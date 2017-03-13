NYC Sues Verizon For Breaking Promise To Make FiOS Available To All Residents (washingtonpost.com) 19
New submitter erickessler writes: 1 million NYC homes can't get Verizon FiOS, so the city just sued Verizon. Verizon wants another four years to cover remaining 1 million households. Washington Post reports: "New York City has sued Verizon, saying the phone giant broke its 2008 promise (PDF) to make its Fios cable service available to all city residents. The city said in a lawsuit (PDF) Monday that Verizon missed a 2014 deadline to extend wire by every home or apartment building in the city -- in technical parlance, "passing" the home. The city also argues that Verizon hasn't installed service for thousands who requested it. Verizon disagrees with the city's definition of "passing" a home and says it has done its job. Spokesman Ray McConville said Monday that Verizon sees "passed" as meaning that it can reach every home, provided a landlord gives permission. Verizon wants to reach some buildings through other buildings. In a letter to the city Friday, Verizon says 2.2 million households have access to Fios, a phone, cable and high-speed internet network. Verizon said Monday that it is committed to expanding Fios availability to the city's remaining 1 million households."
Marissa is coming, she will fix Verizon like she fixed Yahoo.
I talked to the techs about it when they were repairing my POTS copper recently. Corporate figures it's not worth their while as the building's too small and other tenants are already with Time Warner, who renamed themselves Spectre excuse me Spectrum. Heard some horror stories about the local low income high rises getting their FiOS boxes and then residents, some of whom use their net connection for health monitors and are on fixed incomes, being told - FiOS or nothing, here's your much larger bill.
The telcos took billions and billions of dollars of tax money in exchange for upgrades they have no intention of ever providing. Fuck them all. The FCC obviously won't be doing anything now, so it's up to the courts, the only sane branch of government left.
How about upstate? I've got fiber running on the pole outside my house. They dropped a spool off last year across the road, while they were doing work on the lines. The cable was clearly labeled fiber optic. The driver of the FIOS van (two bucket trucks were there as well) confirmed it was fiber, but couldn't/wouldn't tell me what it was for or who's data was running over it.
Verizon Business (VZB) and Verizon FiOS (FiOS) are different businesses. VZB's fiber does not connect to FiOS customers.
Hire Sean Spicer to explain them away.
We are indeed at that stage of civilization where "played one on TV" is counted as related experience.
Verizon said Monday that it is committed to expanding Fios availability to the city's remaining 1 million households.
Fine. What does that mean in terms of Who, What, Where, When, and How?
Because "in the sweet bye and bye" in terms of the "When" element isn't really acceptable. You've had since 2014, and it's now 2017. Where were you in 2014, and where are you now? And "passing by" a domicile isn't really helpful if persons in it wish to, you know, use fiber.
By their records, it's "available" to everyone.
