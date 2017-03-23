Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Feds: We're Pulling Data From 100 Phones Seized During Trump Inauguration

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: In new filings, prosecutors told a court in Washington, DC that within the coming weeks, they expect to extract all data from the seized cellphones of more than 100 allegedly violent protesters arrested during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Prosecutors also said that this search is validated by recently issued warrants. The court filing, which was first reported Wednesday by BuzzFeed News, states that approximately half of the protestors prosecuted with rioting or inciting a riot had their phones taken by authorities. Prosecutors hope to uncover any evidence relevant to the case. Under normal judicial procedures, the feds have vowed to share such data with defense attorneys and to delete all irrelevant data. "All of the Rioter Cell Phones were locked, which requires more time-sensitive efforts to try to obtain the data," Jennifer Kerkhoff, an assistant United States attorney, wrote. Such phone extraction is common by law enforcement nationwide using hardware and software created by Cellebrite and other similar firms. Pulling data off phones is likely more difficult under fully updated iPhones and Android devices.

Feds: We're Pulling Data From 100 Phones Seized During Trump Inauguration

  • They confiscated all of their diaries. One of them didn't get confiscated though, and became a best seller.

    • Can we say RICO?

      If they can establish the violence was planned and coordinated, how many years is that?

  • ...if you're going to a protest, bring a burner phone. Bonus points if you set the wallpaper to goatse.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by epyT-R ( 613989 )

      or don't bring one at all..

    • That was a bit more than just a "protest".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      More than a burner, they should coordinate their burners. Load them up with tantalizing information that wastes a ton of investigation time, but being careful not to have any actual prosecutor conspiracies.

      Use burners with known weaknesses or backdoors and set them up with passcodes or weak encryption so they look legitimate but are easily broken with diagnostic software.

      Emails about stuff supposedly buried in parks, or sunk in lakes at specific GPS coordinates. Treasure-map fantasies. Rent a storage spa

      • That would require intelligence. Remember who we're talking about.

        Losers throwing emotional hissy fits aren't known for well thought out plans.

  • All 100 attendees (Score:3)

    by SlashDread ( 38969 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @05:28PM (#54098503)

    became violent protestors during his inauguration? WTF did the man even say?

  • Two things: (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Thursday March 23, 2017 @05:33PM (#54098571) Journal

    All of the Rioter Cell Phones were locked, which requires more time-sensitive efforts to try to obtain the data," Jennifer Kerkhoff, an assistant United States attorney, wrote.

    Every last one of the seized phones were locked? That seems hardly representative of the general population, although I suppose "violent protesters" may indeed be more security conscious.

    Jennifer Kerkhoff. J. Kerkhoff. I mean, no surprise in her career selection of prosecuting attorney after what must've been some pretty tough early years in school.

    • Hilary's thug wranglers told them to do that when they were hired

    • I can't remember ever borrowing or watching someone open their phone and there wasn't a lock on it. Yes, an actual lock with some kind of code, not just "slide to unlock". Actually, and I'm really really thinking deeply now, I did see one phone without a lock on it. It was a flip phone that was owned by my mother and never used.

      I would wager that the number of unlocked phones at a violent protests is about the same as the number of flip phones. Very low, but non-zero. Will you see one in a sample of 100? M

