Why American Farmers Are Hacking Their Tractors With Ukrainian Firmware (vice.com) 67
Tractor owners across the country are reportedly hacking their John Deere tractors using firmware that's cracked in Easter Europe and traded on invite-only, paid online forums. The reason is because John Deere and other manufacturers have "made it impossible to perform 'unauthorized' repair on farm equipment," which has obviously upset many farmers who see it "as an attack on their sovereignty and quite possibly an existential threat to their livelihood if their tractor breaks at an inopportune time," reports Jason Koebler via Motherboard. As is the case with most modern-day engineering vehicles, the mechanical problems experienced with the newer farming tractors are often remedied via software. From the report: The nightmare scenario, and a fear I heard expressed over and over again in talking with farmers, is that John Deere could remotely shut down a tractor and there wouldn't be anything a farmer could do about it. A license agreement John Deere required farmers to sign in October forbids nearly all repair and modification to farming equipment, and prevents farmers from suing for "crop loss, lost profits, loss of goodwill, loss of use of equipment [...] arising from the performance or non-performance of any aspect of the software." The agreement applies to anyone who turns the key or otherwise uses a John Deere tractor with embedded software. It means that only John Deere dealerships and "authorized" repair shops can work on newer tractors. "If a farmer bought the tractor, he should be able to do whatever he wants with it," Kevin Kenney, a farmer and right-to-repair advocate in Nebraska, told me. "You want to replace a transmission and you take it to an independent mechanic -- he can put in the new transmission but the tractor can't drive out of the shop. Deere charges $230, plus $130 an hour for a technician to drive out and plug a connector into their USB port to authorize the part." "What you've got is technicians running around here with cracked Ukrainian John Deere software that they bought off the black market," he added.
Surely, liability is way more important that get things done. I guess that's why electronics has become a golden cage and the times of hacking ataris/commodore/spectrums is long gone. That's what's making society dumber.
No. That's what makes society safer, more civilized, better. You have no business "hacking" (tampering) with equipment that you did not design or develop. We all have our place in society, learn about your own.
Liability is with the owner, because he was forced to sign a contract that makes him liable for anything.
There, fixed that for you.
Corporate shill. Liability is with the owner, because that's common fucking sense.
I'm pretty sure that JD will not pay a dime.
Oh, you mean the farmer. I think that doesn't quite fit the description of "owner"...
Liability is with the owner, because that's common fucking sense.
The owner is, and remains, John Deere. The farmer is renting it, and agreeing to pay its bills.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I've read it, and it is mimicking that through idiotic and restrictive End User License Agreements. For the software.
There is no explicit clause that forbids tinkering with the hardware, but that seems to be enforced by the software. As in, change a part that has a microcontroller and it won't work without a John Deere technician coming and authorizing it.
Besides, if I read paragraph 13 correctly, the owner of the tractor has to indemnify John Deere and its dealers against all and any lawsuits, even if John
Actually a sane legal system (still not the USA) does not permit you to sign your legal rights. You can sign a contract claiming that you are waving your legal rights but those clauses are null and void as far as the courts are concerned.
If you buy property is yours you should be able to do whatever you want with it.
Regarding the restrictive "contract" the farmer has to sign, that should be illegal.
One possible way around might be if the farmer's wife buys tractor, then farmer's wife sells tractor to farmer. Farmer is not then bound to the contract someone else signed for property he bought from his wife on the second hand market.
I'm British and very economically left wing (no not liberal in any sense of the word) but private prope
I'm as liberal as they come, but this is still bullshit. A liberal economy model REQUIRES competition, and anti-competitive measures like this are much but liberal they are not.
Bollocks.
If you buy property is yours you should be able to do whatever you want with it.
Regarding the restrictive "contract" the farmer has to sign, that should be illegal.
One possible way around might be if the farmer's wife buys tractor, then farmer's wife sells tractor to farmer. Farmer is not then bound to the contract someone else signed for property he bought from his wife on the second hand market.
I'm British and very economically left wing (no not liberal in any sense of the word) but private property belongs to you not the shitty corporation that made it. Corporations have too much power thanks to liberal economics.
No you bought a copy. You only bought the right to use the tracker. THe real tracker is one inside John Deere.
THis is how Microsoft make their EULA with DOS/Windows. Basically you do not really buy Windows. You buy a right to use it and the goodness of MS to include a copy but not really the real WIndows etc.
Lawyers fascinate me
Why not let the insurers prove that the hacking caused the malfunction.
The owner of the tractor. Sorry, I have to be specific in this time and age: The person who paid good money to use a tractor that the manufacturer still thinks is theirs.
Just like the way it has always been.
The main difference being that if you use "original" firmware, rest assured that NOBODY will be liable. If anything, JD will certainly have a way to brush it off on the farmer anyway.
Let's assume that the modified version *only* has the licence crap removed.
Then your liability issue is a non-issue unless it's a John Deere bug.
Without evidence saying that something nasty has been added to the firmware (which could be checked) there is no reason to jump to that assumption.
Re:Liability (Score:5, Insightful)
Is John Deere legally liable if an UNMODIFIED tractor malfunctions and hurts someone? Nope, that's right there in the summary of the license agreement. Why do you think THAT will change because of modified firmware?
Tractor Users, not Owners (Score:5, Funny)
As is the case with most tech products, they try to reduce you to a user, not an owner. Maybe the farmers were tired of the tractor stopping in the middle of the field, and starting projecting ads on the windscreen while downloading an upgrade.
Bearing in mind that the summary talks about not being able to take a machine to an independent mechanic to have a transmission replaced I'd guess few to none, unless independent mechanics somehow charge for neither time nor parts.
Probably less than manufacturers wanting tractor users to pay through the nose for unnecessary "services" and "repairs" that the mechanic's teenage boy can do for a box of sodas.
For a farmer a tractor is a very big investment and much of their success as a farmer is riding on it (sorry for the pun).
So I don't think a sane farmer will want to do anything to it that would ruin it.
Sure you allways will find some counter examples, like some people that first by a Mercedes S class and then run into all kind of issues with it because they are too cheap to have it properly maintained.
BTW one could make the same reasoning for normal cars: "Gee I'm fed up with all those cars comming in for
When there's so many other brands still, I don't know what would incentivise a farmer to buy a John Deere. If a JD was selling tractors like HP sells printers, maybe they're selling the service, but you get the tractor at a steeply discounted price. But they're not and, it's still a premium tractor. I can't see a farmer looking at a JD and knowing they don't own it, and looking across the road to the Case, New Holland, Kubota or <insert other brand here> dealership an
John Deere has too many non farmers (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem with a company like John Deere is they loose touch with their customers. John Deere obviously forgot that they service the farmer not the other way around. This too me would have a negative affect on new equipment purchases as well. Growing up in a farming community I know that many farmers do a lot of their own maintenance on equipment. Like any of us saving a little money and avoiding driving that big tractor to a dealer seems like a no brainer. Sadly this kind of behavior is happening to cars and trucks too, where the manufacture wants to lock the DIY out of fixing their cars.
The problem with a company like John Deere is they loose touch with their customers.
Seems to me they have their customers in a fairly tight grip, by the balls, one could even say.
Seems to me they have their customers in a fairly tight grip, by the balls, one could even say.
Actual truth. I grew up in a county that was heavy farming with a city industrial base, the friend I had in high school who were in farming families and are still doing it and many of them have long since moved off Deere equipment. Most are using either Fendt or Mahindra simply because of what you're talking about. Dropping $90k(CAD) for a base model Deere is what drove people away from them. The bullshit they're pulling now is just driving them to their competition, especially when you can get the same
John Deere seems to have gained too much control over the market and started to abuse the customers who don't have much choice. I guess other manufacturer's tractors are less attractive for some reason... Maybe they don't have a good dealer network or something.
Otherwise the customers would just buy Kubota or Iseki or some European brand, rather than go to the effort of hacking.
Yeah that's not the case. In some places, especially here in North America you run into "credit union" allowances which allow you to get steep discounts to farming equipment(new and used). Deere has cut deals with some of these, their competition is doing the same now. They've(deere) really cut their own balls off over it, because their competition can take the bite in many cases because of the mnfg cost of their product.
how long before JD or whoever buy Valtra and put a stop to it?
It is prohibited by law. see the Magnuson-Moss Warrantee Act. Companies today blatantly break the law because of arbitration clauses inserted into adhesion contracts in overtly bad-faith, effectively allowing them to break any and all laws they care to.
Easter Europe... (Score:2, Funny)
I've always wanted to visit Easter Europe, but can't find it on a map...
It's just next Eggstria.
Re:Easter Europe... (Score:4, Funny)
Don't bother, it's perpetually closed for the holidays.
Easter (Score:4, Insightful)
hacking their John Deere tractors using firmware that's cracked in Easter Europe
Let's hope there are no Easter Eggs in there.
Firmware for hot cross farmers
hacking their John Deere tractors using firmware that's cracked in Easter Europe
Let's hope there are no Easter Eggs in there.
Aren't they on Easter Island being laid by them heads?
Open Tractor(tm) (Score:2, Insightful)
Time for competition to form the Open Tractor consortium. Components chosen for easy market access, easy repair and open source firmware. Tractor design for easy component access, with signature checks and protected registering for sabotage prevention. "I didn't change the autonomous driving and insecticide spreading components. Why does it tell me so? Aha, hackers employed by the envious cousin, next farm!"
At least there's a way around it (Score:4, Insightful)
Deere is trying to make themselves into a "one-stop" company where you're forced to get everything from them. Auto companies tried the same thing in the late 90's and laws were enacted over it because JP, SK, EU and NA automakers all tried to do it. They're trying again with the new versions of OBD's, luckily they're mainly running up against the law and can't. No such real coverage for farmers, but there is good competition. There was a lot of yelling over this last year at the Canada's Outdoor Farm Sh
Software as a Shackle. Nuff said.
We are quickly drifting from a (mind you, pretty localized) societal construct where democracy (you get to take part in the decisions) and state of law (laws are written down, everyone has (in theory) equal chances, everyone has recourses) back to something which resembles more a feudal system of yore. Free speech? Ah, but Pissbook is a privately owned company, so... Right to tinker? Ah, but you signed the contract, so...
'Twas nice while it lasted.
Use Mahindra & Mahindra (Score:5, Interesting)
These tractors from the Indian company are pretty good, all old school, old tech. No fancy nancy software controlled stuff. Simple rugged diesel engine and clearly understandable mechanical parts. Apparently it is competing well in South Africa with other global giant farm equipment companies, due to "fix it and run it in the bush several hundred miles from the nearest repair shop" ability. Sub compact models are available in USA too.
Sure - and even a simple bit of environmental legislation purchased by John Deere from yer friendly neighbourhood lobbyist will make these tractors illegal, at least until they live up to the emissions requirements that the JD tractors will meet, undoubtedly via VW-type software shenanigans. That will be followed by 'buy American' legislation, and foreign tractors will be shut out of the US market.
Think about it - even a paltry 20 years ago the gubmint would have stepped in and spanked John Deere for this e
Good! (Score:3)
The more this shit spreads out from the software world, the sooner it ends.
As an engineer in a big multi-national I also see similar things going on in our company.
They try to prevent untrained/unauthorized technicians from doing what we call "low-level" maintenance even though our equipment might be of vital importance of that buyer.
In our company this is not necessary bad intent towards the customer, but more a way of protection our own business because selling only gives you 1 paycheck, service gives you hundreds in the course of years.
Our machines are pretty comparable in comp
