Why American Farmers Are Hacking Their Tractors With Ukrainian Firmware (vice.com) 51

Posted by BeauHD from the right-to-repair dept.
Tractor owners across the country are reportedly hacking their John Deere tractors using firmware that's cracked in Easter Europe and traded on invite-only, paid online forums. The reason is because John Deere and other manufacturers have "made it impossible to perform 'unauthorized' repair on farm equipment," which has obviously upset many farmers who see it "as an attack on their sovereignty and quite possibly an existential threat to their livelihood if their tractor breaks at an inopportune time," reports Jason Koebler via Motherboard. As is the case with most modern-day engineering vehicles, the mechanical problems experienced with the newer farming tractors are often remedied via software. From the report: The nightmare scenario, and a fear I heard expressed over and over again in talking with farmers, is that John Deere could remotely shut down a tractor and there wouldn't be anything a farmer could do about it. A license agreement John Deere required farmers to sign in October forbids nearly all repair and modification to farming equipment, and prevents farmers from suing for "crop loss, lost profits, loss of goodwill, loss of use of equipment [...] arising from the performance or non-performance of any aspect of the software." The agreement applies to anyone who turns the key or otherwise uses a John Deere tractor with embedded software. It means that only John Deere dealerships and "authorized" repair shops can work on newer tractors. "If a farmer bought the tractor, he should be able to do whatever he wants with it," Kevin Kenney, a farmer and right-to-repair advocate in Nebraska, told me. "You want to replace a transmission and you take it to an independent mechanic -- he can put in the new transmission but the tractor can't drive out of the shop. Deere charges $230, plus $130 an hour for a technician to drive out and plug a connector into their USB port to authorize the part." "What you've got is technicians running around here with cracked Ukrainian John Deere software that they bought off the black market," he added.

  • Tractor Users, not Owners (Score:5, Funny)

    by tinkerton ( 199273 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:08AM (#54086681)

    As is the case with most modern-day engineering vehicles, the mechanical problems experienced with the newer farming tractors are often remedied via software.

    As is the case with most tech products, they try to reduce you to a user, not an owner. Maybe the farmers were tired of the tractor stopping in the middle of the field, and starting projecting ads on the windscreen while downloading an upgrade.

    • I think you misspelled Upgrayedd.

      When there's so many other brands still, I don't know what would incentivise a farmer to buy a John Deere. If a JD was selling tractors like HP sells printers, maybe they're selling the service, but you get the tractor at a steeply discounted price. But they're not and, it's still a premium tractor. I can't see a farmer looking at a JD and knowing they don't own it, and looking across the road to the Case, New Holland, Kubota or <insert other brand here> dealership an

  • John Deere has too many non farmers (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:13AM (#54086697)

    The problem with a company like John Deere is they loose touch with their customers. John Deere obviously forgot that they service the farmer not the other way around. This too me would have a negative affect on new equipment purchases as well. Growing up in a farming community I know that many farmers do a lot of their own maintenance on equipment. Like any of us saving a little money and avoiding driving that big tractor to a dealer seems like a no brainer. Sadly this kind of behavior is happening to cars and trucks too, where the manufacture wants to lock the DIY out of fixing their cars.

    • The problem with a company like John Deere is they loose touch with their customers.

      Seems to me they have their customers in a fairly tight grip, by the balls, one could even say.

  • Easter Europe... (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've always wanted to visit Easter Europe, but can't find it on a map...

  • Easter (Score:4, Insightful)

    by pahles ( 701275 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:16AM (#54086713)

    hacking their John Deere tractors using firmware that's cracked in Easter Europe

    Let's hope there are no Easter Eggs in there.

  • Open Tractor(tm) (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Time for competition to form the Open Tractor consortium. Components chosen for easy market access, easy repair and open source firmware. Tractor design for easy component access, with signature checks and protected registering for sabotage prevention. "I didn't change the autonomous driving and insecticide spreading components. Why does it tell me so? Aha, hackers employed by the envious cousin, next farm!"

  • At least there's a way around it (Score:3, Insightful)

    by SCVonSteroids ( 2816091 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:28AM (#54086763)
    If this were rented equipment, I would understand the company's stance. But if someone outright buys an item, it's theirs. Stop legally binding people to stupid shit when they decide to fork out their hard-earned money for your products. Just because Microsoft does it, doesn't mean it has to be the norm. Christ.

  • Use Mahindra & Mahindra (Score:4, Informative)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:38AM (#54086785) Journal
    These tractors from the Indian company are pretty good, all old school, old tech. No fancy nancy software controlled stuff. Simple rugged diesel engine and clearly understandable mechanical parts. Apparently it is competing well in South Africa with other global giant farm equipment companies, due to "fix it and run it in the bush several hundred miles from the nearest repair shop" ability. Sub compact models are available in USA too.

  • The more this shit spreads out from the software world, the sooner it ends.

  • As an engineer in a big multi-national I also see similar things going on in our company.
    They try to prevent untrained/unauthorized technicians from doing what we call "low-level" maintenance even though our equipment might be of vital importance of that buyer.
    In our company this is not necessary bad intent towards the customer, but more a way of protection our own business because selling only gives you 1 paycheck, service gives you hundreds in the course of years.
    Our machines are pretty comparable in comp

    • Exactly. That is what the flight to IaaS/SaaS/Cloud is. It is a way to extract regular rent from customers in order to keep the company CFO happy. CFOs like regular monthly revenue for their planning.

