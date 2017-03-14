Germany Plans To Fine Social Media Sites Over Hate Speech (reuters.com) 87
Germany plans a new law calling for social networks like Facebook to remove slanderous or threatening online postings quickly or face fines of up to 50 million euros ($53 mln). From a report: "This (draft law) sets out binding standards for the way operators of social networks deal with complaints and obliges them to delete criminal content," Justice Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement announcing the planned legislation on Tuesday. Failure to comply could see a social media company fined up to 50 million euros, and the company's chief representative in Germany fined up to 5 million euros. Germany already has some of the world's toughest hate speech laws covering defamation, slander, public incitement to commit crimes and threats of violence, backed up by prison sentences for Holocaust denial or inciting hatred against minorities. It now aims to update these rules for the social media age.
That was my point (Score:3)
My point was that I agree with GP but would have used different wording. I fully agree that all speech should be legal, and thankfully in the US we have a Constitutional protection (for now) on free speech. I just saw from SXSW that a group of Germans was lecturing people about how speech needs to be prevented, and they could not answer some basic questions. Like: Who determines what is and is not "hate" speech?
To be fair, different cultures/governments hold speech in differing regards. Germany doesn't hold it in as high regard as the UK does, and the UK doesn't fully enshrine it as a near-holy and near-inviolable law like the US does.
This is a slippery slope. Your hate speech may be another's holy scripture, and who are you to judge? Who is anyone? All speech should be legal.
The Germans, given their history, are a bit wiser than that. One man's freedom of speech can infringe on a million other people's freedom to survive. Speech can be dangerous.
Libel laws are also in place so that if someone ruins your life by calling you, say, a child molester for no reason, then you can sue and get some compensation.
Speech can be dangerous.
Yes, and what it took to get that right and others was dangerous. Living in a society that do not value those rights are even more dangerous than living in a society with protections for the freedoms of individuals.
Rights are one of the few absolutes that society should always defend in whole all the time. Many people have died to get those rights and many more will die if society forgets sacrifices were necessary for freedoms we take advantage of.
Re:This is a wise move (Score:4, Informative)
For various reasons including avoiding US taxes and generating localized ad revenue directly, Facebook does have holdings in various countries including Germany. Thus they are (partially) a German company and thus have to adhere to local laws. Facebook could easily avoid this by repatriating all it's holdings and income to the US, whether that is good for the US, Facebook or German economies is an entirely different question.
Pretty certain that Facebook (and Intel, Apple, Microsoft, whatever) have formed legally independent entities from which to operate in Germany. Worst that could happen is that Facebook GmbH (the German subsidiary) gets nuked, leaving Facebook (US) untouched.
How about "No." Failing that, how about "Fuck you totalitarian Nazi asswipes. It's our Internet. We built it. We'll use it to say pretty much what we want."
Does that work?
Re:This is a wise move (Score:4, Insightful)
Free speech comes before anything else.
What? Are you in favor of blasphemy laws?
Can't defame the government?
Are you f**ked up stupid? There should be no laws against political speech; no laws regarding expressing your thoughts (even if they are vile).
Why? Because who decides what is, and what is not vile? We certainly can't use a majority vote for this? Who then? Which f**king gov't officials would you give that power to?
Laws against advocating violence against a particular person or organization or property is the only thing that *maybe* acceptable.
I hate Obama / Trump. Is OK.
Obama / Trump should be killed. Is morally horrible but should not be illegal.
Kill Obama / Trump now. Is morally horrible and I can compromise on making that statement illegal.
But political statements should always be illegal. Government tyranny and oppression is far worse than the vile statements.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Don't be silly. Hate speech in Germany is real simple. Here are some examples:
HATE SPEECH: Angela Merkel's immigration policy is stupid
NOT HATE SPEECH: Angela Merkel's opponents are Nazi, baby-killing, racist, misogynist scum!
HATE SPEECH: I disagree with the principals of Islam and feel it's a real threat to our country and its identity.
NOT HATE SPEECH: Christian priests are nothing but a bunch of molestors who should be hanged!
Oh, and I almost forgot:
HATE SPEECH: Waving a German flag
NOT HATE SPEECH: Waving a Turkish flag
GP is right, you are a dumbass indeed [deutschlandfunk.de].
I'm hoping you're trying to be funny, because otherwise you'd be a rather stupid retarded asshole.
There is nothing wrong with banning hate speech, it works fine in Germany and is restricted under proper judicial oversight. Germany does not need Nazis or communists to spam online forums with their shitty and absurd world-views from past centuries.
Re: (Score:3)
Hate speech as typically defined is not useful, and arguably can trigger Adolf 2.0. Calling another culture or religion lazy, stupid, evil, greedy, ugly, smelly, short, fat, tall, greasy, rhythm-free, or whatever rarely ever does anything useful. There are usually better, more targeted and friendlier ways to state constructive criticism if one has a real point.
I'd hate to see "hate cops" that get carried away, but in general nothing of use is lost by banning hate speech.
in general nothing of use is lost by banning hate speech
Yeah, just the First Amendment. Nothing important.
Yes, it can be banned. However, the extremist ideology (regardless of left or right) only festers. Germany may get FB to ban it, but there will be sites that it will move to. For example, last year when FB did a mass purge of gun buying/sales sites, all that stuff just went to MeWe. When Twitter banned the Breitbart guy, Gab formed. Look at how the Pirate Bay has been hunted down by some of the richest people, groups, companies, and governments in the world, and they still pop back up in some form. Ba
Why do you ask, you demented pile of mutant putrid infected trash!
Your masters define it.
Who defines "hate speech"?
Whoever happens to be in charge at the moment of course.
This is great when your party of choice is the one in charge, of course. It's not so great when their opposition wins in the next election and turns the tables on you.
Double Edge (Score:2, Interesting)
This will backfire so hard.
I am familiar with the German media landscape and people have been complaining about the lying press for years now. Especially the state-funded news stations.
Technically they do not have a lying press, but a press that very often omits and twists, but that is besides the question.
What will happen is that people will report every news statement from those state funded medias on facebook.
Facebook will then face the possibility of effectively removing everything from those medias, or
Not without a lot of pain (Score:2)
After years of safe space demanding snowflakes in the US, we are starting to see them turn into cannibals. During the "woman's day march" fights broke out between different groups, with some groups claiming that the white protesters were not as victimized as others. But it's not enough, and not fast enough. The damage that things like Title 9 have done because of these groups isn't going away any time soon.
Why so much hypocrisy from leftists? (Score:2, Interesting)
Why do we see so much hypocrisy from leftists?
On one hand, they're always talking about how important "openness", "tolerance", "acceptance", and "transparency" are.
Yet at the same time, leftists are at the forefront of putting extreme limits on what people can express, and extraordinarily harshly punishing anyone who dares to express an idea that these leftists dislike.
Are leftist ideologies inherently contradictory, resulting in this sort of hypocrisy emerging naturally?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
not sure if i agree that tolerance can be justified to use hate speech?
granted the whole SJW politically correct speech has gone "full retard" in most cases.
heck my use of the term probably will have negative reactions anyway but free speech needs to stay free.
not sure if i agree that tolerance can be justified to use hate speech?
Yes it can because there is no such thing as 'hate speech' unless you can give me some kind of well thought out definition for it that doesn't preventing people from saying what they believe is true ?
I've never seen one, they all basically amount to , I want to sensor opinions I don't believe are correct.
Re: (Score:3)
Modern SJW liberalism is VERY different from classic liberalism. I myself am a classic liberal who left the Democrat Party over this. I can no longer support a party that has abandoned the principles of true equality and liberty for a very warped version of "equality" based on simply reversing who gets discriminated against. The liberal ideal I always stood for was that of an integrated society where all groups lived as equals, in union and harmony. The new SJW ideal is that of a re-segregated society where
Like 1984 comes to life, Animal Farm also holds heavy relevance in today's political climate.
Tried it before (Score:1)
They had strict laws against hate speech in Weimar Republic - can everybody remember where that ended?
Hate speech? (Score:3)
I know the way Slashdotters vote but... (Score:5, Informative)
I honestly wonder how Slashdotter's feel about the most "left-wing" countries pressing down on any kind of speech they dislike, including criticism of government policies.
;) )
But to me, it's alarming to me how left-wing countries are rapidly approaching and embracing authoritarianism / fascism. (Remember China is a left-wing authoritarian state.) But most people seem to conflate "right wing = authoritarian = bad guys" and "left wing = freedom = good guys."
At least with US politics, there's been a real splintering. The old GOP is still authoritarian. But the newer GOP are much more "pro-gay marraige, get the government out of your bedroom / life." While the old left seems to be more free loving, and the new left is the ones burning down starbucks because someone dared to say something they don't like.
So to head back to Germany. Honestly, I'm glad Trump won (WHAT, OMG, DOWNVOTE YOU BASTARD). Because Hillary had spoken at length about European governments being a "model" to follow and, not even about Hillary, but the thousands of people hoping to get into power and hold influence with Hillary at the helm, I really think the USA would have slanted further toward this idea where violence and government oppression is the cure to speech you dislike. (And when Trump got elected, it represented a clear setback.) And the second you say, "We don't use BETTER speech to defeat speech, we use laws and bats." You have basically tapped into people's primal urge to form lynch mobs, and when have you EVER heard of lynch mobs being associated with "justice?" Moreover, the heavily emotional (as opposed to fact-based) nature of the new left's strategy, leaves TONS of people waiting to be unleashed without any fact checking. People who become pawns for billionaires. People who get arrested while the billionaires can just say "I didn't MEAN they should really riot."
I remember growing up that being a liberal meant two things: 1) I may not agree with what you say, but I'll defend to the death your right to say it. and 2) A diversity of IDEAS and perspectives strengthens us all.
And I'm honestly worried how the left has abandoned both of those core tenets yet somehow uses the same banner and labels. They're abusing the goodwill from decades of goodwork, to make people think their current oppression is still for the good of the world. Like a company buying out a brand name, and corrupting it with cheap knockoffs, but people still remember "The Brand Name" as something good so they get tricked by it.
it's alarming to me how left-wing countries are rapidly approaching and embracing authoritarianism / fascism
It isn't "left-wing countries," it's lefties in general over the last few decades. There is no greater group of speech-muzzling little tyrants to be found. Try saying something out of alignment with the dictatorial left on a college campus like Berkeley - and get literally beaten bloody and unconscious. And then watch the lefty columnists in the school paper cheer it on! It's astonishing. Or would be, if we hadn't been seeing the liberals/progressives patting their brown shirts on the back for some years n
wow, i didn't know there were still any other moderates out there.
I don't think I've even heard the term in the media in the last 10 years.
Although i think the situation is worse then you might imagine.
I really believe that about 25% of the people on both the left and the right have been programmed to respond when 'triggered' to whatever activities their common social group might want censored. So that is about 40% of the country total.
However, that is a natural consequence of the indoctrination within our
Left wing? What are you smoking? Merkel belongs to the CDU party (christian democratic union) and it is a center - right party.
And speaking of lynch mobs [slashdot.org]. Your very idol Trump is how they happen, not hate speech laws.
If you call yourself a moderate with a straight face then people around you must be so far right that German neo-Nazi groups would feel underachieving in comparison.
Define Hate? (Score:2)
If I say 'what you are doing is wrong'? Do i hate you?
Am I encouraging violence against you? What if I say only evil people do that?
If I say 'who you are voting for is evil' or worse 'people who vote for XXX are evil' Am I spewing hate?
Where do you draw the line.
In my experience ALL attempts at defining hate speech are attacks on free speech. Whoever defined what is 'hate' now has the power to define what is speech.
Oh thats right (Score:3, Interesting)
In Japan, U.K., Germany, Italy, France and Spain (regions I have shipped games in) these games are 'rated' by an organization controlled by the government. They can be and often are subjected to the political forces of the week. What is and is not allowed is often arbitrary, obtuse, and games are regularly given harsher ratings for espousing political or social beliefs that the government of the year doesn't like. (Not to mention governments of the past, which may have encoded banned images/thoughts into law)
When i first realized this information, it dawned on me how fragile freedom is. As westerners we tend to take it for granted and think that all the developed nations are abundant with freedom. When you look really closely though, freedom is a rather precious, fragile, and rare commodity in the world, deserving of our protection.
I don't like hate speech laws. (Score:2)
I don't like hate speech laws. They tend to be twisted to suppress legitimate political criticism.
Hate speech laws are almost always applied in a disproportionate way. They tend to pick and choose what racist behavior to censor, and what racist behavior is tolerated, compared to what racist behavior isn't tolerated. They pick winners and losers in the game of racism. Rather than condemn all racism, and promote secular egalitarianism.
Are Neo-Nazis, and the KKK Terrorists? Yes.
"Is Evangelical Protestant Christianity a dangerous cult that is a clear and present danger to Democracy, Secularism, and the rule of law, and civil rights?"
I disagree with you - the Christians I know mostly fall into this particular section of the spectrum, and not a single one is a threat to or opposed to democracy or the rule of law. I nearly modded you down, but... free speech is important! You have your opinions, I have mine. An open discussion and dialog is more important than trying to silence our op
Real heat is in the hearts of mankind.
It will never be overcome unless there is a God to overcome because it is beyond the power of mankind.
Haven't I heard this before? (Score:2)
Germany banning speech? What could possibly go wrong?
Effect Other Nations? (Score:2)
Merkel hates speech (Score:2)
For once can't a US company pull out of just one repressive country instead of capitulating to their asshattery?
Massive welcome signs costing thousands of immigrants their lives
Pursuit of "hate speech" charges against political adversaries
Banning religious attire
German government can't compete in the market of ideas so they shut it down out of fear of losing control. Way past time Merkel finds a new line of work.
