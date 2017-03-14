A Rogue Robot Is Blamed For a Human Colleague's Gruesome Death (qz.com) 76
A new lawsuit has emerged claiming a robot is responsible for killing a human colleague, reports Quartz. It all started in July 2015, when Wanda Holbrook, "a maintenance technician performing routine duties on an assembly line" at an auto-parts maker in Ionia, Michigan, called Ventra Ionia Main, "was 'trapped by robotic machinery' and crushed to death." From the report: On March 7, her husband, William Holbrook, filed a wrongful death complaint (pdf) in Michigan federal court, naming five North American robotics companies involved in engineering and integrating the machines and parts used at the plant: Prodomax, Flex-N-Gate, FANUC, Nachi, and Lincoln Electric. Holbrook's job involved keeping robots in working order. She routinely inspected and adjusted processes on the assembly line at Ventra, which makes bumpers and trailer hitches. One day, Holbrook was performing her regular duties when a machine acted very irregularly, according to the lawsuit reported in Courthouse News. Holbrook was in the plant's six-cell "100 section" when a robot unexpectedly activated, taking her by surprise. The cells are separated by safety doors and the robot should not have been able to move. But it somehow reached Holbrook, and was intent on loading a trailer-hitch assembly part right where she stood over a similar part in another cell. The machine loaded the hardware onto Holbrook's head. She was unable to escape, and her skull was crushed. Co-workers who eventually noticed that something seemed amiss found Holbrook dead. William Holbrook seeks an unspecified amount of damages, arguing that before her gruesome death, his wife "suffered tremendous fright, shock and conscious pain and suffering." He also names three of the defendants -- FANUC, Nachi, and Lincoln Electric -- in two additional claims of product liability and breach of implied warranty. He argues that the robots, tools, controllers, and associated parts were not properly designed, manufactured or tested, and not fit for use. "The robot from section 130 should have never entered section 140, and should have never attempted to load a hitch assembly within a fixture that was already loaded with a hitch assembly. A failure of one or more of defendants' safety systems or devices had taken place, causing Wanda's death," the lawsuit alleges.
Yeah, what could go wrong with dumb robots everywhere, and pesky people getting in the way?
Someone didn't follow Lock Out Procedures or those procedures were inadequate.
The only possible liability lies with her, or the company, not the robot manufacturers.
I think about the only possible dumb reaction to this news would be to immediately assume you know what happened.
Re:And so it begins... (Score:4, Interesting)
Begins? This sounds exactly like the sort of issue from that start of the industrial revolution, where people were routinely mauled by machinery with inadequate safety standards. About 200 years too late for 'and so it begins'.
No shit. "Man killed by industrial machinery when a safety feature failed." That may be news, but not outside the local community.
Industrial accident (Score:5, Informative)
A failure of one or more of defendants’ safety systems or devices had taken place, causing Wanda’s death.
That's it. That's all this lawsuit is about, faulty failsafes on industrial equipment that lead to an accident. Probably with merit.
But sure, call it "rogue robots" and "killing"...
Re: Industrial accident (Score:2)
Re:Industrial accident (Score:4, Interesting)
My experience with industrial accidents is that it's almost certainly human error. I've seen someone deliberately disable the safety systems because they were inconvenient, then get mutilated doing something stupid the safeties would have prevented them from doing.
Personally, I've operated machinery on manual override when it should have been on automatic, the machine blaring warnings at me the whole time which just didn't register because I heard them so often at work. Luckily, the passive safety systems (the big steel protective cage I was in) kept me from harm.
With robots, failures are more likely to stop the system than to start it up. To accidentally start something when it shouldn't be started usually takes human interference.
The other thing to note is that a good solution to the robot safety problem is to simply add more automation. Mixing humans and automation requires huge effort and cost at the interface. Even if it costs a lot more than the marginal cost of labour to eliminate the last pieces of manual work on a production line, the potential savings across the wider system could make it worth doing. This is likely to mean that even those prepared to work well below minimum wage will not be able to get jobs that can be auto
It isn't always possible, however.
Note this portion of the description from the summary:
routinely inspected and adjusted processes
- there are many times when the design of the machine is such that adjusting and calibrating requires the machine to be energized; and sometimes safety interlocks must be disabled (generally with vendor provided tools) in order to make those adjustments.
An injury or death (sadly more specifically the high dollar value lawsuit following it) may provide sufficient
Terrible (Score:3)
It's sounds absolutely terrible, but one of the primary things you learn when doing heavy machinery maintenance is lock out/tag out that renders all related machinery completely inoperable while servicing. It doesn't seem that this was done?
To be clear, if the company maintenance policies prevented her from properly locking or what she was working on, then they certainly do have a suit.
Honestly, the way the article is worded, it sounds like the 'safety doors' were supposed to lock out the other robots, rather than say a breaker being flipped. I'd love to know how those doors are supposed to work, I'd also love to know whether what she was doing was supposed to be done with the robots powered or not (not everything can be done with them powered down).
The problem is that was *unrelated* machinery. She disabled the robot for the relevant cell. A robot from neighbor cell performed an action it had absolutely no business doing.
Re: (Score:3)
It is possible that the Lockout/Tagout procedures were followed but that a control circuit interconnect was added into the system that no one knew about. This happens often when a number of different vendors have open access without supervision. Much along the lines of that these vendors are the experts and our people have other things they could be doing mentality. I see a win for the husband.
Re: (Score:3)
Indeed, and that is a completely standard approach. If the safety equipment was faulty, not present, or there was pressure to not use it, then there is a very good case. If the equipment was there, working, but not used, then there is no case at all. Machinery is always dangerous and you must never bypass safety procedures, or suffer the consequences.
Many people are stupid though. Refer, for example, to all the photos on the Internet where you see somebody operate a circular bench saw without the protection
. If the safety equipment was faulty, not present, or there was pressure to not use it, Well the work place can say someone did not lock out the full area so we are not at fault even if that lock out is say not really that well known that to kill power you need to do A + B + C to fully turn off work zone 130 and 140.
"Human Colleague"... Nope, You Just Don't Get It (Score:3)
The term "human colleague" immediately reveals that the writer has no idea of what a "robot" is. The most important thing always to keep in mind is that a "robot" is a machine - or, more likely nowadays, a collection of machines. It is a tool, even if that tool is capable of a limited set of autonomous actions. The accidental death described in TFA is a perfect illustration of this vital principle. Maybe there should be signs ten feet tall prominently displayed on all walls in workplaces that use robots: "A ROBOT IS *NOT* A 'COLLEAGUE'!"
Mind you, this confusion has been inherent since the word was first coined. "The word 'robot' was first used to denote a fictional humanoid in a 1920 play R.U.R. by the Czech writer, Karel Capek but it was Karel's brother Josef Capek who was the word's true inventor". [Wikipedia] The word is derived from the Slavic language root meaning "work" or "worker", and strongly suggests that a robot is to some extent intechangeable with human workers. Of course, that is absolutely not the case.
Isaac Asimov confronted these issues head-on when he began writing science fiction stories about robots. His "Three Laws of Robotics", which essentially forbid any robot to harm a human being, are treated as indispensable in his stories. But Asimov blandly ignored the obvious fact that there is no known way to implement such laws, which incorporate high-level abstract notions and moral principles. Until robots become at least as intelligent and complex as human nervous systems, such commands cannot be implemented. And if they ever do, we will immediately face even more tremendous problems.
"Should not". But did. (Score:2)
"The cells are separated by safety doors and the robot should not have been able to move. But it somehow reached Holbrook, and was intent on loading a trailer-hitch assembly part right where she stood over a similar part in another cell".
From a design/programming point of view, the key words are: "...the robot should not have been able to move. But it somehow reached Holbrook..."
"Should not". Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm.
Sounds as though someone made a mistake designing the system. Which is easily done. Restoring a d
Auto drive cars need a avionics software level cod (Score:2)
Auto drive cars need a avionics software level code reviews and QA!.
If not just wait for one to take poor map data and crash.
Come on, not that "Terminator" BS again... (Score:4, Interesting)
"Robot" engineer here. And when I say "Robot", I really talk about "Industrial Robot". Not the one that look like human.
It's 2015 all over again when another "Robot" killed a Volkswagen worker. People were all "Matrix have begun" rogue.
First, let me tell you to scary part : "The robot have done exactly what it have been programmed to".
Second, let me tell you the encouraging part : "The robot have done exactly what it have been programmed to".
It's always the same thing, "industrial robot" kill/hurt someone, and we see an headline about Robot revolution coming to kill us all in Terminator style. Those robot are just basic program controlling a bunch of servomotor, nothing "AI rogue humanoid robot with a shutgun" like. But there's on thing that are common to each of those story : "Safety violation".
In my mind, industrial robot are still the most dangerous piece of hardware you'll ever work with, period. And that's why there's a shit ton of safety measure for them. Yeah gears are dangerous and could tear off your finger, but you indistinctly know that as long as you don't put your finger close to them, they won't bite you. It's not the case with robot.
Back to the Volkswagen case, the worker didn't respect the safety procedure. The robot are connected to a safety gate that "must" be open when there's a worker inside the cell. You enter the cell, you put your lock in the gate to deactivate everything dangerous inside of it. But, from what I've understand, those worker wanted to work fast and took a "shortcut" while testing their equipment and decided to close the gate while a worker was inside. Of of the system then activated the robot that started it's wielding procedure with the worker right between both : https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] (Look between 0:05 and 0:30, everything else in this video is shit).
I work constantly in this sort of system and you'll be amazed how many "close call" I've seem so far. The thing is, people are completely clueless about robot (Hell, one time I was presenting a robotic cell with two KUKA robotic arm to some potential customer and one of the cute asian girl asked me if she should "see" the body of the robot. She was thinking there's was a huge robot under the floor controlling the two arm).
Long story short : Respect the freaking safety procedure.
Well... the terminator was only doing exactly what it was programmed to do.
;) The terminator programmers were, fortunately, very bad at their jobs.
The way I see it, terminator are "real" AI. Meaning that you program the AI, then AI evolve by itself the same way the brain of a baby does. It can "think outside the box".
Industrial robot program can't. And they also can't deactivate their safety measure. If you open the safety game, the robot "will" deactivate no matter how fancy your program is.
The story makes me wonder a little if there was a mistake in the safety lockouts or general software if the machine that killed her was never supposed to work in the area she was in. However I agree most problems are with not following safety procedures. Stating someone has worked safely on certain machines for years says nothing about how safe they are working with them. Someone can cross busy roads not on a crosswalk many times before getting run over.
"Rogue robot" - "Misprogrammed machinery" (Score:2)
At least if you remove the pervasive stupidity of today's press reporting. There is nothing special here. A piece of machinery was programmed wrongly, and there was no independent safety-equipment to stop it or it was not used. This is essentially not different from other machinery-related deaths at all.
Did this robot learn from its environment? No.
No AI was involved. It was merely an industrial machine. You wouldn't expect a roll-former or a feed-to-stop to automatically shut down because a human stuck their hand in the line EXCEPT if the cage around the machine malfunctioned and failed to detect the hand or if someone had shut the cage controls off (probably it would have been interlocked with machine so it wouldn't work if the cage was shut off) or if the cage had been removed and the interlock overrode
