A Rogue Robot Is Blamed For a Human Colleague's Gruesome Death

A new lawsuit has emerged claiming a robot is responsible for killing a human colleague , reports Quartz. It all started in July 2015, when Wanda Holbrook, "a maintenance technician performing routine duties on an assembly line" at an auto-parts maker in Ionia, Michigan, called Ventra Ionia Main, "was ' trapped by robotic machinery ' and crushed to death." From the report:"The robot from section 130 should have never entered section 140, and should have never attempted to load a hitch assembly within a fixture that was already loaded with a hitch assembly. A failure of one or more of defendants' safety systems or devices had taken place, causing Wanda's death," the lawsuit alleges.