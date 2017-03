Two More Executives Are Leaving Uber, Drivers May Unionize

First the resignations. "The beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber ," the company's former president told Recode on Sunday, announcing his resignation. "The departures add to the executive exodus from Uber this year," writes The New York Times. An anonymous reader quotes their report.Jones left Uber after less than six months, though McClendon's departure is said to be more amicable. "Mr. McClendon, in a statement, said he was returning to his hometown, Lawrence, Kansas, after 30 years away. 'This fall's election and the current fiscal crisis in Kansas is driving me to more fully participate in our democracy -- and I want to do that in the place I call home."In other news, the Teamsters labor union plans to start organizing Uber's drivers into a union , after a Washington judge rejected Uber's attempt to overturn a right-to-unionize ordinance passed by the city of Seattle.