Facebook and Instagram Ban Developers From Using Data For Surveillance (theguardian.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Facebook and Instagram have banned developers from using their data for surveillance with a new privacy policy that civil rights activists have long sought to curb spying by law enforcement. Following revelations last year that police departments had gained special access to the social networks to track protesters, Facebook, which owns Instagram, announced on Monday that it had updated its rules to state that developers could not "use data obtained from us to provide tools that are used for surveillance." The American Civil Liberties Union obtained government records last year revealing that Facebook, Instagram and Twitter had provided users' data to a software company that aids police surveillance programs and had helped law enforcement monitor Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The ACLU found that the social networking sites had given "special access" to Geofeedia, a controversial startup that has partnered with law enforcement to track streams of user content. "Our goal is to make our policy explicit," Facebook said in its announcement on Monday. "Over the past several months we have taken enforcement action against developers who created and marketed tools meant for surveillance, in violation of our existing policies; we want to be sure everyone understands the underlying policy and how to comply."
TOO LATE! (Score:1)
The cat's out of the bag now, jokers! Good luck stuffing it back in there. Eventually everyone else will realize you should have built privacy into the API.
Well that's rich (Score:1)
They're going to have to ban their own developers, too. Facebook and Instagram are surveillance platforms for marketing companies.
what a joke (Score:3)
This 'ban' will not stand up to an NSL..
"Rule" ? (Score:2)
Oh, a "rule" ??
Well, okay. Sure. That'll work.
/insert Gene Wilder/Wonka meme here