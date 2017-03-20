Hundreds of Cisco Switches Vulnerable To Flaw Found in WikiLeaks Files (zdnet.com) 17
Zack Whittaker, writing for ZDNet: Cisco is warning that the software used in hundreds of its products are vulnerable to a "critical"-rated security flaw, which can be easily and remotely exploited with a simple command. The vulnerability can allow an attacker to remotely gain access and take over an affected device. More than 300 switches are affected by the vulnerability, Cisco said in an advisory. According to the advisory, the bug is found in the cluster management protocol code in Cisco's IOS and IOS XE software, which the company installs on the routers and switches it sells. An attacker can exploit the vulnerability by sending a malformed protocol-specific Telnet command while establishing a connection to the affected device, because of a flaw in how the protocol fails to properly process some commands. Cisco said that there are "no workarounds" to address the vulnerability, but it said that disabling Telnet would "eliminate" some risks.
If you still run Telnet (Score:2)
That's nice, but... (Score:2)
That means someone would have to be dumb enough to
1) Have the mgmt of the switch be publicly available
2) Have Telnet enabled.
Don't get me wrong, it's a bad bug. But a security-minded admin should not have these problems.
Re:That's nice, but... (Score:4, Interesting)
Err.. yes/no..
If I was going to attempt to exploit something like this, I'd assume most would be inaccessible from the internet as a general use or would be white listed only..
What I WOULD do is use this in conjuction with a machine level hack/compromise inside their network and then run amuk from there.. That's much easier to do and less will have full firewall off from within their networks from all PC segments.
Re: (Score:2)
Most switches support ACLs on all services, and/or on switch SVIs (if you don't have prohibitively many of those), and/or CoPP, so you can tell the switch not to talk to anything but your management stations. You just have to set things up so you can alter those ACLs en-masse when needed. No need for a firewall, really, as long as you aren't using ridiculous utilities that do not belong on a switch in the first place.
That said, there's pretty much zero reason to use telnet these days, and even the last ve
Re: (Score:2)
3) Purchase from a vendor that does not understand security well enough to disable telnet.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't ever assume that all hacks are coming from the outside.
Re: (Score:2)
Any sane configuration limits traffic to the routing gear. We have been able to programmatically generate configs forever it's not like it used to be with hand everything.
Reasons to leave clustering enabled (Score:2)
1) You are using proprietary multichassis bonding
2) You need to make multiple switches look like one for licensing $$ purposes.
And that is about it. Look at any vendor's release notes and a substantial portion of the bugs are in the clustering regime. Just turn that crap off unless you need it... since inductry-wide it's a proprietary lock-in gambit and doesn't have to survive interop shootouts, there's no way the code is worth running otherwise.
Hardware view is obsolete (Score:1)
You can't treat such "hardware" as hardware anymore: it's a computer, which needs security updates like any other computer that's connected to a network.
If there is not a realistic way to know about, get, and add security patches to ANY computer that connects to a network, don't buy it.