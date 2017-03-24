Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Amazon Wins $1.5 Billion Tax Dispute Over IRS

Posted by msmash from the beating-the-system dept.
Amazon.com on Thursday won a more than $1.5 billion tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over transactions involving a Luxembourg unit more than a decade ago. From a report: Judge Albert Lauber of the U.S. Tax Court rejected a variety of IRS arguments, and found that on several occasions the agency abused its discretion, or acted arbitrarily or capriciously. Amazon's ultimate tax liability from the decision was not immediately clear. The world's largest online retailer has said the case involved transactions in 2005 and 2006, and could boost its federal tax bill by $1.5 billion plus interest. It also said a loss could add "significant" tax liabilities in later years. Amazon made just $2.37 billion of profit in 2016, four times what it made in the four prior years combined, on revenue of $136 billion.

Amazon Wins $1.5 Billion Tax Dispute Over IRS

  • Before everyone piles on (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday March 24, 2017 @10:58AM (#54102497)
    To say that it's ok to cheat on taxes because it's legal I'd like to remind you that these same tax cheats bought the laws that let them cheat. To put it in nerd parlance, when you own the arcade you get to set the dip switches.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by wulfmans ( 794904 )
      Following the law is not cheating. If you don't like the law as written petition congress to change it.

      • Following the law is not cheating. If you don't like the law as written petition congress to change it.

        In most democracies this would be correct, but in the US corporations can literally buy the congress, so democracy is an illusion.

      • Following the law is not cheating. If you don't like the law as written petition congress to change it.

        In general, you are right, what Amazon, and other big corporations do, is not cheating. They are using legal tax code to avoid paying the higher tax amount that they would owe if they weren't able to claim deductions, etc., much like we all do.

        However, very few of us can afford to pay lawyers, lobbyists, think tanks, etc. to get in the face of the politicians 24x7x365 or hand them wholesale bills to game the system in our favor. That's also why the "petition congress to change it" statement is pure and ut

      • Wish we could put "a pound of flesh" back in the tax code.

    • This isn't a tax cheat, at least not with respect to the U.S. The only reason the IRS tried to cash in on this is because the U.S. is almost unique in the world in taxing income that its citizens/corporations make abroad. If you're a U.S. citizen and you live full-time in (say) Canada and work and earn money there, and have nothing to do with the U.S. other than having a piece of paper saying you're a U.S. citizen, the IRS still expects you to pay U.S. taxes [theatlantic.com]. The U.S. has negotiated tax treaties with som

