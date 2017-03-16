Sony Patent Could Let You Wirelessly Charge Your Phone From Another Device (digitaltrends.com) 11
One of the biggest downsides to wireless charging is the wire necessary to actually charge your device. You generally need to place your wireless charging-enabled device on a compatible charger, which needs to be plugged into a wall. Well, Sony hopes to make the process of wireless charging a bit easier as it has applied for a patent that will allow you to wirelessly charge your phone straight from someone else's phone. Digital Trends reports: The feature could be very useful. Sure, an ideal situation would be if you had access to a power outlet whenever you needed it, but the fact is we've all experienced being out and about and running out of battery. With Sony's new tech, you could essentially just "steal" power from a friend who might have a slightly more charged up device than you. The patent filling itself was discovered by What Future, and the report notes that the tech may not be limited to phones. Instead, Sony could apply it to things like fridges, microwaves, TVs, computers, and really any kind of electronic device. The idea here is that all of you home devices could eventually become sources of wireless energy -- so your phone will almost always be charging if you're at home, without the need for wires.
Beamforming? (Score:2)
If they mean using beamforming to wirelessly charge from a distance, that's one thing.
Applying a "new" inductive charger patent to "devices around the home" would just be Qi. For that matter, putting that on a phone isn't novel enough to patent, just stupid.
Aren't lawyers amazing? (Score:2)
The patent allows you to charge your device from another device... and I'd have sworn you'd need some kind of actual hardware to do something like that.
