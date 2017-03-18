China's Police Will Shoot Illegal Drones With Radio-Jamming Rifles (mashable.com) 28
"Police in China are being equipped with new high-tech weaponry to help them fight back against illegal drone use," writes new submitter drunkdrone. Mashable reports: A Chinese city's police department is arming itself with more than 20 drone-jamming rifles...which work by emitting radio signals that force the drones to land, purportedly without damaging them. The drone-killing rifles will be used during the upcoming 2017 Wuhan Marathon, to raise security. Wuhan police demonstrated the drone-killing rifles last week, where they shot down six drones, according to the Chutian Metropolitan Daily.
Each rifle costs $36,265, and has a range of 0.6 miles.
Each rifle costs $36,265, and has a range of 0.6 miles.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Not if the NRA has any balls! (Score:1)
don't worry, Alibaba will have them for sale (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
radio control always land safely and without damage.
where "safely" means "unable to transmit footage of potentially horrific things that make government look bad".
and "without damage" means "more evidence to gather to aid in rounding up the pilot".
Look at it this way: "safely" does not mean properly shielded so the police operator doesn't have a gigantically increased chance of getting brain cancer.
Easy to defeat... (Score:2)
Each rifle costs $36,265, and has a range of 0.6 miles.
Bold mine.
Here's how:
Incorporate software in the drones to keep them at 0.7miles and above, while still doing what they need to do.
How about that?
Regular rifles do this too (Score:1)
Regular rifles can permanently jam a radio signal to a drone too... If you hit it right... (in the receiver...)
Drone killing? (Score:1)
...which work by emitting radio signals that force the drones to land, purportedly without damaging them. The drone-killing rifles
This doesn't sound like what most people would consider "drone killing". But I guess that makes a better headline than drone disabling.
Eagles... (Score:1)
Sounds expensive. (Score:2)
China's Police Will Shoot Illegal Drones With Radio-Jamming Rifles
Wouldn't it be cheaper to shoot the drones using radio-jamming rifles?
Re: (Score:2)
So focused ionising radiation, so drone rifles or cancer guns. I hear the CIA had the idea first, not to shoot down drones, though.
Useful. (Score:3)
You can use them to jam radios and cameras in protester crowds too, to make sure those embarrassing videos don't reach the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
You can use them to jam radios and cameras in protester crowds too, to make sure those embarrassing videos don't reach the internet instantaneously.
FTFY
As long as there is local storage of video, you will never be able to suppress embarrassing videos.
Good news everyone! (Score:2)
In all seriousness, jamming a drone obviously makes life harder, since it excludes all 'basically just an RC airplane' hardware; prevents the operator from getting footage or issuing new commands, and so on; but it's hardly some rule of the universe that 'just make a docile attempt at landing' is the inevitable response to hitting a nasty RF spike. A varie
They are just protecting themselves (Score:1)
The Chinese already have human overlords, they don't need robotic ones [slashdot.org].
Noise (Score:2)
But can the jamming rifles be used on boom-box cars? THAT would be nice...
Will it force "Return to Launch" ?? (Score:1)
I'm interested in knowing what the rifles actually do.
If it's jamming the control frequency, then the drone may simply report loss of controller communication and automatically return to where it's home position was recorded.
OTOH, if it causes the drone to fall out of the sky, then the drone could cause other unforeseen problems.
Either way an RF emitting rifle is much more cost effective than a patriot missile.