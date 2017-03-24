Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Businesses Government The Almighty Buck The Courts

Amazon Wins $1.5 Billion Tax Dispute Over IRS (reuters.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the beating-the-system dept.
Amazon.com on Thursday won a more than $1.5 billion tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over transactions involving a Luxembourg unit more than a decade ago. From a report: Judge Albert Lauber of the U.S. Tax Court rejected a variety of IRS arguments, and found that on several occasions the agency abused its discretion, or acted arbitrarily or capriciously. Amazon's ultimate tax liability from the decision was not immediately clear. The world's largest online retailer has said the case involved transactions in 2005 and 2006, and could boost its federal tax bill by $1.5 billion plus interest. It also said a loss could add "significant" tax liabilities in later years. Amazon made just $2.37 billion of profit in 2016, four times what it made in the four prior years combined, on revenue of $136 billion.

Amazon Wins $1.5 Billion Tax Dispute Over IRS More | Reply

Amazon Wins $1.5 Billion Tax Dispute Over IRS

Comments Filter:
  • To say that it's ok to cheat on taxes because it's legal I'd like to remind you that these same tax cheats bought the laws that let them cheat. To put it in nerd parlance, when you own the arcade you get to set the dip switches.

Slashdot Top Deals

A year spent in artificial intelligence is enough to make one believe in God.

Close