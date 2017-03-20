Hundreds of Cisco Switches Vulnerable To Flaw Found in WikiLeaks Files (zdnet.com) 27
Zack Whittaker, writing for ZDNet: Cisco is warning that the software used in hundreds of its products are vulnerable to a "critical"-rated security flaw, which can be easily and remotely exploited with a simple command. The vulnerability can allow an attacker to remotely gain access and take over an affected device. More than 300 switches are affected by the vulnerability, Cisco said in an advisory. According to the advisory, the bug is found in the cluster management protocol code in Cisco's IOS and IOS XE software, which the company installs on the routers and switches it sells. An attacker can exploit the vulnerability by sending a malformed protocol-specific Telnet command while establishing a connection to the affected device, because of a flaw in how the protocol fails to properly process some commands. Cisco said that there are "no workarounds" to address the vulnerability, but it said that disabling Telnet would "eliminate" some risks.
Those in glass houses should not do target practice with a sling shot in the hose unless they expect to break glass....
OR...
Those who drive though nails should expect to get flat tires...
If you do stupid things, you get what is coming to you.
Cisco has warned users for decade NOT to use telnet, just like they have warned users to change the default username and password (cisco/cisco). If you don't get the message or insist on being stupid, you get what's coming to you.
That means someone would have to be dumb enough to
1) Have the mgmt of the switch be publicly available
2) Have Telnet enabled.
Don't get me wrong, it's a bad bug. But a security-minded admin should not have these problems.
Err.. yes/no..
If I was going to attempt to exploit something like this, I'd assume most would be inaccessible from the internet as a general use or would be white listed only..
What I WOULD do is use this in conjuction with a machine level hack/compromise inside their network and then run amuk from there.. That's much easier to do and less will have full firewall off from within their networks from all PC segments.
Most switches support ACLs on all services, and/or on switch SVIs (if you don't have prohibitively many of those), and/or CoPP, so you can tell the switch not to talk to anything but your management stations. You just have to set things up so you can alter those ACLs en-masse when needed. No need for a firewall, really, as long as you aren't using ridiculous utilities that do not belong on a switch in the first place.
That said, there's pretty much zero reason to use telnet these days, and even the last ve
Most switches support ACLs on all services, and/or on switch SVIs (if you don't have prohibitively many of those), and/or CoPP, so you can tell the switch not to talk to anything but your management stations. You just have to set things up so you can alter those ACLs en-masse when needed. No need for a firewall, really, as long as you aren't using ridiculous utilities that do not belong on a switch in the first place.
That said, there's pretty much zero reason to use telnet these days, and even the last vestiges of FTP and TFTP are starting to become unnecessary as more switch facilities are supporting SCP or (sigh) SFTP. Sigh on the latter because you really are putting a lot of trust in the other end of the connection because SFTP subprotocol code is not production quality code, even in the openSSH tree. But at least someone has to actually own the endpoint to get at it.
Yes, I understand that, that's great, a lot of that is best practice and in all my years and all the companies I've worked for and systems I've helped migrated, worked on, have managed, etc. I can count on one hand the number of them that were properly configured with ACLs blocking of stuff from user segments, properly configured interconnectivity, complex passwords, clear text protocls being fully off, etc. Not allowing this station etc. And you think your management computers are safe? not really. I've s
3) Purchase from a vendor that does not understand security well enough to disable telnet.
Now that's not fair. Cisco goes to great lengths to make sure the users know to TURN OFF TELNET. It's been in their documentation for decades. It's one of the first things you learn in CCNA training.
Now, how do you suppose one would configure a cisco switch from bare metal w/o special hardware if they didn't do this?
Don't ever assume that all hacks are coming from the outside.
Any sane configuration limits traffic to the routing gear. We have been able to programmatically generate configs forever it's not like it used to be with hand everything.
1) You are using proprietary multichassis bonding
2) You need to make multiple switches look like one for licensing $$ purposes.
And that is about it. Look at any vendor's release notes and a substantial portion of the bugs are in the clustering regime. Just turn that crap off unless you need it... since inductry-wide it's a proprietary lock-in gambit and doesn't have to survive interop shootouts, there's no way the code is worth running otherwise.
You can't treat such "hardware" as hardware anymore: it's a computer, which needs security updates like any other computer that's connected to a network.
If there is not a realistic way to know about, get, and add security patches to ANY computer that connects to a network, don't buy it.
If MS charged directly for Windows security patches, they'd be flogged. Cisco's model is outdated.
I'd probably say we should be utilizing 20 year old router technology.
That would be a security mistake... a lot of essential security features are younger than that. Heck, there are some switches that old where the only option for administration is through telnet. Switches that old (or new switches not properly configured, or anything in the prosumer market or lower) are pretty much an open killing field for intruders to forge, intercept, and bypass traffic.
