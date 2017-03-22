Patents Are A Big Part Of Why We Can't Own Nice Things (eff.org) 50
An anonymous reader shares an EFF article: Today, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could allow companies to keep a dead hand of control over their products, even after you buy them. The case, Impression Products v. Lexmark International, is on appeal from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, who last year affirmed its own precedent allowing patent holders to restrict how consumers can use the products they buy. That decision, and the precedent it relied on, departs from long established legal rules that safeguard consumers and enable innovation. When you buy something physical -- a toaster, a book, or a printer, for example -- you expect to be free to use it as you see fit: to adapt it to suit your needs, fix it when it breaks, re-use it, lend it, sell it, or give it away when you're done with it. Your freedom to do those things is a necessary aspect of your ownership of those objects. If you can't do them, because the seller or manufacturer has imposed restrictions or limitations on your use of the product, then you don't really own them. Traditionally, the law safeguards these freedoms by discouraging sellers from imposing certain conditions or restrictions on the sale of goods and property, and limiting the circumstances in which those restrictions may be imposed by contract. But some companies are relentless in their quest to circumvent and undermine these protections. They want to control what end users of their products can do with the stuff they ostensibly own, by attaching restrictions and conditions on purchasers, locking down their products, and locking you (along with competitors and researchers) out. If they can do that through patent law, rather than ordinary contract, it would mean they could evade legal limits on contracts, and that any one using a product in violation of those restrictions (whether a consumer or competitor) could face harsh penalties for patent infringement.
Patents are also why we can own^H^H^H use nice things.
There, fixed that for you.
Dear slashdot: Please add "strike" and "underline" HTML for insert-delete mark-up. Thank you.
Is that distinction making a difference, though? As long as I can use a shovel, do I care, whether I own it?
If the manufacturer offers me a shovel, that can dig on its own, on the condition I do not attempt to disassemble it, am I not better off than I was without the option?
Do you wish to claim that without patents, those nice thing would not be made?
Perhaps it would take more time, effort and money to make those things, but that is debatable.
Patents are also why we can't have nice things that share some property with a patented thing.
Patents are also why those nice things are more expensive.
The real solution is to limit the number of IP lawyers. It's a growth industry that encourages this kind of distortion.
Oh yes, and outlaw sociopaths from becoming lawyers, or even working as a paralegal, or as a janitor in a lawyer's office.
IP law is in danger (Score:3, Insightful)
The more it governs non-commercial activity the more it will be ignored. We are two generations in raising kids that think copyright is a joke and patents are mere excuses to sue.
If the Supreme Court rules against the patent-holder, they will still be allowed to use contract law to get what they want.
So, instead of selling ink cartridges at a 20% discount to customers who agree to "no reuse" terms, they will rent the cartridges and sell the ink, essentially offering a "cartridge and ink supply only" service contract.
Re:It won't matter (Score:5, Informative)
Depends on the country you're in. Especially in consumer contract areas, laws in Europe very quickly void anything that could be considered an adhesion contract.
How it is handled in the United Corporations of America, though...
How it is handled in the United Corporations of America, though...
The court case is from the USA, er, I mean the UCA.
What are the odds of a 4-4 split on this - and what are the implications? I assume Gorsuch would be a pro-corporate, pro-patent vote. Don't know enough about Merrick Garland to say. But, hey, Hillary had a private email server!!!
[...] they will rent the cartridges and sell the ink, essentially offering a "cartridge and ink supply only" service contract.
That's already being done. I buy a replacement toner cartridge for my Brother laser printer. After I switched out the cartridges, I shipped the empty cartridge back in the same box as I got the new cartridge, print out a shipping label and drop it off at the post office. Hence, I "rented" the cartridge and kept the ink.
Flamebait opinion piece, not news. (Score:2)
This should have never made it through Slashdot's initial screening. We've heard all the arguments for and against patents already.
It's from the Electronic Frontier Foundation's web site, that's almost the equivalent of a "diplomatic passport" when it comes to Slashdot.
Re:Flamebait opinion piece, not news. (Score:5, Insightful)
Unfortunately it's still an issue. And it gets a bigger one every day.
Patents were supposed to spur innovation by giving inventors an incentive to show their inventions and how they work instead of guarding them as secrets, so that others could learn from it and use the information learned to create more while the original inventor can enjoy protection for his invention for some time. This has been perverted and warped to mean that non-inventions and trivialities are being patented to stifle competition and ensure that cornering markets becomes a reality.
This has many ramifications for both, customers and competitors. Yes, patents were supposed to grant you a monopoly for your invention for a certain time. What this has been turned into is that manufacturers use that lever to eliminate competition and keep people from actually owning what they buy. If you don't want to sell me something and only allow me to rent it, fine by me, but then call it RENT. With all the relevant obligations on your side that entails. But companies want their cake and eat it too, and that's simply not how our economy works.
If you deprive me of a right I have, I will take that right from you. By force if necessary. If I buy something from you, I own it. And rest assured, I will not only find out how to claim ownership over things I buy, I will do my best to inform anyone who wants to listen how they can wrest their property from your stranglehold.
So, essentially, "You have food, you have shelter, what are you complaining about? STFU!".
No patent (Score:2)
No patent in the world can restrict me from doing what I see fit with the things that I own. At worst, when it comes to resale, it can only affect how I do it.
goodbye jiffy lube hello $60-$100 dealer oil chang (Score:2)
goodbye jiffy lube hello $60-$100 dealer oil change.
Just be lucky it's not a dealer with an $100 minute change for any service even just to get an estimate.
John Deere tractors are already there.
Guess what part gets replaced next.
The vehicle has to be serviced at the dealer or the warranty is void. Saw that one myself just recently.
Mag-Moss [wikipedia.org]: Learn it. Love it. Shove it down your lying dealer's throat.
While they are constantly trying to gut Mag-Moss and work around it with special tools that independents can't afford to stay up with, they still have zero legal power to void your warranty for having your car worked on by someone other than the dealer. They do, however, do an excellent job of convincing people that they can do it.
The other one they like to try is convincing you of is that your whole warranty is void because you made som
Problem is a matter of Fraud. Rent vs Sell (Score:5, Interesting)
Look, if I offered to sell you a home, but after putting down a downpayment you read the contract and it turned out to be a hundred year lease, you would be damn upset.
But that's what the software people do. They are actually renting licenses with all sorts of secret provisions while the salesmen are using the word 'buy' or 'sell'.
Every time you 'buy a license', it is you RENTING a license. It may be a 'lifetime' license, but that is what it is.
The only people that actually 'buy' software or music are the people that buy the copyrights.
We need a simple law that clarifies this point. Out law the use of the words 'buy' or 'sell' when dealing with a license - including physical products that include a necessary license, such as those evil John Deere Tractors.
Then when some shmuck tries to sell a John Deere tractor, arrest them for fraud, as they are actually renting it to you for an unspecified amount of time. If they want to use the words 'buy' or sell', they have to include free-as-in-speech software on it. Otherwise, it is fraud, punishable by a fine.
Software should not be patentable (Score:2)
Software is a written work like any other - it should be protected via time-limited copyright and that's it. This would go a long way to clearing the courts of patent trolls.
Re: (Score:3)
We need a simple law that clarifies this point. Out law the use of the words 'buy' or 'sell' when dealing with a license - including physical products that include a necessary license, such as those evil John Deere Tractors.
Then when some shmuck tries to sell a John Deere tractor, arrest them for fraud, as they are actually renting it to you for an unspecified amount of time. If they want to use the words 'buy' or sell', they have to include free-as-in-speech software on it. Otherwise, it is fraud, punishable by a fine.
We don't need an additional law for that, we just a need a judge and/or jury to decide that it counts as fraud.
Re: (Score:3)
difference is when you buy a house and screw something up it's on you to fix it yourself or pay someone. sometimes you might even get fined by your town or thrown in jail
with a lot of this stuff people buy and then break it with cheap supplies or bad parts and then run to the manufacturer demanding warranty service. i've used cheap off brand toner in the 90's and when i got rid of it my HP Laserjet printers suddenly stopped jamming every other day.
what about renting = the landlord pays for service (Score:2)
what about renting = the landlord pays for service and upkeep?
Will they be so willing to say you are just renting the software / car / device / etc?
So you own it? (Score:2)
If I don't own it then you can pay all associated recycling fees for the device, if it's left in places that are not appropriate you will be responsible for removal of it, if it's stolen you need to provide the replacement and you need to pay the insurance for it as well, since you own it, not me.
It doesn't get stolen from me, it gets stolen from you. Since I paid for the use of the product within a warranty period, you can ensure I have it for that time regardless what happens to it.
Sounds far fetched? So
Bastards. (Score:2)
There. I said it. Ok, that wasn't very deep was it...
After reading the case (Score:3)
Liability (Score:2)
