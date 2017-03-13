What The CIA WikiLeaks Dump Tells Us: Encryption Works (ap.org) 27
"If the tech industry is drawing one lesson from the latest WikiLeaks disclosures, it's that data-scrambling encryption works," writes the Associated Press, "and the industry should use more of it." An anonymous reader quotes their report: Documents purportedly outlining a massive CIA surveillance program suggest that CIA agents must go to great lengths to circumvent encryption they can't break. In many cases, physical presence is required to carry off these targeted attacks. "We are in a world where if the U.S. government wants to get your data, they can't hope to break the encryption," said Nicholas Weaver, who teaches networking and security at the University of California, Berkeley. "They have to resort to targeted attacks, and that is costly, risky and the kind of thing you do only on targets you care about. Seeing the CIA have to do stuff like this should reassure civil libertarians that the situation is better now than it was four years ago"... Cindy Cohn, executive director for Electronic Frontier Foundation, a group focused on online privacy, likened the CIA's approach to "fishing with a line and pole rather than fishing with a driftnet."
The article points out that there are still some exploits that bypass encryption, according to the recently-released CIA documents. "Although Apple, Google and Microsoft say they have fixed many of the vulnerabilities alluded to in the CIA documents, it's not known how many holes remain open."
When can we expect a ban? (Score:3)
Now the powers to be really have an incentive to outlaw encryption. Great!
The CIA is supposed to spy on foreign subjects. How will the US manage to ban encryption for foreigners?
Banning the export of encryption already has been tried, and we see how effective that was.
"if the U.S. government" (Score:2)
This is what really pisses me off: the unstated assertion that *only* the US gubmint has these techniques.
If you look in the Wikidump you can see plain as day that NSA owned TrueCrypt, and it was backdoored the entire time using obfuscated code (written by a former obfuscated C-code contest winner - and of course we now know that the contest has been an NSA activity also since day 1).
What shut down TrueCrypt was that someone found the code and reported it and the NSA immediately scuttled the project.
Quantum computers (Score:2)
Once the government figures out that quantum computers can be used to easily crack conventional encryption, you can bet that those new machines will be locked up behind a top secret order that's about 30 pieces of paper thick.
There are already defences against this.
I'd be rather disappointed if military encryption specialists weren't already designing more and even using them in practice already.
What it also tells us... (Score:1)
... is that, with the cat out of the bag, Congress will be working hard to criminalize consumer encryption like it has been done in so many other totalitarian dictatorships.
One thing has been made clear by all of this though: we are not free. We do not live in the land of liberty. And, the government is completely out of our control.
No it doesn't (Score:3)
Well, yes and no. Providing data-in-transit protection between two endpoints only mattes if both end points are of an equally trustworthy nature. Hat is a combination of security of the device, assumption that it has not already been compromised, and that the operator is operating in good faith.
Sending a confidential message via trusted channel to another terminal being operated by Loud Howard who will read the message out loud to himself subverts all the technical controls, too, if he is being listened to
Sigh. (Score:3)
Not surprising, really, given that's exactly what encryption was invented for. To military standards. For military purposes. To prevent other militaries doing exactly what you don't want them to do.
All the scaremongering around encryption "being broken" by these "acres of datacentre" junk is just that - scaremongering. Hell, didn't the NSA recently ask for help breaking Skype? I'm sure there's a certain amount of misdirection there (I'm still not convinced on EC cryptography, which was brought along with the help of the NSA choosing certain curves), but nobody has yet shown practical attacks against large enough primes used in PKE.
So far, everything they've done is via side-channel attacks and those are present in every system anyway. And when you have these organisations paying for tools that can open up iPhones, you know that they are struggling to cope.
If you want to secure data, encrypt it and abide by all the necessary precautions for it (i.e. don't enter the passphrase on untrusted computers, etc.).
The whole point of encryption is that you can publish your data on the web and point EVERYONE at it (e.g. Wikileaks insurance file) and nobody can access it without the key. If you don't trust Google or similar to hold your files, only allow them access to the encrypted containers and not the decrypted files.
It's quite clear that encryption is doing its job. And if it wasn't, it would be fixed quite quickly (e.g. we're already preparing against quantum computing attacks).
False assumption (Score:3)
And that's the point of the argument.
If breaking the encryption was easy, they could just decrypt everything they get off of the wire and not have to insert back doors into software and target into a suspect's OS.
But since encryption is (financially/time/computationally) expensive, it's cheaper to exploit flaws in software.
CIA != NSA (Score:2)
While it may be tempting to think of the recent leaks as evidence of some broader point about cryptography, please realize the CIA is not the NSA. The only thing this proves is there is a huge gap in the capabilities of different agencies.
It also tells us (Score:2)
They are using git, have troubles with idiots who put binaries in git, know about Git-Flow (my favorite branching technique), are doing retrospectives (so Scrum sprints), are trying to do something that looks like semver.org for release numbering (although most of it is quite wrongly numbered). All in all, quite a typical software development company. Okayish in software development processes and practices. Could be better here and there.
We knew that (Score:2)