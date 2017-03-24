Amazon Wins $1.5 Billion Tax Dispute Over IRS (reuters.com) 36
Amazon.com on Thursday won a more than $1.5 billion tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over transactions involving a Luxembourg unit more than a decade ago. From a report: Judge Albert Lauber of the U.S. Tax Court rejected a variety of IRS arguments, and found that on several occasions the agency abused its discretion, or acted arbitrarily or capriciously. Amazon's ultimate tax liability from the decision was not immediately clear. The world's largest online retailer has said the case involved transactions in 2005 and 2006, and could boost its federal tax bill by $1.5 billion plus interest. It also said a loss could add "significant" tax liabilities in later years. Amazon made just $2.37 billion of profit in 2016, four times what it made in the four prior years combined, on revenue of $136 billion.
Re: (Score:1)
Are you fscking serious? Large corporations don't pay enough tax. The effective tax rate of most of our large US companies are no more than 10%.
Lower taxes do not create jobs. Lower taxes on the rich and lower taxes on the corporations just allow them to keep getting richer. Nothing else changes.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, corporations should pay higher taxes. But, if you force them to pay higher taxes, they'll move, and take the jobs/money with them. So they should pay higher taxes, but if we charge higher taxes, were screwed anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but moving out of the U.S. means no recourse to the U.S. legal system except as a foreign entity. And Amazon will lose their low transportation costs if their "fulfillment centers" are not in the U.S.
Re: (Score:2)
"But if you lower the tax rate for large corps to zero, all that money they've got stashed overseas will flow back into the country where it can benefit blacks and other poor people who need money."
Ah yes -- Tinkle-Down economics.
Has never worked in the past.
But this time it's different.
Before everyone piles on (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Following the law is not cheating. If you don't like the law as written petition congress to change it.
In most democracies this would be correct, but in the US corporations can literally buy the congress, so democracy is an illusion.
Re: (Score:2)
Following the law is not cheating. If you don't like the law as written petition congress to change it.
In general, you are right, what Amazon, and other big corporations do, is not cheating. They are using legal tax code to avoid paying the higher tax amount that they would owe if they weren't able to claim deductions, etc., much like we all do.
However, very few of us can afford to pay lawyers, lobbyists, think tanks, etc. to get in the face of the politicians 24x7x365 or hand them wholesale bills to game the system in our favor. That's also why the "petition congress to change it" statement is pure and ut
Re: (Score:2)
Wish we could put "a pound of flesh" back in the tax code.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Take your "subject is part of the comment" format over to Daily Kos where it's the norm.
Re: (Score:2)
List of countries by tax rate (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
They even have their own special tax courts,
But in Amazon's case, the IRS lost in one of those tax courts.
IRS Motto: We've got what it takes to take what you've got.