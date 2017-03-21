Twitter Suspended Hundreds of Thousands of Accounts Amid 'Violent Extremism'

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Twitter said on Tuesday it had suspended more than half a million accounts since the middle of 2015 as the company steps up efforts to tackle "violent extremism" on its microblogging platform. From a report: The company shut down a total of 376,890 accounts in the last six months of 2016, Twitter said in its latest transparency report.

  • What's the plan, Stan? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by tietokone-olmi ( 26595 ) on Tuesday March 21, 2017 @02:05PM (#54082935)

    Because shutting down extremist accounts ends violent extremism... how exactly? What about the baby, freshly dumped alongside bathwater?

    (of course the point was always to dump the baby to begin with.)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vvaduva ( 859950 )

      Exactly...censoring speech (whatever that speech is) doesn't actually change people's hearts and minds. It just pushes the speech into darker corners of the web. I would much rather know who the hateful and bigoted are so I can avoid them.

      • Moreover, I'd like to have all the extremist argumentation slapped the fuck down by intellectuals in public. Given the way things are going however, it's as though transparency and public discussion were anathema to those with power to censor.

        I mean, it can't possibly be that some jack-ass white supremacist, trash-ass ISIS goon, or wank-ass Hillary Trumponite, were hard to repudiate -- unless your own wack bullshit depends on similar constructions. Then it's really hard without stabbing yourself in the back

      • A business deciding they're not going to allow certain kinds of messages on their public bulletin board is no more censorship than me ordering my racist uncle to stop talking trash or get out of my house. In both cases, a private interest is making space available but making rules about what and cannot appear. Seeing as violent extremists have no lack of other places on the Internet to spread their message, this does constrain them. What it does do, however, is force them back on to their own echo chambers,

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by vvaduva ( 859950 )

          It's still censorship. It's legitimate and legal, but still censorship. The word censorship doesn't always have to carry a negative connotation. Parents censor the speech of their children often or the TV content their children are exposed to. There is nothing wrong with it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Who said anything about ending violent extremism? They're trying to attract advertisers who don't want to be associated with a platform used by lots of extremists.

    • It's not about ending violent extremism, it's about not associating your product with it.

    • Because shutting down extremist accounts ends violent extremism... how exactly?

      Maybe I'm missing something, but where does it say that they intended to end violent extremism? It said they're trying to "tackle 'violent extremism' on its microblogging platform," but I think a more reasonable interpretation of that is that they're not trying to deal with violent extremism itself, but with its presence on their platform.

      And actually, to deal with your question more directly, denying extremists a platform does help prevent the spread of that extremism. It doesn't really matter if it's I

  • It's a good thing my non-violent extremism is left untouched.

  • Richard Spencer's account hasn't been shut down yet.

    Come on Jack, kick that bum out.

  • I checked twitter and the highest profile extremist account @realDonaldTrump is still there.

  • Since Twitter exists primarily to complain about other Twitter users, it seems like banning a lot of controversial accounts will utterly destroy people's use of Twitter since the people they like to complain about will be gone.

  • But, this is the line of that very short press release that bothers me:

    "Twitter (TWTR, -3.18%) also said it had started taking legal requests to remove content posted by verified journalists and media outlets. Twitter said it had received 88 such requests, but had not taken any action on the majority of these requests."

    Wait, what? Removing content posted by journalists?

    What are these "legal requests" to remove content posted by journalists, who is making them, why are they legal, and what content exact

  • Due to this experiment, I believe we can safely say that Twitter's good to society is inversely related to its user-base population. The logical conclusion is that Twitter would provide the most good to society by closing all of their accounts.

