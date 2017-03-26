Class Action Lawsuit Launched Over Forced Windows 10 Upgrades (courthousenews.com) 34
Slashdot reader AmiMoJo quotes The Register: Three people in Illinois have filed a lawsuit against Microsoft, claiming that its Windows 10 update destroyed their data and damaged their computers. The complaint, filed in Chicago's U.S. District Court on Thursday, charges that Microsoft Windows 10 [installer] is a defective product, and that its maker failed to provide adequate warning about the potential risks posed by Windows 10 installation -- specifically system stability and data loss... The attorneys representing the trio are seeking to have the case certified as a class action that includes every person in the U.S. who upgraded to Windows 10 from Windows 7 and suffered data loss or damage to software or hardware within 30 days of installation. They claim there are hundreds or thousands of affected individuals.
Microsoft responded that they'd offered free customer service and other support options for "the upgrade experience," adding "We believe the plaintiffs' claims are without merit." But the complaint argues Windows 10's installer "does not check the condition of the PC and whether or not the hard drive can withstand the stress of the Windows 10 installation," according to Courthouse News, which adds that the lead plaintiff "says her hard drive failed after Windows 10 installed without her express approval, and she had to buy a new computer."
Microsoft responded that they'd offered free customer service and other support options for "the upgrade experience," adding "We believe the plaintiffs' claims are without merit." But the complaint argues Windows 10's installer "does not check the condition of the PC and whether or not the hard drive can withstand the stress of the Windows 10 installation," according to Courthouse News, which adds that the lead plaintiff "says her hard drive failed after Windows 10 installed without her express approval, and she had to buy a new computer."
Awesome! (Score:1)
Maybe this will allow people to decide updates again.
Re: (Score:2)
At the very least, whatever sketchy consultant or low rent big box store nerd herd operation sold this lady a new computer instead of a replacement hard drive would be wise to get their legal contingency fund sorted out before it becomes established in a court of law that that was a mistake...
Re: (Score:2)
(and said lady's law firm starts looking for their next class action target)
Re: (Score:2)
hard drives breaks; needs to buy whole new computer...
The kind of people that don't recognize (or stop) an operating system upgrade are the same kind of people that need to pay Geek Squad to replace their hard drive and reinstall the OS and applications -- at a price that's likely close to the price of buying a new low-end computer.
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe this will be modded 'troll' but... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Proof, please. Where has there been a fatal accident involving a self-driving car, and people "looked the other way"?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We allow self driving cars on the road that may kill people and look the other way every time there is an accident, yet nail Microsoft to the wall for making a bad software design choice.
People aren't being forced to immediately forego their use of a more traditional motor vehicle in favour of an under-tested self-driving alternative.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Found the APPS! (Score:2)
ONLY luddites can luddite luddites, so this APP lawsuit against ludditey Ludditedows 10 will be destroyed by Ludditeald Trump, who will Make Luddites Ludditey Again!
Luddites!
Wow (Score:5, Insightful)
Windows 10 update destroyed their data
I haven't seen a Windows upgrade (note: UPGRADE) destroy data in a meaningful way in.....I don't even know how long.
and damaged their computers
That's a neat trick, unless they mean their IDEA of their computer rather than the physical hardware. Windows is shitty, not malicious.
data loss or damage to software or hardware within 30 days of installation
Wait. So, are they claiming it was the forced upgrade that caused it, or.....?
her hard drive failed after Windows 10 installed
Sorry, unrelated. Though, if she could show otherwise, I would actually be shocked beyond belief.
she had to buy a new computer.
Yes, in the same way that I would have to buy a new car if my starter gave out.
I'm torn between hoping she succeeds (as I consider Microsoft a bad actor in the whole upgrade situation) and hoping she gets laughed out of court so hard she ends up with skid-marks that spell out "LOL".
adequate warning? (Score:1)
Jeeze! It says Windows 10 right there on the box. Isn't that adequate enough?
Okay, I'm kidding. Windows 10 is a fine product.
good bet that the judge had the same experience (Score:2)
Wouldn't they have to show damages? (Score:3)
A bad hard drive isn't MS's fault (Score:2)
"does not check the condition of the PC and whether or not the hard drive can withstand the stress of the Windows 10 installation," according to Courthouse News, which adds that the lead plaintiff "says her hard drive failed after Windows 10 installed without her express approval,
If your hard drive dies during an OS install, it was on its way out and would have soon died anyway.
Been waiting for something like this.... (Score:2)
I used/supported/admin'ed Windows for 20 years, and when I retired in 2010, I decided I was done with anything MS, and went 100% Linux on all of my home systems.. After seeing and reading about all of the abuse that MS heaps on those who, for whatever reason, still use Windows, I couldn't be happier with my decision to quit making a contribution (however small) to MS's continued ability to screw up people's computing. Frankly I'm surprised it took this long to get a class action suit against MS going.. Good
No sympathy for Microsoft here (Score:2)
Chillen, don't run win10. It may be the most secure, for various definitions of secure (e.g. telemetry), but it sure as shit ain't the most stable. Worst of all, M$ will decide when your machin