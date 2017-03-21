Twitter Suspended Hundreds of Thousands of Accounts Amid 'Violent Extremism' (fortune.com) 38
Twitter said on Tuesday it had suspended more than half a million accounts since the middle of 2015 as the company steps up efforts to tackle "violent extremism" on its microblogging platform. From a report: The company shut down a total of 376,890 accounts in the last six months of 2016, Twitter said in its latest transparency report.
Really? When I look at the data from Sept 22 to March 21, I don't see anything that looks like a correlation. When I expand the graph to a year I see it remaining roughly the same other than an abberation around the 2016 presidential campaign when the Orange One became so prominent, falling back to norms in October when no one gave a damn, and then more recently falling again when Twitter has had news of problems with the company itself.
>I don't see anything that looks like a correlation.
cuz you don't want to see it?
Usually, when a company makes some announcement that is intended to cast some action in a positive light (Twitter is safer because it's cracking down on extremists and harassers!), the expectation is to see a favorable, if temporary, response from the market. Instead, its stock price is taking a dive right now.
Because shutting down extremist accounts ends violent extremism... how exactly? What about the baby, freshly dumped alongside bathwater?
(of course the point was always to dump the baby to begin with.)
Exactly...censoring speech (whatever that speech is) doesn't actually change people's hearts and minds. It just pushes the speech into darker corners of the web. I would much rather know who the hateful and bigoted are so I can avoid them.
Moreover, I'd like to have all the extremist argumentation slapped the fuck down by intellectuals in public. Given the way things are going however, it's as though transparency and public discussion were anathema to those with power to censor.
I mean, it can't possibly be that some jack-ass white supremacist, trash-ass ISIS goon, or wank-ass Hillary Trumponite, were hard to repudiate -- unless your own wack bullshit depends on similar constructions. Then it's really hard without stabbing yourself in the back
I've never quite understood this argument how censorship actually makes extremists stronger. In a modest way I can see some legitimacy in saying be an "underground" movement will have a certain romantic appeal, but it's still pretty damned limiting. When White Supremacists had their shady BBSs and later websites, those were places that one had to actually seek out. But Twitter, Facebook and Google have given these groups a kind of free mass distribution they could only have previously dreamed of, and I thin
A business deciding they're not going to allow certain kinds of messages on their public bulletin board is no more censorship than me ordering my racist uncle to stop talking trash or get out of my house. In both cases, a private interest is making space available but making rules about what and cannot appear. Seeing as violent extremists have no lack of other places on the Internet to spread their message, this does constrain them. What it does do, however, is force them back on to their own echo chambers,
It's still censorship. It's legitimate and legal, but still censorship. The word censorship doesn't always have to carry a negative connotation. Parents censor the speech of their children often or the TV content their children are exposed to. There is nothing wrong with it.
It's not about ending violent extremism, it's about not associating your product with it.
Maybe I'm missing something, but where does it say that they intended to end violent extremism? It said they're trying to "tackle 'violent extremism' on its microblogging platform," but I think a more reasonable interpretation of that is that they're not trying to deal with violent extremism itself, but with its presence on their platform.
And actually, to deal with your question more directly, denying extremists a platform does help prevent the spread of that extremism. It doesn't really matter if it's I
It's entirely her fault we have Trump as President.
As a moderate conservative and former Republican, I put the blame on the RNC nomination process — or lack thereof. They had the responsibility to ensure that they fielded qualified candidates for the nomination. Trump is neither a conservative nor a Republican, and, until a few short years ago, a Clinton Democrat.
That sounds like a shibboleth...
Specifically what part of the non-process did you find broken? What should the process/party have done to prevent Trump (or any other candidate)?
Except they are sort of limited to who throws their hat into the ring... and unlike the Democrats, worked to not play fa
It's a good thing my non-violent extremism is left untouched.
Richard Spencer's account hasn't been shut down yet.
Come on Jack, kick that bum out.
I checked twitter and the highest profile extremist account @realDonaldTrump is still there.
Since Twitter exists primarily to complain about other Twitter users, it seems like banning a lot of controversial accounts will utterly destroy people's use of Twitter since the people they like to complain about will be gone.
"Twitter (TWTR, -3.18%) also said it had started taking legal requests to remove content posted by verified journalists and media outlets. Twitter said it had received 88 such requests, but had not taken any action on the majority of these requests."
Wait, what? Removing content posted by journalists?
What are these "legal requests" to remove content posted by journalists, who is making them, why are they legal, and what content exact
Due to this experiment, I believe we can safely say that Twitter's good to society is inversely related to its user-base population. The logical conclusion is that Twitter would provide the most good to society by closing all of their accounts.