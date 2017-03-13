NYC Sues Verizon For Breaking Promise To Make FiOS Available To All Residents (washingtonpost.com) 9
New submitter erickessler writes: 1 million NYC homes can't get Verizon FiOS, so the city just sued Verizon. Verizon wants another four years to cover remaining 1 million households. Washington Post reports: "New York City has sued Verizon, saying the phone giant broke its 2008 promise (PDF) to make its Fios cable service available to all city residents. The city said in a lawsuit (PDF) Monday that Verizon missed a 2014 deadline to extend wire by every home or apartment building in the city -- in technical parlance, "passing" the home. The city also argues that Verizon hasn't installed service for thousands who requested it. Verizon disagrees with the city's definition of "passing" a home and says it has done its job. Spokesman Ray McConville said Monday that Verizon sees "passed" as meaning that it can reach every home, provided a landlord gives permission. Verizon wants to reach some buildings through other buildings. In a letter to the city Friday, Verizon says 2.2 million households have access to Fios, a phone, cable and high-speed internet network. Verizon said Monday that it is committed to expanding Fios availability to the city's remaining 1 million households."
No worries (Score:2)
Marissa is coming, she will fix Verizon like she fixed Yahoo.
Upstate (Score:2)
How about upstate? I've got fiber running on the pole outside my house. They dropped a spool off last year across the road, while they were doing work on the lines. The cable was clearly labeled fiber optic. The driver of the FIOS van (two bucket trucks were there as well) confirmed it was fiber, but couldn't/wouldn't tell me what it was for or who's data was running over it.
I suspect GE or SI, as they both have a heavy presence locally. More than a bit irritated that fiber is running about thirty feet from
Re: (Score:2)
Hire Sean Spicer to explain them away.
Define your terms, Verizon. (Score:2)
Verizon said Monday that it is committed to expanding Fios availability to the city's remaining 1 million households.
Fine. What does that mean in terms of Who, What, Where, When, and How?
Because "in the sweet bye and bye" in terms of the "When" element isn't really acceptable. You've had since 2014, and it's now 2017. Where were you in 2014, and where are you now? And "passing by" a domicile isn't really helpful if persons in it wish to, you know, use fiber.
Anyway, this is really a non-issue. Regulation/Ove