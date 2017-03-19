Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Your Hotel Room Photos Could Help Catch Sex Traffickers (cnn.com) 44

Posted by EditorDavid from the no-vacancy dept.
100,000 people people have already downloaded an app that helps fight human trafficking. dryriver summarizes a report from CNN: Police find an ad for paid sex online. It's an illegally trafficked underage girl posing provocatively in a hotel room. But police don't know where this hotel room is -- what city, what neighborhood, what hotel or hotel room. This is where the TraffickCam phone app comes in. When you're staying at a hotel, you take pictures of your room... The app logs the GPS data (location of the hotel) and also analyzes what's in the picture -- the furniture, bed sheets, carpet and other visual features. This makes the hotel room identifiable. Now when police come across a sex trafficking picture online, there is a database of images that may reveal which hotel room the picture was taken in.
"Technology drives everything we do nowadays, and this is just one more tool that law enforcement can use to make our job a little safer and a little bit easier," says Sergeant Adam Kavanaugh, supervisor of the St. Louis County Multi-Jurisdictional Human Trafficking Task Force. "Right now we're just beta testing the St. Louis area, and we're getting positive hits," he says (meaning ads that match hotel-room photos in the database). But the app's creators hope to make it available to all U.S. law enforcement within the next few months, and eventually globally, so their app is already collecting photographs from hotel rooms around the world to be stored for future use.

  • Bullshit. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Sunday March 19, 2017 @02:40PM (#54069585)

    The vast majority of hotel rooms are not unique, they fit a specific floor plan for that chain of hotels. As well, the furniture, bedding, wall pictures - just about, if not everything is identical to many many other rooms in numerous locations.

    I don't care to be tracked under the absolutely ridiculous claim that this will help stop human trafficking. Or maybe I'm just not THINKING OF THE CHILDREN.

    • Have you ever noticed that each room has a unique painting on the wall above the headboard? Furniture is different, carpet, etc. They can narrow it down more than you might think.

      • Have you ever noticed that each room has a unique painting on the wall above the headboard?

        You mean they are original "art"? I didn't know that, no wonder they're screwed to the wall (notice the word "art" in quotes...)

    • And what is the purpose of this technical solution anyway? Police see an online ad but can't find the location of the "trafficked girl"...when all they'd need to do is call and ask!

    • I also question that they are really going after "sex traffickers" as opposed to independent women who simply make their own choices about how to earn money.

      • I also question that they are really going after "sex traffickers" as opposed to independent women who simply make their own choices about how to earn money.

        I wonder how many young non-English speaking Asian hookers fall into that category?

        • I wonder how many young non-English speaking Asian hookers fall into that category?

          Perhaps you should ask them, then, instead of assuming you are "rescuing them."

          It's not like the tools aren't readily available to translate. To anyone wishing to speak with them, or them.

          Just because they don't speak the local language, or don't fluently speak it, doesn't mean that they aren't intelligent people making informed, consensual choices. You can't assume this, or you are automatically on the wrong side of liberty.

  • Meanwhile (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In other news the pictures are now in front of a generic white sheet.

  • Neat idea with one problem... (Score:3)

    by JBMcB ( 73720 ) on Sunday March 19, 2017 @02:43PM (#54069605)

    This might be somewhat helpful, but there is one problem. Most budget chain hotels are remodeling in the following manner:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Every Motel 6 is going to look *exactly* the same. A few years ago my friend was traveling extensively for work. After a few weeks on the road, staying exclusively at Staybridge by Mariott, he would forget what town he was in, as every room was exactly the same, down to the artwork on the wall. He'd have to check the weather on his phone to get an idea of how long it would take to get to the work site from his hotel.

    For the smaller, really cheap independent hotels this might be helpful, but most people going on vacation are staying at chains.

  • Vault 7 (Score:5, Funny)

    by telchine ( 719345 ) on Sunday March 19, 2017 @02:48PM (#54069611)

    Can't they just install Samsung Smart TVs in every hotel and take the pictures themselves?

  • Pointless (Score:3)

    by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Sunday March 19, 2017 @02:57PM (#54069649)

    The pimps will just use old pictures. Behavior will change in a second and all that will be left is a useless service.

    Stupid 'whack a mole'.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Cops just want a database of pictures. The "catch sex trafficers" is an excuse.

    • gravy train for the app creator, cops, "taskforce", "non-profits"...pimpin' ain't that hard

  • As much as I'm a fan of law and order, clamping down on sex trafficking is way down on my priority list.

    By and large - not all cases, certainly, but mostly - it's adults making consensual decisions about their own bodies.

    That the article explicitly mentions an "underage girl" is an appeal to emotion by highlighting a specific case. This alone implies that there is *no* scientific evidence that cracking down on sex trafficking is useful or even cost effective. If there was (scientific evidence), the article

  • "Right now we're just beta testing the St. Louis area, and we're getting positive hits," he says (meaning ads that match hotel-room photos in the database).

    "Hits" or "False Positives" as they are known in statistics.

  • Instead of trying to crowdsource this in a crazy patchwork fashion based on the motivations of random travelers, shouldn't law enforcement ask the hotel chains to provide systematic pictures of their rooms, assuming this is a useful line of inquiry?

