FBI Director Comey Confirms Investigation Into Trump Campaign (reuters.com) 69
FBI Director James Comey confirmed during testimony before Congress Monday that the FBI is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with a covert Russian campaign to interfere with the election. From a report on Reuters: Comey told a congressional hearing on Russian activities that the probe "includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts. Because it is an open, ongoing investigation and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining," Comey said. Earlier, the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Republican Representative Devin Nunes, told the same hearing that the panel had seen no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign. Nunes also denied an unsubstantiated claim from Trump that there had been a wiretap on his Trump Tower in New York but said it was possible other surveillance was used against the Republican.
trump campaign investigates you
Only in America!
It's all fake news. The president tweeted that out just this morning. And if you can't trust the president then who can you trust? [1]
.. for the sarcasm impaired, that was sarcasm.
I only trust reliable sources, like the voice that speaks to me in colours when I touch the arcane metal orb that I found out hiking out in the wastes.
I would trust that more than this story, which is flimsy even as innuendo goes
The orb calls out to you; you can hear his voice if you open your heart. Ba'al the Soul-Eater has a plan for us all.
The voice also says not to listen to the Failing CBO analysis of the plan, that it's a great plan, and it's going to make our mortal flesh-suits great again.
He was the Republicans' bestest friend when he was after Clinton. Now all of sudden, the shoe is on the other foot, and he's the bad guy.
It's hilarious thought... no evidence of Obama wiretapping Trump, and confirmation that the FBI is investigating links between Trump's campaign and Russia.
Just because Trvor Noah and Rachel Maddow didnt bother to tell you that doesnt mean it didnt happen.
I'd expand that to Trevor Noah, Rachel Maddow, or anyone else. Nobody has presented any convincing evidence of Trump Tower wiretaps. What "NSA documents" are you referring to - Do you have some kind of special access that the media doesn't?
This is the just the "GCHQ spied on Trump for Obama" claim. Even Fox News has repudiated that they ever said any such thing, and Napolitano has been revealed as a conspiracy theorist
And here we go with the GCHQ claims. No, there is no such evidence.
Can we trust Comey?
Sure. Inversely proportional to how much Trump likes him.
[ (Trump Likes) x (We Trust) = Constant ]
I'm not sure how well we should trust Comey, but so far he's being pretty level. Most important question asked so far. "Is there any evidence that votes were change in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania..." to which the director of the NSA and FBI both stated "no".
When the Benghazi hearings were going, we had Democrats yelling about gun control and demanding censorship of Youtube instead of asking questions related to the actual issues. The grandstanding to keep the hearings away from Clinton were simply despi
The Benghazi hearings were proven to be a political charade anyways where even after months of investigations the Republicans couldn't find any wrong-doings.
But speaking of asking questions unrelated iss
Can we trust Comey?
Effective government should not depend on trust of specific individuals. Designing laws and institutions is like designing a network protocol: You build in self-corrections for lack of integrity.
It's in the law; the presidant can't lie.
claimed Hillary didn't violate any laws
Incorrect. He said she did break the law, but he didn't recommend prosecuting her for it.
claimed Hillary didn't violate any laws
Incorrect. He said she did break the law, but he didn't recommend prosecuting her for it.
Wrong, they said they didn't find any evidence of criminal activities, and recommended closing the investigation.
This is the same guy that a week before the election said they found new evidence, but wait, not they hadn't. And never told anyone they were investigating Trump.
Wrong, they said they didn't find any evidence of criminal activities, and recommended closing the investigation.
No, he said she violated the law surrounding the handling of classified materials, but that the punishment for the manner in which she did so would be administrative, like getting fired or having your security clearance revoked. Since she was no longer employed by the government, firing her isn't really an option.
But he absolutely did not say she did nothing wrong. He said she did do something wrong, just not wrong enough to go to jail. If the cop catches you jaywalking and lets you off with a warning instead of a ticket, that doesn't mean you didn't do anything against the law. You did do something against the law: jaywalking. The cop is just choosing not to punish you for the illegal thing you did. Comey and Lynch chose not to pursue punishment against Hillary for the illegal thing she did.
In the week before the election, he notified congress that a separate criminal investigation DID turn up new evidence related to the investigation of Clinton's mishandling of classified information. Why was it new evidence? Because Clinton and her aides (who had been granted immunity) said they had already t
So the Guy who cleared Clinton of all charges even after she had classified material on a home computer is now feeding the rumor mill again.
The globalists are so afraid of Trump they are pushing any agenda to remove him before he can repeal Nafta and H1b visa laws.
Comney needs to get fired.
He could probably repeal them a little quicker if he played a little less golf or spend less time getting into twitter feuds with celebrities.
He could probably repeal them a little quicker if he played a little less golf or spend less time getting into twitter feuds with celebrities.
Now, now... He spends way more time (and taxpayer funds) flying back and forth to Mar-a-Lago in Florida *every* weekend, and I'm sure he gets some work done on those flights -- or, at least, catches up on nap-time.
With 3 fence jumpers at the WH in the last month, I wonder why he wants to use the southern WH more often?
There's this place called Camp David that is much more secure than Mar-A-Lago. If only Trump was aware of it.
He could probably repeal them a little quicker if he played a little less golf or spend less time getting into twitter feuds with celebrities.
"Working hard" is negatively correlated with presidential success. Jimmy Carter and Herbert Hoover were famously hard working, yet both failed to achieve many of their objectives, and were not re-elected. Lazy presidents set general directions, and delegate details to others, so more gets done and they can avoid blame if things go wrong.
So the Guy who cleared Clinton of all charges even after she had classified material on a home computer is now feeding the rumor mill again.
You misspelled "The guy who helped Trump get elected by blabbing unfounded info about non-existent links between Clinton and Anthony Weiner."
For sure, Hillary is much better at keeping her secret deals secret.
You mean the guy who announced a reopening of the investigation right before election day because of "new findings", which simple CRC checks conducted in a matter of days showed to be nothing more than cached copies of things that already existed, but which they'd had in their possession for weeks and not acted on until right when it would do the most damage? An announcement that for some reason Republican members of congress seemed to know about in advance but completely blindsided the Hillary campaign? A
This is the guy that probably sunk Clinton's campaign, so I'd hardly call him a Democrat cheerleader. He looks more like the rarer of beasts, a Ness-like bull dog.
And you understand here that even if you fire Comney, the FBI will continue its investigation, and any attempt by Trump to block that would be a massive abuse of power, and now that Sessions has recused himself, whatever control Trump does indirectly have has been severed.
It all needs to be investigated, From Trump's current list of issues all the way back to seeing just how much involvement Russia had with pushing Clinton through the primaries.
Totally agree.
We need a government we can trust. You can't have an honest government or even fight corruption anywhere in the system if it exists at even the highest levels, as it clearly does (on both sides).
They also badly need to investigate what all the foreign governments "donating" millions to the Clinton Foundation was actually for, and where it actually went.
SCROTUS is planning on spending 600 million dollars this year to play golf at Mar-A-Lago every weekend, while cutting Meals on Wheels (which also feeds veterans). He's ripping off the country for his lifestyle of playing golf and watching TV news (Fox, apparently).
More than 55 days in and so far has achieved nothing except piss off most of the country (approval rating at 37%). He has released documents that show that he and the GOP will cut everything (because Bannon has stated that he wishes to destroy the government).
If he isn't a Russian stooge sent to destroy us as a nation, then we have honestly elected the worst example of a human being in all of history.
can we stop spreading bogus claims???
you have evidence current plays golf more often than Obama did; also we paid for Obama's Hawaii vacations including 2008 vacations before he became president. so, do you really have a point?
It's been well documented that Trump is spending public tax dollars at rate well over double what Obama did, in order to fund his trips to his private club.
All the time while Camp David stands empty.
And then you have secret service costs for Melanie in NYC, and the secret service costs for his sons as the fly all over the world undertaking private business dealings.
This from a guy who basically campaigned on fiscal conservancy.
official government business was done in Florida, you are not accounting correctly
the provided link does not support the quote in the article. This link does - http://live.reuters.com/Event/Live_US_Politics - but its video and fuck video amirite?
http://www.bbc.com/news/live/world-us-canada-39328507 this does actually have transcripts.
Why hasn't Trump apologized to Obama? It would seem to be the decent thing to do.
Trump kept saying Obama was born in Kenya. Then during the election when it was politically expeditious and like a weasel coward said "Obama was born in the US period." No apology nothing. Now the bully we elected president due to the lack of choice has slandered and falsely accused Obama of wiretapping him. What Trump is doing is evil, no president should be falsely accusing people of crimes. If anyone says anything negative a
Not only has Trump not apologized, but he's deliberately insulted the US's firmest foreign ally to try firm up his BS claim.
Full Disclosure, im a California Liberal. That being said, Hillary was a turd of a candidate with a domestic policy that was unrelateable outside of large cities. she ignored two intelligence scandals, rigged her primary to destroy her opponent, and took questions from moderators ahead of the debate. She was the epitome of liberal elite, showing up in a fifteen thousand dollar burlap sack from Beverly Hills to lecture the midwest on povery and jobs.
We should still try to know if Russia attempted to interfere regardless of whether they were successful or not in changing the outcome. Focusing on the outcome itself just turns into a political scuffle (which I'll join anyhow).
Using the snake oil argument that he will SOMEHOW magically turn the clock back to the 70's and all the Chinese factories will flow back to the rust-belt and there will be no robots taking the jobs instead. I don't like lo
The hearing, on the other hand, HAS spent a lot more time examining the circumstances under which someone working on the Obama administration's watch committed the serious federal felony of publicly disclosing the details of surveillance that swept up the conversations of a US citizen - identification of which should have remained "masked," and which could only have been unmasked by high-level officials within the Obama administration. The FBI says they are vigorously pursuing who committed that felony.
The FBI confirmed an investigation - he hasn't confirmed the exact people (neither did the headline). It's pretty clear the investigation involves the Trump campaign.
The Republicans on the other hand, HAVE spent a lot more time examining the circumstances in which the information was disclosed even though it's unrelated to investigation.
Oh give it up. His late-election statements that Clinton Emails were back under investigation likely cost her the election. He appears to be no one's friend.
