Online Job Sites May Block Older Workers (cnbc.com) 178
Joe_Dragon quotes a report from CNBC: Older Americans struggling to overcome age discrimination while looking for work face a new enemy: their computers. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan recently opened a probe into allegations that ageism is built right into the online software tools that millions of Americans use to job hunt. Separate research published recently by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank found that in a widespread test using fabricated resumes, fictional older workers were 30 percent less likely to be contacted after applying for jobs. Fictional older women had it even worse, being 47 percent less likely to get a "callback." Several forces are conspiring to ensure that many Americans have to work well past the traditional retirement age of 65. People are living longer, their retirement savings are inadequate, and Social Security reforms are almost certainly going to require it. The San Francisco Fed says that the share of the older-65 working population is projected to rise sharply -- from about 19 percent now to 29 percent in the year 2060. Online job-hunting tools should be making things easier for older employment seekers, and it can. Indeed.com, which claims to list 16 million jobs worldwide, currently lists 158,000 openings under its "Part Time Jobs, Senior Citizen Jobs" category. Monster.com, which claims 5 million listings, has a special home page for "Careers at 50+." In other ways, however, online job sites can cut older workers out. Age bias is built right into their software, according to Madigan. Job seekers who try to build a profile or resume can find that it's impossible to complete some forms because drop-down menus needed to complete tasks don't go back far enough to let older applicants fill them out. For example, one site's menu options for "years attended college" stops abruptly at 1956. That could prevent someone in their late 70s from filling out the form. Madigan's office said it found one example that only accommodated those who had attended school after 1980, "barring anyone who is older than 52." Other sites used dates ranging from 1950 to 1970 as cutoffs, her office said. The Illinois' Civil Rights Bureau has opened a probe into potential violations of the Illinois Human Rights Act and the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act. Madigan's office has sent inquiry letters to six top jobs sites: Beyond.com, CareerBuilder, Indeed Inc., Ladders Inc., Monster Worldwide Inc. and Vault.
Yep (Score:2)
Almost everything blocks older workers to some degree, usually significant.
Just as we've been telling everyone for years.
Re: (Score:3)
Almost everything blocks older workers to some degree, usually significant.
Just as we've been telling everyone for years.
Good. It's better for me and the others who prefer hiring older employees. If the elder applicant is physically capable of performing the same task, even with with rather obvious experience benefit aside, older workers are less distracted, more likely to value their job, and less likely to be incapable of normal performance levels due to misadventure.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you didn't lift that from Private Eye they should lift it from you.
It means they're hungover, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Certainly one possibility, although a hot date. a Planet of the Apes marathon, or the release of a hot new game would be more likely to render a younger man unsuitable for work next day.
Wow! (Score:3)
Most people only go 2, 4, or 6, sometimes a couple more. I suppose not supporting people who have gone to college for 1957 years is age discrimination for someone, but even Methuselah only lived to be 969.
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty simple fix: leave the uni years off the CV. Or even better, if your profile is good enough, don't bother mentioning it at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
What possible reason could there be for asking this other than circumventing rules about not asking for the applicant's age/DOB so that they can age discriminate? What relevance does the date of when you studied have?
Sites that ask for too much information are usually a waste of time. You spend ages filling it all in, only to help recruiters discriminate against you or just ignore it and send you stupid offers anyway.
block the AARP crowd for the children (Score:2)
This is not a problem. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
A online data entry form demands the years you attended college - calendar years, not number of years. "Your" years aren't there. Your choices - Lie and say you went to college at a different time (good luck with the verification process), or omit college altogether because "it's more than 20 years old". Lie, get caught, get thrown out. Omit, don't make it past the first layer "they need this much education".
Re: (Score:3)
Tell me about it. I have a cousin who graduated with a history BA in 1996. Turns out it's all bollocks - Martin Luther was Buddhist and Germany won WW1.
Re: (Score:1)
LOL. Let's see. My formal education taught me how electromagnetics work. With math even. So now every time someone wants their WiFi to work, guess who they ask? No one cares how old Maxwell is now. His equations are the shit. I also learned how to root cause a problem and develop proofs from first principles. So when people can't figure out why their code doesn't work, guess who they ask to help? Even though I've never seen their code before?
I could go on, but suffice it to say that if 20 years on
Re: (Score:1)
Actually, concrete has changed in the past 20 years -- at least for specialized applications.
rampant (Score:3, Interesting)
As over 50 the discrimination is rampant.
If you're over 50 they find an excuse to get rid of you.
Everyone I know was gotten rid of with extreme prejudice at that age.
Nothing is being done about it and it is never taken up by media or the political parties and yet next to ethnic discrimination the single largest discrimination issue in this country.
I applied to many thousands of job and interviewed at hundreds before I got the handful of low paying positions that don;t even cover costs after fifty and I'm highly qualified for many types of work, am in good health, good personality, highly intelligent, and reasonable youngish looking for my age.
I can only guess it is related to healthcare costs and that most positions ask for the moon these days.
lower the SS age or at least the medicare age. (Score:3)
lower the SS age or at least the medicare age.
Why not just have a single player system.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing is being done about it and it is never taken up by media or the political parties
Second sentence of the summary:
"Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan recently opened a probe into allegations that ageism"
Note that Madigan is a Democrat, and an ex-senator.
that's why (Score:1)
I've been 29 for most of a decade.
Ban Unicru and other tests like it. (Score:2)
In some they don't like people who like team play. As that is because team players are more likely to join unions.
Yes test like that for retail jobs but you do see them in office and tech jobs.
Over 40: protected class in government (Score:1)
As an old (63) guy.. (Score:4, Interesting)
My main talent is using tools to solve problems
Over the years, I have accumulated many tools..software development, circuit design, woodworking, metalworking, many construction skills, artistic skills and many more
I'm still getting paid very well to write software and design circuits
Young people ask.."how do you keep up on new languages?"
I answer, I program in C and C++, it's the best choice for embedded systems. Wanna talk about learning?
My latest project was on a new processor (~1900 page datasheet), a new OS, and 10-20 new components, communicating through nontrivial hardware adapters
Yeah, I can keep up with the young guys
It seems odd that they don't realize this
Re: (Score:2)
How can you create software without Ruby, The Cloud and 37 half-baked frameworks?
Joking aside, C/C++ with a good understanding of hardware and operating systems is where older engineers shine. In fact, I'd say it's one of the few areas of software development where the term "engineer" is actually warranted. Anyone can lay 1000 layers of cruft onto a fast processor, cross their fingers and hope it works. Far fewer people can work close to the hardware, with limited resources, and take it from "it boots wi
Re: (Score:3)
How can you create software without Ruby, The Cloud and 37 half-baked frameworks?
Joking aside, C/C++ with a good understanding of hardware and operating systems is where older engineers shine. In fact, I'd say it's one of the few areas of software development where the term "engineer" is actually warranted. Anyone can lay 1000 layers of cruft onto a fast processor, cross their fingers and hope it works. Far fewer people can work close to the hardware, with limited resources, and take it from "it boots without emitting smoke" to "here is the API to our product". I think we are already at the point where the younger engineers are doing the boring, trendy work and the older guys are doing the fun, hard work. It's easy to find a job if you can do the latter. You don't even need to learn a new buzzword every week!
Also, please get off of my lawn.
Seriously. I write drivers that other developers at my company use to create products. They have to deal with UIs and all this other boring crap. It's not always easy to do a good UI, but it's literally just looking at someone's frameworks and emulating what you see. The real fun is manipulating the hardware. The crazy thing is that a lot of these fresh college grads don't even know how to do the work. I was at the tail end of people learning low level manipulation of data. Even people with recent com
Wow, they break all the rules for resumes... (Score:5, Insightful)
I haven't put dates to my educational history in 20-+ years. I haven't included employment history further than 7 years for at least that long.
Since employers aren't really permitted to ask your age (AEDA [eeoc.gov]), they shouldn't until it's time for as background check, and if they are big enough they should let HR/Personnel handle that information without revealing it to the hiring individual or team.
Wow. This is an anti-discrimination class-action suit waiting for a sponsor. Forcing dates out of you is forced age disclosure, and illegal.
Illegal. And it's not even new. Not surprising though.
Re: (Score:2)
Start your own company. (Score:2)
Why don't all you old people start your own company and only hire old people? Those under 40 are not a protected class. With all the collective experience you would have you should be able to compete against the big boys.
Let's see... (Score:2)
The current mind set is that if it's NOT the end employer or a government agency just about anything is A-OK... It's never been tested in a court and until it is, private entities will continue to do as they damned well please. Hence Uber-gate like occurrences (I'm talking about running self operating machines without proper clearance "We don't HAVE to! Oops, yes we do. We're sorry").
sigh, we seem to have lost the idea that just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Hanlons Razor (Score:2)
I believe in many cases this is likely not direct age discrimination but just naive, lazy programmers and lax QA testers.
It's likely the drop down boxes are a result of developers given incomplete data sets and don't think far enough ahead, or don't care.
I switched tech jobs at 50 with zero problems. The vast majority of my peers (director level and above tech management) are 40+. There's always room for good people.
Re:Maybe stop using dropdowns for numbers? (Score:4, Interesting)
It could be a combination of wanting every input field to look the same and wanting to severely limit bugs stemming from invalid input, as well as having to accept 1957, '57, and 57 all as the same year. A dropdown may not be the most userfriendly, but it keeps things simple.
Re:Maybe stop using dropdowns for numbers? (Score:5, Funny)
If only there was some way to flexibly validate strings.
We'll have to wait for millennials to reinvent something like regular expressions (and announce it's a breakthrough, never before considered technique).
Re: (Score:1)
I was just gonna say something snarky about regexp but you beat me to it.
Re: (Score:2)
If you prevalidate on the client side before authoritatively validating on the server side, you rile the anti-JavaScript "I don't want other people running code on my computer" crowd. If you wait until after form submission to validate, you confuse less experienced users who have to look through the entire form to see what they missed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So that they don't have to do validation on the server side? Just do validation on the client side and be done with it?
To avoid a full page reload (Score:2)
Of course you validate authoritatively on the server. Prevalidation on the client exists so that finding the most common data entry errors doesn't require a round trip to the server and a full page reload.
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, there's some sort of grift going on there. It's not just ubiquitous naivety. I've actually had clients demand that I ensure date-range cut-offs built into forms for potential registrants casually exclude people older than 50 while making it look like like a design oversight.
Re: (Score:2)
You got that right. This wasn't job related, but I've run across a couple of phone apps (fitness apps, both of them) where you enter your age by scrolling back one month at a time to get to the month of your birth. There was no option to simply enter the damned thing in directly.
That's over <mpphh> hundred taps -- if you tap too fast, you trigger accessibility features (like a magnifying lens) -- needless to say, I didn't continue with those apps. And no, despite my "advanced" age, my vision is fin
Re:The Discrimination is about wages, not age (Score:5, Informative)
That's blatantly discriminatory and bigoted. I'm an older worker, I stay late and have a flexible schedule. I'm tired of being denied job opportunities. I should be paid fairly, but I can't get access to jobs I can do really well.
Please note: Age discrimiation in hiring is illegal.
Re:The Discrimination is about wages, not age (Score:4, Funny)
It basically comes down to jealousy. The managers who are now in hiring positions and of same age as the older technical workers are Jealous of all the extra time the technical workers got to spend with their kids by not going into management. They hit back by not hiring their peers and hiring juniors who don't have families.
Re: (Score:1)
It basically comes down to jealousy.
Despite still not sounding quite correct, this is the best explanation I've heard so far.
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
Everybody I hired so far was younger than myself, this happened by chance, I don't offer high salaries in the Western countries, while in the Eastern countries the people with experience that I am looking for are all younger people.
That said I would not hire somebody older in the West even if they accepted a lower pay because I don't want to be on the wrong side of a discrimination an so called 'human rights' lawsuit in case I have to fire that person. I don't need any government regulations backlash on my
Re:The Discrimination is about wages, not age (Score:5, Interesting)
As if discrimination in hiring isn't subject to "government regulations backlash" [eeoc.gov].
I'm tempted to report you myself... it's not often that someone is stupid enough, even pseudononymously, to admit to a clear violation of the law in a manner that they cannot delete on a site that maintains logs...
Re: (Score:1)
Freedom of association implies freedom from association.
You can report all you like, you will *NEVER* ferret out "racism," "sexism," etc. We will always exist working against you behind the cloak. Nature abhors your artificial imbalances in the name of chivalry and egality.
Re: (Score:2)
You would have to find somebody that I did not hire because of age
Anyone you didn't hire would likely have a case based on your statements. Not only that, if you ever try to hire anyone again all someone over the age of 30 needs to do is apply, wait for a rejection and file an age discrimination lawsuit. Good luck defending that.
Re: (Score:2)
So you're publicly admitting to engaging in illegal age discrimination. More than that, you're strongly implying that you wouldn't hire anyone in a "protected class". You'd better hope applicants for one of your jobs won't find this message, or you'll quickly find that *every single person* in a protected class who has ever applied for a job with you has a strong legal case against you.
If you even are an employer and not just delusional like I suspect.
Re: (Score:1)
As I said, I don't pay enough for people with experience to apply.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Most people are younger than yourself.
Re: (Score:1)
I suppose at some point that becomes true, doesn't it?
Re: (Score:3)
Since the median age is about 26, I imagine that point has come and gone.
Of course, the median age in the US is about 36, but the world median age sits at 26.
Re: (Score:1)
I don't like staying in one place for too long, will be moving again soon, having the workforce split across the world helps. Also I suppose the median age is slightly different from place to place but you are right, 26 has come and gone and 36 too, has come and gone. That's how it is.
Re: (Score:2)
Age is a social construct. Unless you're hoping to dunk a basketball or join Circe du Soleil.
And remember, growing old is definitely better than the alternative.
Re: (Score:1)
I remember. However age is a physical reality. The part of it that is 'social construct' is the subjective nonsense part, the part that is physical reality is the actual physical reality.
Re: (Score:2)
Age is a social construct.
Really? How old are you, kid?
Re:The Discrimination is about wages, not age (Score:5, Informative)
So what parent actually means is that Roman Mironenko's businesses Titan Technologies and TrackEnsure (located in Ontario, CA) are, by his own admission, in violation of the section 5(1) of the Ontario Human Rights Code, which prohibits discrimination in employment.
Any unsuccessful job applicant within the last year with Titan Technologies or TrackEnsure who believes they may have not gotten the job due to discrimination because of race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, citizenship, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, record of offences, marital status, family status or disability is likely to win to damages and compensation.
Any person alleging discrimination in Ontario can file an Application with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal (“HRTO”). Applicants have one year from the date of the last discriminatory incident to submit an Application.
Re: (Score:3)
I would also advise against doing business his company as well because by his own admission he hires inexperienced kids because he prefers to burn babies than hire a team of established professionals that know what they're doing.
Re: (Score:3)
Oooooohhh! That dox, tho! Splendid!
Re: (Score:1)
I am not (and never was) a Russian. Also I don't see the correlation.
Re: (Score:1)
Ha ha ha, user name does not make me Russian. I was Soviet, that's correct, Russian? No. A user name doesn't make anybody anything, by the way. I have many other user name in many other places, think... think.
Re: The Discrimination is about wages, not age (Score:2)
Please note: Age discrimiation in hiring is illegal.
Not true. The Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) only protects workers older than 40. You can legally discriminate against younger workers in states that haven't passed additional protections.
Re: (Score:2)
The Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) only protects workers older than 40.
- protects them from getting employment of-course.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
No, the government is full of douchebags that protect people from having jobs under the pretence of helping them.
You're individual abilities don't matter (Score:2)
And there's no such thing as illegal if the law's not enforced.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
That's blatantly discriminatory and bigoted. I'm an older worker, I stay late and have a flexible schedule. I'm tired of being denied job opportunities. I should be paid fairly, but I can't get access to jobs I can do really well.
You see the trouble is that you and people like you may retire in 3-5 years and they'd much rather play the long game have the the young guy who will most likely jump ship for a different job in 18 months.
Re: (Score:2)
Age-related cognitive decline is a medical reality. It is also common.
It does not hit everyone equally, and it may not have hit you at all
Medication-related cognitive decline is also a reality. blood-pressure medications and like can cause problems with brain function to the point of changing one's personality.
Re:The Discrimination is about wages, not age (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: The Discrimination is about wages, not age (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why should someone stay for team-building exercises after hours? If the company thinks it can benefit from it, then let the company pay for the time.
Usually because it's some form of semi-sponsored event, at least the places I've worked here in Norway. Some made it a weekend trip, some made it a two-day gathering where you socialize and have people stay the night, occasionally there was some entertainment or excursion too. Even if it was just an evening it was at minimum a free dinner that night. For after hour voluntary training classes I've had "just" free pizza, I think for team building never less than a restaurant meal.
Besides, some of us like to s
Re: (Score:2)
If you like to socialize, that's fine. If the business wants to sponsor it, it's work, and they can pay their employees for it.
Re: (Score:2)
You really want to build a team, have the occasional meeting over lunch at the local pub. Really want to find the problems? Same thing. After a few drinks, people will say what they really think.
How well does that work when the person in question is Mormon, Muslim, or otherwise tee-totaling? Would treating refusal to drink alcohol as insubordination be actionable as religious discrimination?
Re: (Score:3)
In my experience, most "team building exercises", do involve drinking... quite a lot of it sometimes... following the preliminaries. Sometimes the preliminaries aren't so preliminary, for that matter. We have an office beer fridge for a reason, after all. And you're right. It does build camaraderie and exchange of ideas.
And really... when you're there for a third of your day 5 out of 7 anyway; it's definitely worth finding a job where you like your coworkers enough to socialize with them. I have. (And
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Go piss up a rope. I'm "older" and of course I want more money. I have decades of experience and proven performance so I'm worth it. But the rest of your argument falls apart immediately. I have no family in the city I live, where I am currently employed I am on call for troubleshooting 24/7 - and I answer the call a hell of a lot better than some younger members of our group who seem to think work is an inconvenience to the Millennial lifestyle I might add - and am absolutely up for whatever "team buil
Re: (Score:2)
Two can play that game. "Younger applicants are lazy millennials. They don't have families, so they have no incentive to keep their job since we pay them dirt. They just go to the bar after hours."
Re: (Score:3)
This is either a clever troll or sad individual. Fuck your team building exercises. I do the job you pay me for, end of story.
Re: (Score:1)
Fuck you! You have no idea what you are talking about, you fucking troll.
Re: (Score:2)
It may also be about the expected level of responsibility. A talented older worker will be in a position of considerable technical and / or managerial responsibility. If he / she tries to move out of their narrowly defined career, it may be difficult for a new employer to take the chance of giving them that much responsibility, but at the same time can't reasonably them as well for a position of less responsibility.
From what I've seen, moving within the same industry is not that difficult, but moving to a
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, idiots did it to themselves. I remember that super annoying cringe, when people my age were crapping on about how the children know so much more about computers than they did (and most children knew not much at all) and laughing, pride in ignorance. Well, guess what, they managed to stick that in the mind of those that passed through college and are now reviewing job applications. I would reject most people my own age unless they demonstrated computer geekiness, unless the demonstrate the ability to c
Re: (Score:2)
It's about health care costs (and secondarily life insurance costs) even more than it is about wages. Even if older workers are willing to work for the same wage they are more costly to employ because their benefits cost more. There is a reason why those greeters at Walmart are over 65 - they're covered by Medicare so Walmart doesn't have to pay for their insurance. (There are also young greeters, but you simply won't find 60 year old workers in the position.)
Yet another reason for universal health care fro
Re:Why isn't Social Security working? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Not coincidentally, during Reagan's first year in office, the IRS ruled that 401(k)s could be funded through payroll deductions. Also during his first term, the Tax Reform Act of 1984 ensured that if a company offered 401(k)s, they were available to all employees. Rather than "kicking it down the road," they created an incentive for people to take control of their destiny away fro
Re:Why isn't Social Security working? (Score:5, Insightful)
Not coincidentally, during Reagan's first year in office, the IRS ruled that 401(k)s could be funded through payroll deductions. Also during his first term, the Tax Reform Act of 1984 ensured that if a company offered 401(k)s, they were available to all employees. Rather than "kicking it down the road," they created an incentive for people to take control of their destiny away from the government.
Not so coincidentally, companies were no longer obligated to provide pensions and Wall Street collected billions in fees from people who had no interest in playing at the casino. Unlike boring old pensions, 401(k) accounts goes up and down with the market. If the value of your 401(k) plummets 50% as it did during the Great Recession and you have to make mandatory withdrawals, tough shit. You should have saved more.
The real problem is not congress, but the common attitude of "I want it all, and I want it now" ingrained in our entitlement society, and the failure of individuals to save for the future.
Let's blame individuals for not saving enough for retirement at the casino when pensions could have easily provided for their retirement needs.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, your implication is completely false. Many 401(k)s, (which are transportable and allow the owner to make choices) offer fixed income options (although for most, low fee index funds would be better), and many pension plans (which the beneficiary has no control over) have gone bankrupt due to mismanagement or lack of funding.
Pensions are, however, an excellent way of locking employees into the company store, as they are often
Re: (Score:2)
Many 401(k)s, (which are transportable and allow the owner to make choices) offer fixed income options (although for most, low fee index funds would be better), [...]
How much income does a fixed income generates in a near 0% interest rate environment? Not much. A recent Wall Street Journal article featured a 82-year-old retiree with a retirement account that's 95% in stocks because he wanted to juice the returns. Under conventional wisdom, he should have been 82% in fixed income and 18% in stocks (100 - 82 = 18). Or, since retirees are living longer and risk outliving their retirement funds, 62% fixed income and 38% stocks (120 - 82 = 38). The days of 15% interest on CD
Re: (Score:2)
the failure of individuals to save for the future.
Save what? We make only one quarter of what are forbears did after you adjust for inflation against the PCI index. To make the mean salary of a person from 1957 you would need to be pulling in $250k today... and that's just to be average.
Re: (Score:2)
You're full of illiterate bullshit.The CPI Inflation Calculator [bls.gov] shows a 1957-2015 increase of 843%. The Average Wage Indexing Series [ssa.gov] shows wages went up 1321%. The average person makes over 50% more today than in 1957. In addition, the number of 2 earner families more than doubled, so families as a whole do even better than that.
Re: (Score:2)
By 1990, shortly after Reagan left office, almost 20 million people had 401(k) accounts. Today, they hold $4.8 trillion in assets.
Thus creating a huge moral hazard for Wall Street. Every time the stock markets tank like they did in 2008, they will be bailed out by the taxpayers in order to save all of those 401(k)s owned by retirees. The net effect of this implicit insurance policy is one of the largest social programs ever created.
Re: (Score:2)
but the common attitude of "I want it all, and I want it now" ingrained in our entitlement society, and the failure of individuals to save for the future.
Yep, those boomers, put all their money in the markets and property and now feel entitled to have the younger generations suffer for their benefit.
All the younger people want is the basic stuff that their parents had - an education, a family, a house of their own, maybe even a pension. Used to be one person could provide all that and not end up in massive amounts of debt, but that generation screwed things up and expects the rest of us to pay for their mistakes.
Re: (Score:2)
"This problem has been well known since the Reagan Administration, but politicians found it easy to kick the can down the road." Not coincidentally, during Reagan's first year in office, the IRS ruled that 401(k)s could be funded through payroll deductions. Also during his first term, the Tax Reform Act of 1984 ensured that if a company offered 401(k)s, they were available to all employees. Rather than "kicking it down the road," they created an incentive for people to take control of their destiny away from the government. By 1990, shortly after Reagan left office, almost 20 million people had 401(k) accounts. Today, they hold $4.8 trillion in assets. The real problem is not congress, but the common attitude of "I want it all, and I want it now" ingrained in our entitlement society, and the failure of individuals to save for the future. Sure, congress can be blamed for robbing Peter to pay Paul with SS funds, but it was only ever intended to be a supplement to retirement.
By the time I hit federal retirement age I will have contributed to social security for over 51 years. My employer and I will have contributed over $15,000 a year toward my social security for approximately 41 years by the time I hit retirement age. That's over $615,000 contributed into the system. You better be damn sure that I want my social security money out. I'm not planning to depend on social security, but I am planning on my social security to be used almost entirely for fun things - vacations,
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Failing in the sense that Social Security still raises more money in taxes than it pays out as benefits?
Or failing in the sense that you "cons" are deathly afraid of they day that that tax surplus goes away (as planned) and you cannot spend every cent on a defense budget larger than the next 10 countries' combined spending?
y2k wrap around point? (Score:2)
You know you have to set the XX year to some point and some on line job systems suck
http://taleosucks.blogspot.com... [blogspot.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Nice troll there. That's the Unix epoch, FYI and Windows uses it too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There is a reason I went into teaching. Sure, teaching at a middle school has no prestige and mediocre pay; however, my friends, that I graduated with, are seeing the method to my madness.
I have friends who were at the top of their game who are now delivering pizzas. Gen 'ers are now hitting their 50's and we have been blocked from advancement, by the boomers, for our entire lives. Now we are competing with the next generation and we are still in those entry level jobs. No, entry level jobs do not value exp
Re: (Score:2)
That was supposed to say "Gen-X'ers"
Re: (Score:1)
OK, cool. Send it my way, and you can start fresh.