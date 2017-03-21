Twitter Suspended Hundreds of Thousands of Accounts Amid 'Violent Extremism' (fortune.com) 46
Twitter said on Tuesday it had suspended more than half a million accounts since the middle of 2015 as the company steps up efforts to tackle "violent extremism" on its microblogging platform. From a report: The company shut down a total of 376,890 accounts in the last six months of 2016, Twitter said in its latest transparency report.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? When I look at the data from Sept 22 to March 21, I don't see anything that looks like a correlation. When I expand the graph to a year I see it remaining roughly the same other than an abberation around the 2016 presidential campaign when the Orange One became so prominent, falling back to norms in October when no one gave a damn, and then more recently falling again when Twitter has had news of problems with the company itself.
Re: (Score:1)
Really? When I look at the data from Sept 22 to March 21, I don't see anything that looks like a correlation. When I expand the graph to a year I see it remaining roughly the same other than an abberation around the 2016 presidential campaign when the Orange One became so prominent, falling back to norms in October when no one gave a damn, and then more recently falling again when Twitter has had news of problems with the company itself.
>I don't see anything that looks like a correlation.
cuz you don't want to see it?
Usually, when a company makes some announcement that is intended to cast some action in a positive light (Twitter is safer because it's cracking down on extremists and harassers!), the expectation is to see a favorable, if temporary, response from the market. Instead, its stock price is taking a dive right now.
What's the plan, Stan? (Score:3, Insightful)
Because shutting down extremist accounts ends violent extremism... how exactly? What about the baby, freshly dumped alongside bathwater?
(of course the point was always to dump the baby to begin with.)
Re: (Score:3)
Exactly...censoring speech (whatever that speech is) doesn't actually change people's hearts and minds. It just pushes the speech into darker corners of the web. I would much rather know who the hateful and bigoted are so I can avoid them.
Re: (Score:3)
Moreover, I'd like to have all the extremist argumentation slapped the fuck down by intellectuals in public. Given the way things are going however, it's as though transparency and public discussion were anathema to those with power to censor.
I mean, it can't possibly be that some jack-ass white supremacist, trash-ass ISIS goon, or wank-ass Hillary Trumponite, were hard to repudiate -- unless your own wack bullshit depends on similar constructions. Then it's really hard without stabbing yourself in the back
Re: (Score:2)
It's virtually impossible in an unmoderated forum. For instance if your opponents vastly outnumber you, your brilliant repudiations will largely go unnoticed due to the noise. Not to mention many people judge arguments based on apparent popularity. If lots of people are acting offended by what you say, regardless of the merit of your argument, there is a huge group of people who simply won't want to believe you because you're a troll/jerk/mean/whatever.
unless your own wack bullshit depends on similar constructions
Your own wack bullshit DOES depend on similar construct
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've never quite understood this argument how censorship actually makes extremists stronger. In a modest way I can see some legitimacy in saying be an "underground" movement will have a certain romantic appeal, but it's still pretty damned limiting. When White Supremacists had their shady BBSs and later websites, those were places that one had to actually seek out. But Twitter, Facebook and Google have given these groups a kind of free mass distribution they could only have previously dreamed of, and I thin
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
A business deciding they're not going to allow certain kinds of messages on their public bulletin board is no more censorship than me ordering my racist uncle to stop talking trash or get out of my house. In both cases, a private interest is making space available but making rules about what and cannot appear. Seeing as violent extremists have no lack of other places on the Internet to spread their message, this does constrain them. What it does do, however, is force them back on to their own echo chambers,
Re:What's the plan, Stan? (Score:5, Insightful)
It's still censorship. It's legitimate and legal, but still censorship. The word censorship doesn't always have to carry a negative connotation. Parents censor the speech of their children often or the TV content their children are exposed to. There is nothing wrong with it.
Re: (Score:3)
Generally when censorship is brought up here, it's an attempt to conflate First Amendment protections with a private organization's lawful right to moderate content. Yes, in technical terms it is censorship, but since some people seem to believe that the First Amendment protection of speech somehow should be imposed on private companies' Internet-facing content, I think it's useful to draw a distinct line between content moderation and censorship.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It is, how? We're talking here about a private company whose fortunes are materially effected when potential buyers or advertisers walk away because they can't or won't control the extremist content that's appearing on their forum? Are you saying private web portals should have no power to constrain the kind of material that gets posted on their websites? Liberty isn't just for the extremists, you know.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not about ending violent extremism, it's about not associating your product with it.
Re: (Score:3)
Because shutting down extremist accounts ends violent extremism... how exactly?
Maybe I'm missing something, but where does it say that they intended to end violent extremism? It said they're trying to "tackle 'violent extremism' on its microblogging platform," but I think a more reasonable interpretation of that is that they're not trying to deal with violent extremism itself, but with its presence on their platform.
And actually, to deal with your question more directly, denying extremists a platform does help prevent the spread of that extremism. It doesn't really matter if it's I
Re: (Score:1)
It's entirely her fault we have Trump as President.
As a moderate conservative and former Republican, I put the blame on the RNC nomination process — or lack thereof. They had the responsibility to ensure that they fielded qualified candidates for the nomination. Trump is neither a conservative nor a Republican, and, until a few short years ago, a Clinton Democrat.
:/
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
That sounds like a shibboleth...
Specifically what part of the non-process did you find broken? What should the process/party have done to prevent Trump (or any other candidate)?
Except they are sort of limited to who throws their hat into the ring... and unlike the Democrats, worked to not play fa
Re: (Score:2)
That sounds like a shibboleth...
I'm not Jewish.
;)
Specifically what part of the non-process did you find broken?
A slate of 16 candidates in 2016. We went from the Seven Dwarfs in 2012 to the Clown Car in 2016. Strong indicators that the RNC was out of control.
What should the process/party have done to prevent Trump (or any other candidate)?
A citizenship test that immigrants take. The same citizenship test that most Americans would flunk because they don't understand how the country works. A determined candidate would know the answers inside and out. A non-serious candidate like Trump would huff and puff about how "elitist" the test was.
Except they are sort of limited to who throws their hat into the ring...
The job of the party leadership to cultivate
Re: (Score:2)
But Hillary was promoting him as a great candidate.
Because Jeb Bush and his family's fundraising machine was viewed as a greater strategic threat to her chances of winning the presidency.
All Hillary cares about is herself. She needs to be kicked off Twitter, and then out of our country.
This comment clearly demonstrates that you're not an American and don't appreciate American values. Don't let the door hit your ass on the way out of the country.
Scared me there for a second (Score:2)
It's a good thing my non-violent extremism is left untouched.
And yet... (Score:1)
Richard Spencer's account hasn't been shut down yet.
Come on Jack, kick that bum out.
Re: (Score:2)
The death of Twitter (Score:2)
Since Twitter exists primarily to complain about other Twitter users, it seems like banning a lot of controversial accounts will utterly destroy people's use of Twitter since the people they like to complain about will be gone.
Re: (Score:2)
There's actually a girl petitioning to have Twitter ban anyone who says something mean. She's complaining that people say violent things or threaten to rape women... which, of course, we all recognize from third grade when everyone would threaten to blow you up or something. We're pretend-adults now, and that means sometimes someone 5,000 miles starts yammering about how they would rape you, as if he could.
...and journalism? (Score:2)
"Twitter (TWTR, -3.18%) also said it had started taking legal requests to remove content posted by verified journalists and media outlets. Twitter said it had received 88 such requests, but had not taken any action on the majority of these requests."
Wait, what? Removing content posted by journalists?
What are these "legal requests" to remove content posted by journalists, who is making them, why are they legal, and what content exact
Why not close the rest, too? (Score:2)
Due to this experiment, I believe we can safely say that Twitter's good to society is inversely related to its user-base population. The logical conclusion is that Twitter would provide the most good to society by closing all of their accounts.