Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Allegedly Used Email Alias As Exxon CEO (arstechnica.com) 37
According to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Rex Tillerson used an email alias of "Wayne Tracker" to communicate with other Exxon executives about climate change while serving as CEO of Exxon Mobil. "New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has been leading an investigation of Exxon Mobil centered on whether the company misled investors by publicly arguing against the reality of climate change even though its executives knew the science was accurate," reports Ars Technica. "The investigation was triggered by news reports describing climate research the company undertook in the 1970s and 1980s, which affirmed the work of other climate scientists and showed that greenhouse gas emissions were causing climate change. Exxon buried that work and spent the next couple decades claiming that the science was unclear, although it has recently publicly acknowledged reality." From the report: The e-mails that were provided allowed the attorney general to figure out that Tillerson used the account between 2008 and 2015 at least, but it didn't appear on Exxon's list of accounts for which records were preserved. The letter also mentions 34 other e-mail accounts "specifically assigned to top executives, board members, or assistants" that the attorney general thinks should have been included. In a statement, an Exxon spokesperson explained, "The e-mail address, Wayne.Tracker@exxonmobil.com, is part of the company's e-mail system and was put in place for secure and expedited communications between select senior company officials and the former chairman for a broad range of business-related topics." The Office of the Attorney General's letter claims that "Exxon has continuously delayed and obstructed the production of documents from its top executives and board members, which are crucial to OAG's investigation into Exxon's touted risk-management practices regarding climate change."
I am wayne tracker (Score:1)
and I approve of this message.
Popcorn.. (Score:4, Funny)
Wow this story has:
AGW? check
Trump? check.
EMAILS!? check.
Which means I need:
popcorn? popcorn? Not check?!? No popcorn! Sad.
So what? (Score:1)
Dude had IT set him up another account so he could surf porn... who hasn't?
Re: (Score:1)
There's no law against using an email alias. Why is anyone even talking about this?
There is also no law against hypocrisy. We should not be criminalizing opinions. I hate Exxon but I hate NY AGs even more: Elliot Spitzer, and now this jerk, both happy to soil the Constitution to further their quest for the governorship.
Re:There's no law... (Score:4, Insightful)
But there IS a law about not informing investors of potential liability issues, which is the actual issue the AG's are investigating. No ones 'opinions' are being criminalized. The active efforts to evade the law is, however.
Sorry to rain facts on your strawman parade of butthurt.
Re: (Score:1)
They aren't being charged with using an "email alias", but obstruction for not turning over email being used to conduct company business. Did they use the email alias to conduct business? If yes, turn over the email. It is all part of the discovery process.
Re: (Score:2)
There's no law against a lot of things that got reported. We're talking about because it's interesting and suspicious.
Re: (Score:2)
Get reported. In general terms, I mean. If having a law against it was a requirement for something to be turned into a news story, there'd be a lot less news.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Moron.... private company != Government
I can create all the email account I want for my company
... the Government has no constitutional power to complain.
The witch hunt to file some sort of criminal complaint because I dare to talk about climate change or deny climate change.. is simply that.
Re: (Score:2)
Moron.... private company != Government
I can create all the email account I want for my company
... the Government has no constitutional power to complain.
The witch hunt to file some sort of criminal complaint because I dare to talk about climate change or deny climate change.. is simply that.
The problem isn't that he used a secret email address.
The problem is that he used that secret email address to hide communications.
Those communications were allegedly about a scheme to mislead the public (and investors) about the state of climate science.
Misleading investors with information you know to be false is a bad thing because it causes them to make investments based on your lies, if those emails show that Tillerson knew he was lying it could be a very bad thing.
Re: (Score:2)
So tell me just how do you feel about the NSA rendering everyone's electronic communications not private ?
Or are you only upset just when people you don't like have privacy ?
Doesn't pass the smell test. (Score:2)
but the purpose is the same as a political use: to hide something that you're afraid might backfire on you some day.
Would it be too much to ask that folks of great power and privilege conduct their affairs more honorably? Let's not forget he wasn't using the pseudonym for private communications... it was being used to deny global warming was anthropogenic after Exxon's own studies clearly indicated to the contrary.
Re: (Score:2)
Moron.... private company != Government
I can create all the email account I want for my company
... the Government has no constitutional power to complain.
The witch hunt to file some sort of criminal complaint because I dare to talk about climate change or deny climate change.. is simply that.
Except that Exxon Mobil is not a private company. Its stock is sold in various currencies on numerous exchanges around the world.
The executives of a publicly-traded company have a legal fiduciary responsibility to inform shareholders of potential risks to the company's profitability. Trying to bury their own evidence that their products contribute to climate change arguably is a violation of that responsibility. Hence the investigation by the AGs.
Exxon did nothing wrong ... (Score:2)
it could not, a company is not animate. People do things on behalf of the company. Thus it is people who misled investors, etc.
The difference is important because all too often they will let the company/corporation pick up the blame for what they did and pay any fines. Until executives start losing their homes and pensions their behaviour will not change, we will continue to see scandals such as this. I am not talking about making executives paying for mistakes, even bad ones, but for deliberate lies/... su
I have 2 email accounts, both aliases (Score:2)
I get 2-3 messages a week in my real email, and 10-20 a day in the other one. I read maybe 2-3 of them.
It's difficult for a man to understand something (Score:2)
None of this matters. I don't care about climate change. I care about whether I'm going to have a job and whether my kid's gonna have a job because in our civilization those who work eat and those who don't starve.
It's impossible to have a meaningful discussion on climate change without socialism. As long as we accept that it's OK to abandon over half the populace to abject poverty in the name of freedom we have to accept that those people will opp
aliase's (Score:2)
What have we learned, Palmer? (Score:2)
The people who are ruling our world are really a bunch of lying jackoffs. All the money, all the power, but they're still lying jackoffs.
Climate Change or Global Warming? Which is it now? (Score:1)
From what I can tell, scientists are whores who will sell themselves to the highest bidder.