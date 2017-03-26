Class Action Lawsuit Launched Over Forced Windows 10 Upgrades (courthousenews.com) 57
Slashdot reader AmiMoJo quotes The Register: Three people in Illinois have filed a lawsuit against Microsoft, claiming that its Windows 10 update destroyed their data and damaged their computers. The complaint, filed in Chicago's U.S. District Court on Thursday, charges that Microsoft Windows 10 [installer] is a defective product, and that its maker failed to provide adequate warning about the potential risks posed by Windows 10 installation -- specifically system stability and data loss... The attorneys representing the trio are seeking to have the case certified as a class action that includes every person in the U.S. who upgraded to Windows 10 from Windows 7 and suffered data loss or damage to software or hardware within 30 days of installation. They claim there are hundreds or thousands of affected individuals.
Microsoft responded that they'd offered free customer service and other support options for "the upgrade experience," adding "We believe the plaintiffs' claims are without merit." But the complaint argues Windows 10's installer "does not check the condition of the PC and whether or not the hard drive can withstand the stress of the Windows 10 installation," according to Courthouse News, which adds that the lead plaintiff "says her hard drive failed after Windows 10 installed without her express approval, and she had to buy a new computer."
Awesome! (Score:1)
Maybe this will allow people to decide updates again.
Re: (Score:3)
At the very least, whatever sketchy consultant or low rent big box store nerd herd operation sold this lady a new computer instead of a replacement hard drive would be wise to get their legal contingency fund sorted out before it becomes established in a court of law that that was a mistake...
Re: (Score:2)
(and said lady's law firm starts looking for their next class action target)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
hard drives breaks; needs to buy whole new computer...
The kind of people that don't recognize (or stop) an operating system upgrade are the same kind of people that need to pay Geek Squad to replace their hard drive and reinstall the OS and applications -- at a price that's likely close to the price of buying a new low-end computer.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: suure (Score:1)
benefit for attorney? (Score:1)
This case sounds like a case something where the consumer would get a $10 coupon to the Microsoft marketplace and the attorneys would earn $3 million.
Maybe this will be modded 'troll' but... (Score:2, Troll)
Re: (Score:2)
Proof, please. Where has there been a fatal accident involving a self-driving car, and people "looked the other way"?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We allow self driving cars on the road that may kill people and look the other way every time there is an accident, yet nail Microsoft to the wall for making a bad software design choice.
People aren't being forced to immediately forego their use of a more traditional motor vehicle in favour of an under-tested self-driving alternative.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Well, that problem goes both ways, doesn't it?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
What better time to find out than now? I suppose the issue will be settled by an agreement on the kill ratio.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Found the APPS! (Score:2)
Wow (Score:5, Insightful)
Windows 10 update destroyed their data
I haven't seen a Windows upgrade (note: UPGRADE) destroy data in a meaningful way in.....I don't even know how long.
and damaged their computers
That's a neat trick, unless they mean their IDEA of their computer rather than the physical hardware. Windows is shitty, not malicious.
data loss or damage to software or hardware within 30 days of installation
Wait. So, are they claiming it was the forced upgrade that caused it, or.....?
her hard drive failed after Windows 10 installed
Sorry, unrelated. Though, if she could show otherwise, I would actually be shocked beyond belief.
she had to buy a new computer.
Yes, in the same way that I would have to buy a new car if my starter gave out.
I'm torn between hoping she succeeds (as I consider Microsoft a bad actor in the whole upgrade situation) and hoping she gets laughed out of court so hard she ends up with skid-marks that spell out "LOL".
Re: (Score:2)
I haven't seen a Windows upgrade (note: UPGRADE) destroy data in a meaningful way in.....I don't even know how long.
As someone who has worked closely with NTFS, I can tell you that it's not far fetched to think that someone's NTFS partition could have been corrupted. There are no backups of the file index (unless they changed it since Win7), so if your file was fragmented and the index is lost then any file that is fragmented will be unrecoverable with the publically available automated tools. However, I can also tell you that losing the filenames and directory structure of all your data can be just as devastating as l
Re: (Score:2)
I haven't seen a Windows upgrade (note: UPGRADE) destroy data in a meaningful way in.....I don't even know how long.
The Windows 7 -> Windows 10 upgrade made one of my customer's computers unable to do anything but an infinite reboot cycle. At that point, though, he finally gave it and paid me to install Kubuntu on his computer. Before that, he was very much opposed to replacing Windows with Linux. Now he says his computer works better than it ever has.
And now tech support, as always happens with my Windows to Linux migrations, has changed from, "I was doing [something innocuous], and suddenly [fill in malicious Win
You don't want this to succed (Score:2)
Even if you are a rampant MS hater, this would set a really bad precedent: That software companies could be liable for data loss caused by things only incidentally related to their software. Talk about a ripe field for bullshit lawsuits.
Don't think OSS would be immune either. The argument of "but I didn't charge for it" doesn't eliminate liability. In fact, it would be something companies could use to try and bully OSS out of existence through bullshit lawsuits.
Re: (Score:2)
she had to buy a new computer.
Yes, in the same way that I would have to buy a new car if my starter gave out.
If the repair of the starter represented 50-200% of the value of the car then, yes, you would probably feel like you needed to get a new car.
Re: (Score:2)
I hate to burst your bubble, but I wonder if I may be part of this class action. I had a laptop that was Windows 7 for the longest time. It decided to upgrade itself to Windows 10. Cool. For about a month then my laptop refused to boot windows again. I can boot to a usb stick but not to any other partition on the HD. It is very possible that EFI went corrupt after an upgrade. I tried to recover the system and ended up losing all my data. Also, I could not reinstall Windows 7 or 10 ever again. My la
adequate warning? (Score:1)
Jeeze! It says Windows 10 right there on the box. Isn't that adequate enough?
Okay, I'm kidding. Windows 10 is a fine product.
good bet that the judge had the same experience (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
and everyone else associated with this suit.
gonna be a hard time finding an impartial jury.
Wouldn't they have to show damages? (Score:4, Interesting)
A bad hard drive isn't MS's fault (Score:3)
"does not check the condition of the PC and whether or not the hard drive can withstand the stress of the Windows 10 installation," according to Courthouse News, which adds that the lead plaintiff "says her hard drive failed after Windows 10 installed without her express approval,
If your hard drive dies during an OS install, it was on its way out and would have soon died anyway.
Been waiting for something like this.... (Score:1, Troll)
I used/supported/admin'ed Windows for 20 years, and when I retired in 2010, I decided I was done with anything MS, and went 100% Linux on all of my home systems.. After seeing and reading about all of the abuse that MS heaps on those who, for whatever reason, still use Windows, I couldn't be happier with my decision to quit making a contribution (however small) to MS's continued ability to screw up people's computing. Frankly I'm surprised it took this long to get a class action suit against MS going.. Good
No sympathy for Microsoft here (Score:3)
Chillen, don't run win10. It may be the most secure, for various definitions of secure (e.g. telemetry), but it sure as shit ain't the most stable. Worst of all, M$ will decide when your machine reboots. They don't need for you to say "um, yep, this is a good time to reboot", nor "um, no, give me time to save my files and shutdown". Nope, you will close your laptop, go to bed, and wake up to a rebooted system.
FUCK THAT SHIT
I'm pissed too (Score:2)
Windows 10 keeps forcing driver updates, which keeps fucking up my graphics drivers, and the only way that I've been able to find to bypass this is a registry hack to tell Windows Updater that my PC is on wifi while on ethernet, then to tell it the wifi connection is metered and to disallow updates on a metered connection.
The problem is that I don't want updates disabled, I want to APPROVE updates - and Windows 10 is a cunt about taking away choice.
I haven't done the registry hack yet because I shouldn't fu