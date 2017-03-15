Court Orders ISP To Hand Identities Behind 5,300 IP Addresses To Copyright Trolls (torrentfreak.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: An initiative, fronted by Danish law firm Njord and backed by known international copyright trolls Guardaley, made headlines when it began targeting the customers of several ISPs, including Telia, Tele2 and Bredbandsbolaget, the provider that was previously ordered to block The Pirate Bay. At the time it was unclear how many people the law firm had in its sights but the situation has become more clear following a recent legal development. Sweden's new Patent and Market Court, that was formed last year to handle specialist copyright complaints, handed down a ruling on Friday. It grants Njord and its partners the right to force ISP Telia to hand over the personal details of subscribers behind thousands of IP addresses, despite the ISP's objections. Telia says that although it places great value on its subscribers' right to privacy, complying with a court order is a legal requirement. In all, subscribers behind 5,300 Telia IP addresses will be affected, with claims that each unlawfully downloaded and shared a range of movie titles including CELL, IT, London Has Fallen, Mechanic: Resurrection, Criminal and September of Shiraz. All have featured in previous Guardaley trolling cases in the United States. It's not known how many of the 5,300 IP addresses Telia will be able to match to subscribers, or whether each IP address will identify a unique subscriber, but it's safe to say that thousands of households will be affected. "There is probable cause of infringement of copyright in the films in that they were unlawfully made available to the public via file sharing networks," the Court wrote in its judgement. "The applicants' interest in having access to the information outweighs any opposing interests, including the interest of the individual [subscribers] to remain anonymous." A Telia press spokesperson told SVT: "We believe that our customers' privacy is incredibly important, but now we must comply with this court decision."
then Danes have their problems right now (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
just rotten, i tell ya.
As I read it, no danes are affected yet. This was against ISPs in Sweden by a Swedish court. The Danish lawfirm is just representing a US troll to a Swedish regulatory captured court, to all collectively screw Swedish customers.
Re: (Score:2)
Solving the problem through random numbers (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I believe that due to subpoena requirements logging is mandatory for ISPs in many (most?) countries. I know I've had to implement that on service routers as a requirement. It becomes a pain in the ass with Carrier Grade NAT because multiple customers share a single public IP. Then you also have to log port and time-stamp and those have to be provided as part of the subpoena.
What's the outrage here? (Score:2)
It would've been understandable, if the users were deanonymized by police or other parties directly — such as through bullying of some kind.
But this is a court's decision — the judge(s) heard both sides and rendered judgment. This is how a law-abiding society is supposed to work...
What a list (Score:2)
CELL, IT, London Has Fallen, Mechanic: Resurrection, Criminal and September of Shiraz
It's amazing how most copyright trolls are targeting people for downloading utter pieces of crap that no one would every pay a cent to see.
11, 10, 25, 29, 30, 33, Respective Rotten Tomato scores out of 100. It's almost like they sorted them by crapness.