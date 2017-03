W3C Erects DRM As Web Standard

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) has formally put forward highly controversial digital rights management as a new web standard . "Dubbed Encrypted Media Extensions (EME), this anti-piracy mechanism was crafted by engineers from Google, Microsoft, and Netflix, and has been in development for some time," reports The Register. "The DRM is supposed to thwart copyright infringement by stopping people from ripping video and other content from encrypted high-quality streams." From the report: