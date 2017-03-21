Twitter Suspended Hundreds of Thousands of Accounts Amid 'Violent Extremism' (fortune.com) 5
Twitter said on Tuesday it had suspended more than half a million accounts since the middle of 2015 as the company steps up efforts to tackle "violent extremism" on its microblogging platform. From a report: The company shut down a total of 376,890 accounts in the last six months of 2016, Twitter said in its latest transparency report.
Really? When I look at the data from Sept 22 to March 21, I don't see anything that looks like a correlation. When I expand the graph to a year I see it remaining roughly the same other than an abberation around the 2016 presidential campaign when the Orange One became so prominent, falling back to norms in October when no one gave a damn, and then more recently falling again when Twitter has had news of problems with the company itself.
What's the plan, Stan? (Score:2)
Because shutting down extremist accounts ends violent extremism... how exactly? What about the baby, freshly dumped alongside bathwater?
(of course the point was always to dump the baby to begin with.)