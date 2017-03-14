Vibrator Maker To Pay Millions Over Claims It Secretly Tracked Use (npr.org) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: The makers of the We-Vibe, a line of vibrators that can be paired with an app for remote-controlled use, have reached a $3.75 million class action settlement with users following allegations that the company was collecting data on when and how the sex toy was used. The We-Vibe product line includes a number of Bluetooth-enabled vibrators that, when linked to the "We-Connect" app, can be controlled from a smartphone. It allows a user to vary rhythms, patterns and settings -- or give a partner, in the room or anywhere in the world, control of the device. Since the app was released in 2014, some observers have raised concerns that Internet-connected sex toys could be vulnerable to hacking. But the lawsuit doesn't involve any outside meddling -- instead, it centers on concerns that the company itself was tracking users' sex lives. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Illinois in September. It alleges that -- without customers' knowledge -- the app was designed to collect information about how often, and with what settings, the vibrator was used. The lawyers for the anonymous plaintiffs contended that the app, "incredibly," collected users' email addresses, allowing the company "to link the usage information to specific customer accounts." Customers' email addresses and usage data were transmitted to the company's Canadian servers, the lawsuit alleges. When a We-Vibe was remotely linked to a partner, the connection was described as "secure," but some information was also routed through We-Connect and collected, the lawsuit says.
Huh (Score:5, Funny)
There's a bad vibe about all this...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You're probably using the wrong setting. Or at least, someone is.
Wat? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Husband's and crazy stalkers and shady adult cam site operators.
Didn't see that cumming (Score:1)
IOT vibrators, what could go wrong?
Re: (Score:2)
Thankfully, a whole lot less than you'd see with using IOT for a pacemaker or implantable defibrilator.
Somebody needs to make it a plot point in a sitcom...
Re: (Score:1)
sssh, the poster deserves to find out the hard way
Same reason not to... (Score:2)
Become a gynecologist. A family friend when I was a teen luckily saved me from long contemplation of that career.
Re: (Score:3)
IOT vibrators, what could go wrong?
A chipped blue tooth?
Kelly Anne Conway (Score:3, Funny)
Ah so it wasn't the microwave. She must of got her appliances confused and left the wrong one out. Doh
What was the basis of the suit? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
PIPEDA. Companies in Canada must disclose what information is collected and why and only use it for the intended purpose.
According to the summary the lawsuit was filed in Illinois, so I doubt Canadian law would apply.
Re: (Score:2)
The summary also says (emphasis added):
Re: (Score:2)
This shows you shouldn't even be worrying about what law, because your understanding of the legal system is too oversimplified for you to get into details.
What does a "tort claim" even mean? That's what a lawsuit generally is. If you know even what the legal basis of going to Court to ask them to order somebody to give you money, then you would not ask a stupid question like "precisely what law was being broken?"
Re: (Score:2)
From what I recall it was specifics about collecting the data in an identifiable way while saying it was actually just anonymous collection in the EULA or something like that. Can't remember right now, but all in all it was a technicality. This isn't some win for users over data gathering.
Unexpected? Shouldn't be. (Score:3, Insightful)
In ages past, people had to learn not to stand where a mule might kick or step, then don't picnic on railroad tracks, then look both ways before crossing the street, then obey traffic lights. At some point it became common knowledge that electricity was dangerous if you came in contact with it, and radiation could cook you. Did you know not all TV ads are trustworthy? I knew that 50 years ago. There are simple steps you can take to make sure nobody steals your money out of the bank.
I don't think you could name a decade in the past century or even two where some nugget of knowledge about the world passes into common knowledge. Things that people would be considered stupid or illiterate if they didn't know them.
Today people should know that anything plugged into the Internet and sends data into it is subject hacked and its data stolen. Sometimes by exploit and sometimes by design. Actually people should have known that 20 years ago if not 30. Longer than that I made the decision to never ever write something in an e-mail or post to a message board (no web then) that I would be upset if it were published on the front page of next day's paper.
This lawsuit strikes me as akin to someone suing an auto maker because they didn't look both ways before crossing the street. If you don't want someone to know how often you masturbate and how, just don't put it over the 'net. M'kay?
Re: (Score:2)
I recall in a reading textbook some 55 years or so ago, a plot point in a story was some kids singing a song about someone whose idea of lighting was kerosene lanterns or candles, who checked into a boarding house, got ready for bed, "... and then he blew out the gas."
Oh poor Mr. Jones, oh poor Mr. Jones
We'll never see him more,
Until we meet again some day
On that far-away beautiful shore
Point being, any environment you're not familiar with can have unfamiliar hazards, that the people living in that en
Well at least share the stats (Score:2)
Usage frequency broken down by demographics.
Interesting (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No I think it was more to do with collecting information that identifies specific people along with the data.
What's the big deal? (Score:2)
I for one, welcome our new teledildonic overlords. Make America Vibrate Again!
When it comes to the IoT (Score:2)