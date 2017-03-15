Hacking Victim Can't Sue Foreign Government For Hacking Him On US Soil, Says Court (vice.com) 40
According to Motherboard, a court of appeals in Washington D.C. ruled that an American citizen can't sue the Ethiopian government for hacking into his computer and monitoring him with spyware. "The decision on Tuesday is a blow to anti-surveillance and digital rights activists who were hoping to establish an important precedent in a widely documented case of illegitimate government-sponsored hacking." From the report: In late 2012, the Ethiopian government allegedly hacked the victim, an Ethiopian-born man who goes by the pseudonym Kidane for fear for government reprisals. Ethiopian government spies from the Information Network Security Agency (INSA) allegedly used software known as FinSpy to break into Kidane's computer, and secretly record his Skype conversations and steal his emails. FinSpy was made by the infamous FinFisher, a company that has sold malware to several governments around the world, according to researchers at Citizen Lab, a digital watchdog group at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs, who studied the malware that infected Kidane's computer. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Kidane didn't have jurisdiction to sue the Ethiopian government in the United States. Kidane and his lawyers invoked an exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), which says foreign governments can be sued in the U.S. as long as the entire tort on which the lawsuit is based occurred on American soil. According to the court, however, the hacking in this case didn't occur entirely in the U.S. "Ethiopia's placement of the FinSpy virus on Kidane's computer, although completed in the United States when Kidane opened the infected email attachment, began outside the United States," the decision read. "[It] gives foreign governments carte blanche to do whatever they want to Americans in America so long as they do it by remote control," Nate Cardozo, a staff attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group who represented Kidane in this first-of-its-kind lawsuit, told Motherboard.
The CIA has been doing this for ages.
Dear China, (Score:1)
Obviously this requires new legislation (Score:5, Insightful)
Look at what would happen if you shot an American on American soil from Canada or Mexico.
Now get your lawmakers to apply that same logic to digital aggression and draft some new legislation for what happens if you commit a computer offence against someone across legal jurisdictions.
Nothing is stopping them from suing in Ethiopia. Or, in your case, in Canada or Mexico.
Plus, this is about a citizen suing a foreign government, not another individual. Totally different laws.
Exactly. People seem to have this bizarre notion that judges can do whatever they want.
It's (mostly) the fault of liberals, the "living Constitution" and activist judges in the 20th century that fostered this mindset.
Better, look at what would happen if a Mexican soldier shot an American on American soil.
Hint: "Act of War" comes to mind, but "I'll sue, I'll sue!!" doesn't....
What would happen if this case went ahead? Would the Ethiopian government send a representative to the trial? Probably not. Let's say then that they're convicted in-absentia. Now what? Do you arrest the Ethopian Ambassador next time he comes out of the embassy until he pays up the damages/fines? Is he/she responsible? Of course not. So do you jail him/her for non-payment? Do you expel them from the country? The actual government of Ethopia can quite reasonably state that they don't recognise the US courts,
You can seize fund help by the Ethiopian government in US banks or ones in countries we have treaties with that allow such judgments. Or more realistically you take it out of the pile of cash we send them in aid.
Re: (Score:3)
It goes both ways. We are currently using the principle behind this law to shield drone pilots from repercussions. There's also this [cnn.com] case where the US says a border guard was within his rights to shoot a man in Mexico.
Given what we have to lose, it's unlikely that the US government will change its position on this issue.
I doubt you'll see any real action in that regard since that would force them to deal with the rampant cybercrime (financial and other) coming from China, Russia, and Eastern Europe. With the exception of a few pin pricks here and there, that has been allowed to continue for years.
There actually is a precedent allowing American citizens to sue other countries that support terrorism under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, but I assume the court decided Ethiopia's hacking was not an act of terrorism.
Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Flatow v. Iran case details: http://www.leagle.com/decision... [leagle.com]
I only point this out because the degree of legislation or judicial interpretation might be much less than people assume.
If anyone is interested in the Flatow v. Iran case a
If anyone is interested in the Flatow v. Iran case and it's aftermath NPR's Planet Money did a great podcast on it: http://www.npr.org/2017/01/12/... [npr.org] (I swear it's not left or right leaning story)
Apologies... I posted the wrong NPR link. Here's the full Planet Money podcast: http://www.npr.org/sections/mo... [npr.org]
They have to protect the British Government (Score:3, Informative)
If the US wants spy on a US citizens computer, they contact the British Government, allow the British Government to hack and break in and collect all the data necessary.
100% legal since the US government doesn't do it. But then the British Government hands all data over to the US agencies and parallel construction method is dreamt up.
If they allowed this case for Ethiopia they would have to allow it for the British Government. Can't have that happening.....
"The GCHQ handed over intercepted data of Americans to the U.S. government."
However this just looks like the Judges are limited by the way the law was written that they are having to use - which says the whole thing has to happen on U.S. soil - w
The US government uses foreign governments to spy on US citizens, just because the US isn't allowed doesn't mean the NSA/CIA/FBI don't use foreign governments to do their work for them...
People in the US are the most tracked people online by foreign countries, because many white extremists fund Islamic terrorism just because that is in their best interest (even though you're more likely to get killed by thunder than by a terrorist, about 100,000 people die of extremism each year ON THE WORLD!!! 56 million d
Different country, different laws, different crime (civil vs. criminal).
Now imagine the opposite... (Score:2)
What if they allowed this, and then massive numbers of people sued the US government in their own courts
Exactly the reason they know they can't allow it.
I - as an EU citizen - would be perfectly entitled to sure the US government if there was any hint they were accessing my data (e.g. Facebook, Microsoft, etc.) - as they have requested of a number of multinational tech companies.
That would be a can of worms that they would not won't opened.
Letter bombs... incoming! (Score:3)
According to the court, however, the hacking in this case didn't occur entirely in the U.S. "Ethiopia's placement of the FinSpy virus on Kidane's computer, although completed in the United States when Kidane opened the infected email attachment, began outside the United States,"
So based on this decision a foreign government can also send letter bombs [wikipedia.org] to get rid of dissidents and be safe from lawsuits by any relatives since, in the words of the court, "although the bomb exploded in the United States when the recipient opened the booby trapped letter, the attack began outside the United States".
So besides squashing this lawsuit will the US do anything?
"Hacking Victim Can't Sue Foreign Government For Hacking Him On US Soil, Says Court "
It SHOULD say "US Court Rules that it lacks jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit against a sovereign government by a private citizen."
It didn't say that the hacking victim can't sue the Ethiopian government, just that he can't sue the Ethiopian government in U.S. Court. Sounds like the U.N. or the African Council of Nations, or another international body - someone that has any purview over the Ethiopian government would be the p
The federal government won't side with him (Score:1)
When a US citizen is meddling in the affairs of a foreign government, on their own soil, with their own people, the US government is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Whether or not to assist is no longer a matter of principle, but prudence. The court got it right because you cannot sit on US soil and remotely target a foreign government and then cry uncle when they re