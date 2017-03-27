Laptop Ban on Planes Came After Plot To Put Explosives in iPad (theguardian.com) 80
Last week, United States and United Kingdom officials announced new restrictions for airline passengers from eight Middle Eastern countries, forbidding passengers to carry electronics larger than a smartphone into an airplane cabin. Now The Guardian reports, citing a security source, the ban was prompted in part by a plot involving explosives hidden in a fake iPad. From the report: The security source said both bans were not the result of a single specific incident but a combination of factors. One of those, according to the source, was the discovery of a plot to bring down a plane with explosives hidden in a fake iPad that appeared as good as the real thing. Other details of the plot, such as the date, the country involved and the group behind it, remain secret. Discovery of the plot confirmed the fears of the intelligence agencies that Islamist groups had found a novel way to smuggle explosives into the cabin area in carry-on luggage after failed attempts with shoe bombs and explosives hidden in underwear. An explosion in a cabin (where a terrorist can position the explosive against a door or window) can have much more impact than one in the hold (where the terrorist has no control over the position of the explosive, which could be in the middle of luggage, away from the skin of the aircraft), given passengers and crew could be sucked out of any subsequent hole.
Thanks Samsung! (Score:2, Funny)
From where you think they got this "exploding electronic" idea, humm?
Re: (Score:2)
And here I was going to guess Hollywood.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Thanks Samsung! (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Well, if they're government subsidized, those airlines aren't playing fair to begin with.
Re: (Score:2)
From where you think they got this "exploding electronic" idea, humm?
/. probably. That's where I get all of my terrorist ideas from.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not an explosives expert, but maybe someone who is can comment on the plausibility of this? It seems like an ipad or laptop couldn't carry enough explosives to take the plane down.
You don't need to take the plane down, causing enough damage will suffice (think sudden decompression).
That said, I call bullshit on this one. At least here ("Large European City", second airport in the country traffic wise) they always ask you to power on notebooks, tablets and even cameras to verify that they're real. Heck, I even had to turn on my camera and let the man wave his hand in front of it to check that it was actually his own hand showing on the display!
;-)
RT.
Re: (Score:2)
I never was aksed to activate my dedvices
... :D
Perhaps I look more geeky than you and they knew my devices are always on
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Too much Hollywood. I can't be the only person on
/. that remembers Aloha Air 243 [wikipedia.org]
You're not going to get a large enough explosion out of a device the size of an iPad that's going to blow any where near the 1/3 of the top off of a 737 like there was in that case. That flight was at 24k feet. The only person who was "sucked out" of the plane was a flight attendant who I believe was standing under the part that came off of the plane. There were injuries, but the plane landed. While the pressure is certainly
Re: (Score:2)
if you get a window seat you just need a hole big enough to suck a bunch of people out. maybe a seat by the wing and you can blow the wing off
Plans to put explosive inside eye glasses! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I don't think most people really understand why the West is (more or less) organised, developed, peaceful, democratic (more or less).
And I wish there was a simple answer. But the list of factors just keeps growing. There are many lands in the world where nation states just will not start up, no matter how much aid is given nor ordinance be dropped.
A major factor is the tribal nature of societies, which don't transition well into nationhood because its government institutions become tribal, nepotistic, and s
Re: (Score:2)
set up a policy of aid in the form of both financing for repair in countries like Syria and direct military assistance to the damaged states to help them stamp out the Islamist uprisings quickly, brutally and with as little collateral damage to non-combatants as possible.
The third criteria is impossible when you include the first 2. A perfect example is the air-strike on a truck bomb that killed over 100 people in Mosul. And even without limiting damage to non-combatants it would take a hell of a lot longer than 6 months. Any form of "quick, brutal" military action whose stated goal is to stamp out an Islamic uprising would just cause even more uprisings to pop up, as well as quickly cause moderate or non-hostile Muslim nations to quickly rethink their positions re: the
Then why just 8 countries? (Score:5, Insightful)
Let's assume this is a real threat And obviously it is doable, you could open up an ipod, rip out the guts, and put other stuff in its place. Why just 8 countries then? If its a real threat, its a global threat. Its not all that hard for someone to fly to another country first and then travel from an allowed airport. If this is a real threat, it should be from all airports. Otherwise its just games.
Re: (Score:2)
Risk assessment. Grinding a global economy to a halt also implicitly puts lives a risk. The low-hanging fruit in reducing the risk is banning from 8 countries; a number that could very well increase.
Meh. It could be "risk assessment," but in this case it's more likely to be a combination of security theatre (always a factor with "terrorism") and CYA. If an actual terrorist event happened using a method like this -- no matter how unlikely -- and it came out that the governments KNEW something like this had recently been discovered, all sorts of inquiries would ensue.
Politicians don't want that. So, they slap some limited ban together that showed that they "did something" even if it's worthless (and
Re: (Score:2)
There's no way that banning countries has an effect on the global economy.
No larger than a smartphone ?!? (Score:2)
Sucked out of an airplane? Not likely (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
More relevant to me, that's a pretty big hole in the plane
1 person dead, the make a hole and suck people out strategy is not very effective. Probably why it hasn't been tried.
Re: (Score:2)
Mythbusters is not very reliable regarding busting myths.
http://www.ripleys.com/weird-n... [ripleys.com]
http://www.historyandheadlines... [historyandheadlines.com]
I guess if you modify the search a bit, you find plenty of more incidents.
Re: (Score:2)
So please explain how a pilot fell out of the window of the cockpit after it broke https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The window is not underneath him http://www.bac1-11jet.co.uk/N9... [bac1-11jet.co.uk]
While extremely entertaining, Mythbusters are pretty bad in using Google and I would never use them as an example of why things are not possible, only to say if they are possible. (Bit like a ping doesn't say much when you don't get anything back)
Score:-5, Pwned (Score:1)
Witness BitZtream getting totally pwned! [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:2)
That wasn't the myth they were testing. As other people have pointed out, people can and have been sucked out of airplanes. As I recall, the episode you're talking about even mentioned that fact.
What they were testing was that a bullet hole in a plane could lead to "explosive decompression" and cause a large hole to suck people out. Specifically the myth that a terrorist with a gun shoots a hole in a window and that causes a large hole that people get sucked out of. And they determined that such a scenario
so we're basing these on inventiveness? (Score:5, Insightful)
was the discovery of a plot
if every time someones discovered plotting the demise of western civilization we are to enact some new pointless and myopic law for our airlines, we may as well scrap the whole idea of commercial flight. Someone could easily roll a grenade into the screening area, or the food court, or even the ticket counter and accomplish just as much if not even more than an i-pad bomb. or they could show up at a gay nightclub and kill 60 people. or shoot up a government building in San Bernadino.
Los Angeles International even had a guy show up with a high power rifle and start picking off cops and TSA agents, which went way beyond a plot, but we still dutifully strip off our shoes and throw out our bottled water in homage to the all mighty security theatre. The point of terrorism is that once you concede to being terrorized, thats it, youve lost whatever war you thought you were fighting against it.
Re: (Score:1)
Thank you!
Re: (Score:2)
It's my fault. I tried to get a laptop ban through security but it got spotted because it failed the laughtest, so they confiscated it and incarcerated it into their procedures.
Re: (Score:2)
Body bombs. Yes, there was news of a plot to have a Muslim women board a plane with explosives stored in her breast implants. Aside from the jokes of explosive tits, yeah, you can't stop someone from doing that. Once it DOES occur, you can kiss aviation goodbye!
Re: (Score:2)
Nah. Just ramp up whole body scanners. We can make them, they're just a bit slow. A couple of years of research, a couple of billion dollars in grants and you can get on a flight for your well earned vacation only to find that you have terminal cancer.
Progress!
Re: (Score:2)
we still dutifully strip off our shoes and throw out our bottled water in homage to the all mighty security theatre.
Not me! Paid the $85USD fee, and for the next 5 years leave my shoes on, laptop in bag, and pass through xray only security in 5min. (ps, no fully body scanning)
Do you work for the TSA or something? Because the fact that Americans have to pay $85 to be afforded basic 4th-amendment rights (and common decency in their privacy) should be something you LAMENT, not lord over the plebs who haven't paid up to get basic freedom back.
iPad, huh? (Score:2)
I always knew hipsters would end up killing us all.
Fakes (Score:2)
Do counterfeit iPads even exist, ala the community of Hackintosh tinkerers?
Re: (Score:2)
I'm wondering if it's more like a real iPad inside a fake extended battery + case. The iPad will function at the security check. And the explosive material disguised as an extended battery might appear convincing enough to pass.
Wouldn't it be more likely to be actual iPad externals with maybe a small Pi-type computer driving a small iOS fake (you really only need to simulate power-up, lockscreen/home screen, etc in case they turn it on), replacing most of the internals with explosives? Only issue with that I can see is having to make sure that it physically resembles an iPad when x-rayed. Since tablets in the US can remain in your bag when passing through security, using a specially designed case could help with that as well.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes and no.
I saw a counterfied iPad on my last trip to Thailand, but as I "knew" all model types of iPads, I recognized imediatly that it is not an iPad. (It was an Android tablet with Apple Logo etc. on it, made from plastics
... but looked quite convincing on the first glance, but the formfactors etc. were all wrong).
Will increase risks of cargo hold fires (Score:2)
"Combination of factors" = "We are lying to you" (Score:2)
Why are we giving these people any kind of power at all? They are a clear and present dangers to freedom and society.
Yeah, this was tried. (Score:2)
On a Somali flight (Daallo Airlines Flight 159). A laptop full of explosives was smuggled aboard a flight and detonated against the airplane's hull, blowing a hole in it. The only fatality was the bomber, who was sucked out the hole.
The issue was that, in order to get this laptop around checked bag security in Mogadishu (which isn't too good, but enough so that the terrorists didn't risk carrying it through), they had to have an airport employee carry it in and hand it to the passenger. Now if this is what
Re: (Score:2)
If an airport employee can sneak in a laptop, they can sneak in anything up to the allowed carry-on size. It doesn't have to be electronics. It could be a hollowed out bible or koran. The only way to protect against this kind of threat would be to shut down all flights originating at or passing through an airport suspected of being compromised.
It already happens in the US. Remember a year or so ago the 2 US airline employees arrested for running guns into New York? One would be booked on a flight and the other would bring a bag full of guns in to work and would pass them off in the bathroom.
If they plot to put explosives in their rectum... (Score:1)
Imaginary plot (Score:2)
Sorry but the whole thing smells badly. I have seen the TSA xray of my ipad pro and you cant hide shit in these devices without setting off the detectors. They could even see I had a SD card inserted.
Security checks (Score:1)
I could imagine some cases in which you replace the second HDD with explosives in a laptop, but X-rays would detect that, hopefully.
But that gives a bit more insight on their choice to ban this class of electronics altogether, and I think it makes sense; or is understandable, at the very least.