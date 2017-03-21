Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Twitter Privacy Security Social Networks Technology Your Rights Online

Twitter Suspended Hundreds of Thousands of Accounts Amid 'Violent Extremism' (fortune.com) 5

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
Twitter said on Tuesday it had suspended more than half a million accounts since the middle of 2015 as the company steps up efforts to tackle "violent extremism" on its microblogging platform. From a report: The company shut down a total of 376,890 accounts in the last six months of 2016, Twitter said in its latest transparency report.

Twitter Suspended Hundreds of Thousands of Accounts Amid 'Violent Extremism' More | Reply

Twitter Suspended Hundreds of Thousands of Accounts Amid 'Violent Extremism'

Comments Filter:

  • Because shutting down extremist accounts ends violent extremism... how exactly? What about the baby, freshly dumped alongside bathwater?

    (of course the point was always to dump the baby to begin with.)

Slashdot Top Deals

Science may someday discover what faith has always known.

Close