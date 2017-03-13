Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ask Slashdot: How Would You Solve the Instant Messaging Problem? 22

Artem Tashkinov writes: The XKCD comics has posted a wonderful and exceptionally relevant post in regard to the today's situation with various instant messaging solutions. E-mail has served us well in the past, however, it's not suitable for any real-time communications involving video and audio. XMPP was a nice idea, however, it has largely failed except for a low number of geeks who stick to it. Nowadays, some people install up to seven instant messengers to be able to keep up with various circles of people. How do you see this situation being resolved?

People desperately need a universal solution which is secure, decentralized, fault tolerant, not attached to your phone number, protects your privacy, supports video and audio chats and sending of files, works behind NATs and other firewalls and has the ability to send offline messages. I believe we need a modern version of SMTP. [How would you solve the instant messaging problem?]

  • "People desperately need a universal solution which is secure, decentralized, fault tolerant, not attached to your phone number, protects your privacy, supports video and audio chats and sending of files, works behind NATs and other firewalls and has the ability to send offline messages."

    I don't see the sense in that. There's so much evidence to the contrary.

    May as well say people desperately need a universal language. May I interest you in Esperanto?

  • Obligatory XKCD (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Imrik ( 148191 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @07:27PM (#54033175) Homepage

    Obligatory XKCD [xkcd.com]

  • This is pretty low on my list of wants. Lots of other shit way more important. How about a universal translator? That would be cool. Maybe if everyone could understand each other there would be less war, maybe? Eh

    • This is pretty low on my list of wants. Lots of other shit way more important. How about a universal translator? That would be cool. Maybe if everyone could understand each other there would be less war, maybe? Eh

      You obviously haven't read The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy:

      “Meanwhile, the poor Babel fish, by effectively removing all barriers to communication between different races and cultures, has caused more and bloodier wars than anything else in the history of creation.”

  • What problem? I'm glad to not have to have these damn kids on my lawn spamming me with celebrity gossip through Snapchat and Instagram!

  • The answer: XMPP (Score:5, Informative)

    by Chmarr ( 18662 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @07:34PM (#54033223)

    THere's already a solution for that: XMPP

    The reason we don't see it is that the people that _are_ capable of supporting the necessary services behind it (like... for people that don't run their own servers) is that it's difficult to monetize. AIM dropped open support because too many folk use Adium or Pidgin with it, rather than the AIM client, and thus AOL couldn't push ads down it.

    Google chat uses XMPP essentially... so if you want a well supported platform, that's it right there.

  • First, the fine summary claims that email isn't a good instant messaging system for audio or video. Wrong. It is not a good instant messaging system FOR ANYTHING. Email was not designed to be "instant messaging". Relying on it to be such a system is just ridiculous.

    But more important, the requirements listed are simply out in left field. Video and audio are not instant messaging requirements. Video and audio are both, by their very nature, dealing in linear time. They cannot be "instant".

  • What we need is interconnecting routers that manage the protocol translation invisibly behind the scenes. Then it wouldn't matter what chat program you used, it would be routed to the correct destination. Of course the entire point of proprietary is to lock in your customers so you don't need to spend resources competing with others.

  • SiP (Score:1)

    by pele ( 151312 )

    SIP is ideal solution, if only people bothered to use it.

