How Seven Movie Studios Forced A Pirated Movie Site Offline (hollywoodreporter.com) 29

Posted by EditorDavid from the lawyers-from-Los-Angeles dept.
A major pirated movie site went offline last month after seven Hollywood studios won a preliminary court injunction. An anonymous reader quotes the Hollywood Reporter: The MPAA-member studios sued the operators of PubFilm/PidTV in February, asking the court for a temporary restraining order to shut down what it described as a ring of six interconnected large-scale piracy sites. The suit was initially sealed, but was made public on Friday. Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Columbia Pictures, Universal, Disney, Paramount and Viacom are named as plaintiffs in the suit for direct and secondary copyright infringement, trademark infringement and unfair competition.

They're seeking statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement plus restitution of the sites' profits. So, depending on how many instances of infringement are discovered, the damages in this case could be astronomical. The studios claim the sites had more than 8 million visitors each month, nearly half of which were linked to IP addresses in the U.S... The sites are believed to be operated in Vietnam.
The court also ordered GoDaddy, VeriSign and Enom to disable all six domain names, to prevent the domains from being transferred, and to do it without communicating or warning the sites' owners first. In response, the defendants purchased a new domain, and then began publicizing it with ads on Google AdSense.

How Seven Movie Studios Forced A Pirated Movie Site Offline

  • Yes, business is business, the constitution be damned... Dark times ahead in the *New World Brutality*. How do we defend ourselves?

    • While I'm as libretarian as the next guy, and love "stick it to the man movements", in all fairness, these studios are trying to protect what's theirs. They are free to license the movies they make to whom they wish, in whatever manner they wish. You and I are also free to not consume their product, but it is their product. We may not agree to the regional releases, various licensing restrictions or media availability or delay dates, but stupid as we may believe their go-to-market strategy is it still is th
      • And what if I disagree to very concept on owning exclusive rights to any sort of media? Besides, they are NOT authors, they're middlemen who have their own interests first.

    • constitution be damned

      The First Amendment is about the government infringing on freedom of expression. Corporations being assholes isn't in the scope of the constitution.

      • You're referring to the business entities that were set up to make money pirating other people's products? Yeah, that's bad. That's why a judge agreed with you and shut those guys down.

        Dumbass, the constitutional reference being made is the fucking right to due process, e.g. being notified properly of legal actions taken against you. Go the fuck back to school.

    • the constitution be damned

      What? I suppose you're also in favor of law enforcement taking time to send a friendly postcard to the home address of someone who's in the middle of committing a bank robbery. You know, so they have some advance notice that the crime they are literally in the middle of committing is about to be stopped. After all, the bank robber hasn't been convicted of anything yet, so even though a judge has reviewed what's going on and ordered the action, it's just not nice to stop the crime from continuing. Criminals

    I'd never even heard of PubFilm until the court injunction.

    Give my regards to Barbara.

  • About 100,000 more to go! :-D

