Why American Farmers Are Hacking Their Tractors With Ukrainian Firmware (vice.com) 347

Posted by BeauHD from the right-to-repair dept.
Tractor owners across the country are reportedly hacking their John Deere tractors using firmware that's cracked in Easter Europe and traded on invite-only, paid online forums. The reason is because John Deere and other manufacturers have "made it impossible to perform 'unauthorized' repair on farm equipment," which has obviously upset many farmers who see it "as an attack on their sovereignty and quite possibly an existential threat to their livelihood if their tractor breaks at an inopportune time," reports Jason Koebler via Motherboard. As is the case with most modern-day engineering vehicles, the mechanical problems experienced with the newer farming tractors are often remedied via software. From the report: The nightmare scenario, and a fear I heard expressed over and over again in talking with farmers, is that John Deere could remotely shut down a tractor and there wouldn't be anything a farmer could do about it. A license agreement John Deere required farmers to sign in October forbids nearly all repair and modification to farming equipment, and prevents farmers from suing for "crop loss, lost profits, loss of goodwill, loss of use of equipment [...] arising from the performance or non-performance of any aspect of the software." The agreement applies to anyone who turns the key or otherwise uses a John Deere tractor with embedded software. It means that only John Deere dealerships and "authorized" repair shops can work on newer tractors. "If a farmer bought the tractor, he should be able to do whatever he wants with it," Kevin Kenney, a farmer and right-to-repair advocate in Nebraska, told me. "You want to replace a transmission and you take it to an independent mechanic -- he can put in the new transmission but the tractor can't drive out of the shop. Deere charges $230, plus $130 an hour for a technician to drive out and plug a connector into their USB port to authorize the part." "What you've got is technicians running around here with cracked Ukrainian John Deere software that they bought off the black market," he added.

  • Tractor Users, not Owners (Score:5, Funny)

    by tinkerton ( 199273 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:08AM (#54086681)

    As is the case with most modern-day engineering vehicles, the mechanical problems experienced with the newer farming tractors are often remedied via software.

    As is the case with most tech products, they try to reduce you to a user, not an owner. Maybe the farmers were tired of the tractor stopping in the middle of the field, and starting projecting ads on the windscreen while downloading an upgrade.

    • I think you misspelled Upgrayedd.

      When there's so many other brands still, I don't know what would incentivise a farmer to buy a John Deere. If a JD was selling tractors like HP sells printers, maybe they're selling the service, but you get the tractor at a steeply discounted price. But they're not and, it's still a premium tractor. I can't see a farmer looking at a JD and knowing they don't own it, and looking across the road to the Case, New Holland, Kubota or <insert other brand here> dealership an

      • John Deere by no means has a monopoly on farm equipment. If I was a farmer, I think this would make Deere completely unattractive. Heavy machinery like this has a pretty tough duty cycle and things break. Cost aside, Farmers often don't have the luxury of time to wait while they have a piece of equipment serviced by a limited number of authorized dealers. Having the option to use an independent mechanic or to (gasp!) fix it themselves would seem like a must have.

        I'm not a farmer, but I do have a small D

  • John Deere has too many non farmers (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:13AM (#54086697)

    The problem with a company like John Deere is they loose touch with their customers. John Deere obviously forgot that they service the farmer not the other way around. This too me would have a negative affect on new equipment purchases as well. Growing up in a farming community I know that many farmers do a lot of their own maintenance on equipment. Like any of us saving a little money and avoiding driving that big tractor to a dealer seems like a no brainer. Sadly this kind of behavior is happening to cars and trucks too, where the manufacture wants to lock the DIY out of fixing their cars.

    • The problem with a company like John Deere is they loose touch with their customers.

      Seems to me they have their customers in a fairly tight grip, by the balls, one could even say.

      • Re:John Deere has too many non farmers (Score:5, Informative)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 ) <mashiki@nospAM.gmail.com> on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @07:26AM (#54086907) Homepage

        Seems to me they have their customers in a fairly tight grip, by the balls, one could even say.

        Actual truth. I grew up in a county that was heavy farming with a city industrial base, the friend I had in high school who were in farming families and are still doing it and many of them have long since moved off Deere equipment. Most are using either Fendt or Mahindra simply because of what you're talking about. Dropping $90k(CAD) for a base model Deere is what drove people away from them. The bullshit they're pulling now is just driving them to their competition, especially when you can get the same from a rival company for 1/3 or less with exactly the same warranty coverage.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      John Deere seems to have gained too much control over the market and started to abuse the customers who don't have much choice. I guess other manufacturer's tractors are less attractive for some reason... Maybe they don't have a good dealer network or something.

      Otherwise the customers would just buy Kubota or Iseki or some European brand, rather than go to the effort of hacking.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        Yeah that's not the case. In some places, especially here in North America you run into "credit union" allowances which allow you to get steep discounts to farming equipment(new and used). Deere has cut deals with some of these, their competition is doing the same now. They've(deere) really cut their own balls off over it, because their competition can take the bite in many cases because of the mnfg cost of their product.

    • Re:John Deere has too many non farmers (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @08:32AM (#54087135)

      The problem with a company like John Deere is they loose touch with their customers. John Deere obviously forgot that they service the farmer not the other way around. This too me would have a negative affect on new equipment purchases as well. Growing up in a farming community I know that many farmers do a lot of their own maintenance on equipment. Like any of us saving a little money and avoiding driving that big tractor to a dealer seems like a no brainer. Sadly this kind of behavior is happening to cars and trucks too, where the manufacture wants to lock the DIY out of fixing their cars.

      I am in the auto industry. Perhaps I can explain John Deere. They are trying to become a services company. They see autonomous vehicles on the horizon and the impact on individual ownership. They are making plans to move to a shared services model for their equipment. This is beginning. But, they're clearly jumping the gun. It's too bad the farmers don't wake up and buy a different brand.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by T.E.D. ( 34228 )

      Growing up in a farming community I know that many farmers do a lot of their own maintenance on equipment.

      My Grandfather thought nothing of stopping a piece of farm equipment and rebuilding its engine in-situ. That's the thing about being a farmer; you have to be able to do *everything* yourself. You can't exactly call the Auto club and have your harvester towed back to the dealer. At least I thought you couldn't. Apparently, that's what Deere expects you to do now. Not sure why anyone who isn't a big corporate farm managed by remote MBAs would agree to do that.

  • Easter Europe... (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've always wanted to visit Easter Europe, but can't find it on a map...

  • Easter (Score:5, Funny)

    by pahles ( 701275 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:16AM (#54086713)

    hacking their John Deere tractors using firmware that's cracked in Easter Europe

    Let's hope there are no Easter Eggs in there.

    • hacking their John Deere tractors using firmware that's cracked in Easter Europe

      Let's hope there are no Easter Eggs in there.

      Aren't they on Easter Island being laid by them heads?

    • hacking their John Deere tractors using firmware that's cracked in Easter Europe

      Let's hope there are no Easter Eggs in there.

      perhaps the tractors will make crop circles on the first of April? that'd be a cool-looking easter egg, although an annoying one if you couldn't get off the tractor while it was doing it.

  • Open Tractor(tm) (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:20AM (#54086733)

    Time for competition to form the Open Tractor consortium. Components chosen for easy market access, easy repair and open source firmware. Tractor design for easy component access, with signature checks and protected registering for sabotage prevention. "I didn't change the autonomous driving and insecticide spreading components. Why does it tell me so? Aha, hackers employed by the envious cousin, next farm!"

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tecker ( 793737 )
      This would be one solution but it wont work. No one is going to buy a tractor from some "open" manufacturer that they have never heard of or pay extra for the "open" tractor. There are a number of factors at work here. 1) Emissions ratings that the manufacturer must meet, 2) Vendor lock-in (and therefore fleet lock in), and 3) Pride. You see out here in the midwest folks are mighty proud of the color of their tractor. It can start an argument faster than vi vs emacs. To come into a market dominated by big p

  • At least there's a way around it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SCVonSteroids ( 2816091 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:28AM (#54086763)
    If this were rented equipment, I would understand the company's stance. But if someone outright buys an item, it's theirs. Stop legally binding people to stupid shit when they decide to fork out their hard-earned money for your products. Just because Microsoft does it, doesn't mean it has to be the norm. Christ.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Deere is trying to make themselves into a "one-stop" company where you're forced to get everything from them. Auto companies tried the same thing in the late 90's and laws were enacted over it because JP, SK, EU and NA automakers all tried to do it. They're trying again with the new versions of OBD's, luckily they're mainly running up against the law and can't. No such real coverage for farmers, but there is good competition. There was a lot of yelling over this last year at the Canada's Outdoor Farm Sh

  • Use Mahindra & Mahindra (Score:5, Interesting)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:38AM (#54086785) Journal
    These tractors from the Indian company are pretty good, all old school, old tech. No fancy nancy software controlled stuff. Simple rugged diesel engine and clearly understandable mechanical parts. Apparently it is competing well in South Africa with other global giant farm equipment companies, due to "fix it and run it in the bush several hundred miles from the nearest repair shop" ability. Sub compact models are available in USA too.

    • These tractors from the Indian company are pretty good, all old school, old tech. No fancy nancy software controlled stuff. Simple rugged diesel engine and clearly understandable mechanical parts. Apparently it is competing well in South Africa with other global giant farm equipment companies, due to "fix it and run it in the bush several hundred miles from the nearest repair shop" ability. Sub compact models are available in USA too.

      Sure - and even a simple bit of environmental legislation purchased by John Deere from yer friendly neighbourhood lobbyist will make these tractors illegal, at least until they live up to the emissions requirements that the JD tractors will meet, undoubtedly via VW-type software shenanigans. That will be followed by 'buy American' legislation, and foreign tractors will be shut out of the US market.

      Think about it - even a paltry 20 years ago the gubmint would have stepped in and spanked John Deere for this e

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by cdrudge ( 68377 )

        That will be followed by 'buy American' legislation, and foreign tractors will be shut out of the US market.

        What does "buy American" mean though? Mahindra is an Indian brand, but makes most of their US-sold tractors in the United States. John Deere is a US brand, but manufacturers tractors and parts all over the world.

        Same thing goes with automobiles. Is that US brand vehicle made in Mexico American? Or is the Japanese brand made in the US?

        Or is your American-based Apple iPhone that's made in China by a Tai

    • Re:Use Mahindra & Mahindra (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @08:08AM (#54087063)

      I work in AG, and this is not true at all. Mahindra has all the same ECU's and tech other tractors have, its required for Tier 4 emissions. From what I've seen their tech is vastly more simplistic. The diagnostic abilities of their stuff is extremely limited where it just throws a code rather than giving data streams from the different subsystems.

      • Simple, simplistic, just semantics.

        Are you sure you are working on the South African export versions? I thought they add all this emission control only to the models exported to Canada/USA/Europe/NewZeland/Australia.

        Anyway that is what that random passenger, working for M&M SouthAfrica, sitting next to me on a flight from Dubai to Chennai told me.

    • Oh well, this is like comparing a Tatamobile with a Ford 150. Its not even Apples to Oranges.

  • Good! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MouseTheLuckyDog ( 2752443 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @06:51AM (#54086825)

    The more this shit spreads out from the software world, the sooner it ends.

    • Re:Good! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by AntronArgaiv ( 4043705 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @07:59AM (#54087029)

      The more this shit spreads out from the software world, the sooner it ends.

      A farmer buys a tractor so he can farm, not so he can become a continuing revenue stream for John Deere.
      The lesson for Deere is that if you squeeze the customer too hard, he goes elsewhere to relieve the pain.

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The same can be applied to any business. Every used big iron, or the so-called midrange systems that run the world's financial systems? They're milked to death by annual fees, regardless of "updates". Got more CPUs? Cost goes up. Got more storage? Cost goes up. Even MS are happy on this model, and you can bet Apple are itching at it when they have a product that doesn't require buying new. The whole world is moving to rental or sucking blood on a monthly basis.

        Purchased Adobe software recently? No, you can'

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dosius ( 230542 )

        "The more you tighten your grip, Governor Tarkin..."

  • Common Economic problem (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Psilax ( 1297141 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @07:06AM (#54086857)

    As an engineer in a big multi-national I also see similar things going on in our company.
    They try to prevent untrained/unauthorized technicians from doing what we call "low-level" maintenance even though our equipment might be of vital importance of that buyer.
    In our company this is not necessary bad intent towards the customer, but more a way of protection our own business because selling only gives you 1 paycheck, service gives you hundreds in the course of years.
    Our machines are pretty comparable in complexity to modern tractors I believe as years of research and development have made it so they are of higher quality for the customer. This does not immediately relate to longer life times of our products but does improve on requirements because of new industry, government & environmental standards.
    But it also makes it harder to do a correct maintenance if you don't know the complete working of the machines.

    Anyways, I don't want to justify John Deer's way of working, or any other car manufacturer ( because that seems to be the case here in Europe), but I do understand their position better.

    The customer should be informed when they buy a product that their new product can only be maintained by the approved technicians, there for the EULA probably that has been forced onto the farmers.
    I also don't know how the market competition is for farming vehicles in USA, Europe or the rest of the world.
    And I think that part should be fixed then, if there is no (reasonable) competition/alternative for the farmers then there is a problem there.

    • Re:Common Economic problem (Score:5, Interesting)

      by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @07:17AM (#54086881) Homepage Journal
      Exactly. That is what the flight to IaaS/SaaS/Cloud is. It is a way to extract regular rent from customers in order to keep the company CFO happy. CFOs like regular monthly revenue for their planning.

    • Sorry, but there is exactly NO reason to need a "specialist" to make an oil change or switch out a spark plug. There is also no technical reason to put the electronics behind an encrypted access instead of creating an open standard.

      Yes, there's more money in services and vendor lock-in. That doesn't mean I have to understand or even support such practices. It's despicable, and I only use that world to remain civil.

      I can understand when you say that you don't want to be liable for shoddy service and faulty m

  • Regarding the right for owners to have a choice in how their machines are serviced...

    In Europe there is legislation coming into effect in July 2021 which will requires OEMs to provide information to 3rd parts service tool manufacturers and Independent Operators such that they can achieve the same level of diagnostic capability as the OEM with their own tools.
    See links like:
    http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal... [europa.eu]
    http://www.cema-agri.org/publi... [cema-agri.org]

    In the U.S. there is no equivalent legislation in the U.S.,
    • Various legislatures are trying to get it though and a wide variety of industries are fighting the legislation tooth and nail. If this legislation makes it through one state house into law you will see many lawsuits on the matter. Some companies will try to sell a "California only" version of their product and try to keep customers from buying from that state, or try to make the software incompatible between right to repair states and non-right-to-repair states. Software forking here we come! There are sev

  • You're not locked in (Score:3)

    by maitai ( 46370 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @07:46AM (#54086979) Homepage

    So... just buy something not John Deere... I mean, the logo on the equipment won't match your cap (which is free advertising for the company you seem to not like) but hey...

  • Stop buying limited rental products!

  • A John Deer bonfire... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by BlueCoder ( 223005 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @07:55AM (#54087015)

    Farmers should organize an event to burn old non repairable John Deer equipment and advertise their purchase of non John Deer equipment. And further sell t-shirts about how John Deer is no friend to the American farmer. Do this at the Forth of July celebrations. And have town hall meetings with speakers telling their Horror Stories about John Deer. Find another manufacturer and help promote them over John Deer. Some of them might even give you a deal on a trade in if you publicly destroy your John Deer. Do not stop until everyone currently on the board of directors and otherwise that are running the company are completely replaced.

    In the meantime get the right to repair laws on the books.

    • Everyone seems focused on the farmers and their poor little butthurt selves.

      What about the downstream cost? These failures reduce productivity and thus increase the cost of food. They draw money to John Deere for no value-add (rent-seeking). These things reduce the total number of products you can buy with your money (wealth), and reduce the number of people receiving (jobs) the money spent for a given investment of labor-hours (wages).

      The inefficiencies of requiring a tech to stop by just to sign-of

  • Perpetuation (Score:4, Insightful)

    by PoopJuggler ( 688445 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @08:02AM (#54087041)
    And yet they continue to buy John Deere products, perpetuating the cycle.

    • Re:Perpetuation (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Elfich47 ( 703900 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @08:32AM (#54087137)
      I wouldn't be surprised if part of the purchase decision is based on where the closest repair rep is. With John Deere being that controlling to the farmers, I would not be surprised at all if they have attempted to lock in the reps and repair techs as well- "You can be a rep/tech for John Deere or someone else, but not both, we will pull your certifications off the wall and you will be left high and dry" - This is a side effect of the farming consolidation that has been going on for twenty years (or more), there are fewer different people buying tractors so it is easier to try to achieve lock in.

      I think it would be in the other tractor manufacturer's interest to bring their tractors out to the farms for demos (if they don't already) and make sure they talk up the reparability of the unit. The other tractor manufacturers have to realize that a professional, well trained repair staff that gives accurate (non chiseling) repair estimates is going to go a lot further with the farmers that buy and use their products than the attempted lock-in of John Deere.

    • I was wondering about that. Why don't they buy some other brand? How proprietary is this stuff? Is it possible that people who were using John Deere before they started this are basically suffering from brand lock-in because they've got too much money sunk into a proprietary solution to change?

  • Are there alternatives to John Deere? Is there some lock-in with attachments, trailers, etc. (As a non-farmer I don't know)? I would have thought that the ability to repair would be a key selling point for competitors. If farmers stopped buying John Deere I expect they would review this policy

