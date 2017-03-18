Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


China Government Transportation

China's Police Will Shoot Illegal Drones With Radio-Jamming Rifles (mashable.com) 10

Posted by EditorDavid from the rifles-vs-radio-waves dept.
"Police in China are being equipped with new high-tech weaponry to help them fight back against illegal drone use," writes new submitter drunkdrone. Mashable reports: A Chinese city's police department is arming itself with more than 20 drone-jamming rifles...which work by emitting radio signals that force the drones to land, purportedly without damaging them. The drone-killing rifles will be used during the upcoming 2017 Wuhan Marathon, to raise security. Wuhan police demonstrated the drone-killing rifles last week, where they shot down six drones, according to the Chutian Metropolitan Daily.
Each rifle costs $36,265, and has a range of 0.6 miles.

