China's Police Will Shoot Illegal Drones With Radio-Jamming Rifles (mashable.com) 10
"Police in China are being equipped with new high-tech weaponry to help them fight back against illegal drone use," writes new submitter drunkdrone. Mashable reports: A Chinese city's police department is arming itself with more than 20 drone-jamming rifles...which work by emitting radio signals that force the drones to land, purportedly without damaging them. The drone-killing rifles will be used during the upcoming 2017 Wuhan Marathon, to raise security. Wuhan police demonstrated the drone-killing rifles last week, where they shot down six drones, according to the Chutian Metropolitan Daily.
Each rifle costs $36,265, and has a range of 0.6 miles.
Incorporate software in the drones to keep them at 0.7miles and above, while still doing what they need to do.
Regular rifles can permanently jam a radio signal to a drone too... If you hit it right... (in the receiver...)
...which work by emitting radio signals that force the drones to land, purportedly without damaging them. The drone-killing rifles
This doesn't sound like what most people would consider "drone killing". But I guess that makes a better headline than drone disabling.