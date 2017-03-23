The Compulsive Patent Hoarding Disorder (thehindu.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares an article: It takes money to make money. CSIR-Tech, the commercialisation arm of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), realised this the hard way when it had to shut down its operations for lack of funds. CSIR has filed more than 13,000 patents -- 4,500 in India and 8,800 abroad -- at a cost of $7.6 million over the last three years. Across years, that's a lot of taxpayers' money, which in turn means that the closing of CSIR-Tech is a tacit admission that its work has been an expensive mistake -- a mistake that we tax-paying citizens have paid for. Recently, CSIR's Director-General Girish Sahni claimed that most of CSIR's patents were "bio-data patents", filed solely to enhance the value of a scientist's resume and that the extensive expenditure of public funds spent in filing and maintaining patents was unviable. CSIR claims to have licensed a percentage of its patents, but has so far failed to show any revenue earned from the licences. This compulsive hoarding of patents has come at a huge cost. If CSIR-Tech was privately run, it would have been shut down long ago. Acquiring Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) comes out of our blind adherence to the idea of patenting as an index of innovation. The private sector commercializes patents through the licensing of technology and the sale of patented products to recover the money spent in R&D. But when the funds for R&D come from public sources, mimicking the private sector may not be the best option.
Patents help fund CSIRO (Score:2)
quality of research vs. patents? (Score:3)
I am wondering if this has more to do with the quality of the research being done, as opposed to the patent process itself. While India's CSIR-Tech may have failed, Australia's equivalent entity, CSIRO, seems to have done quite well for Australian taxpayers, such as generating income on from Wi-Fi (some essential component of 802.11n, as I recall).
Is there a non-patent patent? (Score:2)
By which I mean, someone wants to claim ownership of their creation for the sole purpose of denying others the ability to patent it.
If there is such a thing, that patenting process ought to be government subsidized and possibly given processing priority.
We tax-paying citizens? (Score:2)
Who wrote this summary? (Score:2)
What country is this? (Score:2)
It's right in the summary: 'filed solely to enhance the value of a scientist's resume'.
Patents are expensive to file and even more expensive to enforce. Private enterprise looks at the patents with cost/benefit primary before filing. Less true for business' with staff shysters (or run by shysters), but still true. One innovation typically takes more than one patent (various degrees of specificity), if they expect to hold and profit from it.