, they're just a bit slow. A couple of years of research, a couple of billion dollars in grants and you can get on a flight for your well earned vacation only to find that you have terminal cancer.

        Progress!

  • I always knew hipsters would end up killing us all.

  • Do counterfeit iPads even exist, ala the community of Hackintosh tinkerers?

    • Yes and no.

      I saw a counterfied iPad on my last trip to Thailand, but as I "knew" all model types of iPads, I recognized imediatly that it is not an iPad. (It was an Android tablet with Apple Logo etc. on it, made from plastics ... but looked quite convincing on the first glance, but the formfactors etc. were all wrong).

  • If this ban had been in place in place when a Samsung Note 7 caught fire in an airplane cabin [theverge.com] the result would have been more serious. Instead of being quickly caught and dealt with as the phone battery overheated in his hand while still on ground, it is possible that it would have smoldered undetected in the middle of the cargo hold until turning into a serious conflagration in-flight. A ban like this will increase the risk of in-flight battery fires and make flying less safe.

  • Why are we giving these people any kind of power at all? They are a clear and present dangers to freedom and society.

  • On a Somali flight (Daallo Airlines Flight 159). A laptop full of explosives was smuggled aboard a flight and detonated against the airplane's hull, blowing a hole in it. The only fatality was the bomber, who was sucked out the hole.

    The issue was that, in order to get this laptop around checked bag security in Mogadishu (which isn't too good, but enough so that the terrorists didn't risk carrying it through), they had to have an airport employee carry it in and hand it to the passenger. Now if this is what

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      If an airport employee can sneak in a laptop, they can sneak in anything up to the allowed carry-on size. It doesn't have to be electronics. It could be a hollowed out bible or koran. The only way to protect against this kind of threat would be to shut down all flights originating at or passing through an airport suspected of being compromised.

      It already happens in the US. Remember a year or so ago the 2 US airline employees arrested for running guns into New York? One would be booked on a flight and the other would bring a bag full of guns in to work and would pass them off in the bathroom.

  • that will be the day I stop flying. No trip would be worth a cavity search.

  • Sorry but the whole thing smells badly. I have seen the TSA xray of my ipad pro and you cant hide shit in these devices without setting off the detectors. They could even see I had a SD card inserted.

  • Don't they already require that any electronic device have enough battery to be powered on and therefore prove that its insides were not replaced?

    I could imagine some cases in which you replace the second HDD with explosives in a laptop, but X-rays would detect that, hopefully.
    But that gives a bit more insight on their choice to ban this class of electronics altogether, and I think it makes sense; or is understandable, at the very least.

