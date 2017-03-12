How Seven Movie Studios Forced A Pirated Movie Site Offline (hollywoodreporter.com) 80
A major pirated movie site went offline last month after seven Hollywood studios won a preliminary court injunction. An anonymous reader quotes the Hollywood Reporter: The MPAA-member studios sued the operators of PubFilm/PidTV in February, asking the court for a temporary restraining order to shut down what it described as a ring of six interconnected large-scale piracy sites. The suit was initially sealed, but was made public on Friday. Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Columbia Pictures, Universal, Disney, Paramount and Viacom are named as plaintiffs in the suit for direct and secondary copyright infringement, trademark infringement and unfair competition.
They're seeking statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement plus restitution of the sites' profits. So, depending on how many instances of infringement are discovered, the damages in this case could be astronomical. The studios claim the sites had more than 8 million visitors each month, nearly half of which were linked to IP addresses in the U.S... The sites are believed to be operated in Vietnam.
The court also ordered GoDaddy, VeriSign and Enom to disable all six domain names, to prevent the domains from being transferred, and to do it without communicating or warning the sites' owners first. In response, the defendants purchased a new domain, and then began publicizing it with ads on Google AdSense.
They're seeking statutory damages of $150,000 per infringement plus restitution of the sites' profits. So, depending on how many instances of infringement are discovered, the damages in this case could be astronomical. The studios claim the sites had more than 8 million visitors each month, nearly half of which were linked to IP addresses in the U.S... The sites are believed to be operated in Vietnam.
The court also ordered GoDaddy, VeriSign and Enom to disable all six domain names, to prevent the domains from being transferred, and to do it without communicating or warning the sites' owners first. In response, the defendants purchased a new domain, and then began publicizing it with ads on Google AdSense.
Re: (Score:2)
That only applies to Paramount Pictures [wikimedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
And it will make the seas safer. How will that help movie studios against copyright infringement though?
"Pirating" Now Equals "Copyright Infringement" (Score:2)
Re: "Pirating" Now Equals "Copyright Infringement" (Score:2)
Arrr ye scurvy dog!
Re: (Score:1)
Re: do it without communicating or warning the sit (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: do it without communicating or warning the sit (Score:5, Interesting)
In theory I agree with this. However since in many countries (including mine) these studios force us to pay fees on things that could theoretically be used to pirate their stuff (blank media, printers, etc), I have little respect for "what's theirs" because they take "what's mine" by force of law.
Re: (Score:2)
Property rights don't apply to copies of original works?
When did you turn Communist?
Re: (Score:2)
How can they just take money with no consideration provided? If it were a contract it'd be invalid.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Then you have the freedom to treat media that was created only because people were paid to make it, by other people who expected people who consumed that media to pay them, as if it never existed.
It's the "I don't believe in IP, so I'm going to download {Insert Hollywood blockbuster here}" position that's unsustainable in practice. Without IP, you wouldn't have that blockbuster, nobody's just going to throw quarter of
Re: (Score:2)
View this proprietary work or don't graduate (Score:2)
Then you have the freedom to treat media that was created only because people were paid to make it, by other people who expected people who consumed that media to pay them, as if it never existed.
I don't see how. Many, probably virtually all, high schools and universities require students to view and analyze non-free, paywalled literary works as a requirement for courses that are in turn required to graduate.
Re: (Score:2)
The studios are not the creators, in most cases, but those creators contract with the studios for distribution, and the studios have a legal obligation to ensure, to the best of their ability, that the distribution is secure. That secure distribution is in the best interest of the creators, who very often are paid a percentage of the distribution fees and box office receipts the studios collect. So if you are genuinely concerned about the creators, respect the deals they have made with their distributors.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Besides, they are NOT authors, they're middlemen who have their own interests first.
I'm not sure what that has to do with anything. They bought the rights, it belongs to them. For example: You're not a car maker, but you bought your car and now it belongs to you.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: do it without communicating or warning the sit (Score:4, Insightful)
These sites are stealing the content
No. These sites acknowledge that content exists, that it's not available with adequate ease or at a reasonable price, that an unnatural monopoly has been imposed by anti-consumer laws bought by media cartels and have responded by making the content available through other means.
This content doesn't belong to the studios. It belongs to world culture.
Re: (Score:2)
an unnatural monopoly has been imposed by anti-consumer laws bought by media cartels
Why can't the constituents instead choose to outbuy the cartels or choose to elect legislators less vulnerable to such buying?
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with you. The real point is that this is a waste of time and money. Not that I care, they can piss away every dime they have on lawyers but for every cluster like this they destroy, two more will pop up somewhere else. The fact is that as long as it's easier and better to watch pirated content that's what will happen. They can't win this war with lawyers.
Re: (Score:1)
While I'm as libretarian as the next guy, and love "stick it to the man movements", in all fairness, these studios are trying to protect what's theirs. They are free to license the movies they make to whom they wish, in whatever manner they wish. You and I are also free to not consume their product, but it is their product. We may not agree to the regional releases, various licensing restrictions or media availability or delay dates, but stupid as we may believe their go-to-market strategy is it still is their right to execute it as they see fit. These sites are stealing the content and profiting from it; and that's just wrong.
The problem with that: it's not "theirs" in any direct inherent sense of the normal concept of ownership. It's "theirs" in the sense of a government-granted monopoly. This monopoly is a legal institution they have corrupted and subverted very far away from its original reasonable function (12 years copyright in the era of the Gutenberg press
... 100+ years in the era of the Internet ... really??). You can pretend like that doesn't have ramifications, like it doesn't invite an opposing reaction, but it w
All but forced to view copyrighted trailers (Score:3)
Assuming that by "consume" you mean view [gnu.org]:
You and I are also free to not consume their product
I don't see how. Feature-length motion pictures are advertised to the public using a "trailer", or a short film consisting of excerpts from the motion picture. The trailer is just as copyrighted as the full work. So when I am viewing another motion picture, and its presentation is interrupted by a trailer, I am all but forced to view the first second of the copyrighted trailer.
Despite that I paid nothing for access to this trailer, I pay with being legally deemed to
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldnt a libertarian be against copyright and the like as a distortion to free trade? It's an artificial contruction of government that completely changes the nature of national and international trade after all.
I'm not "as Libertarian as the next guy" (what does that even mean?) though so I'm not buying what I'm selling here.
Re: (Score:2)
constitution be damned
The First Amendment is about the government infringing on freedom of expression. Corporations being assholes isn't in the scope of the constitution.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you aren't going to bother to read my comment, why bother to reply?
I happen to agree that systemic copyright infringement should be opposed by the legal system. This has nothing to do with my point, which was that it's not a constitutional issue.
Re: (Score:2)
Dumbass, the constitutional reference being made is the fucking right to due process, e.g. being notified properly of legal actions taken against you. Go the fuck back to school.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, that makes sense. No, my interpretation wasn't wholly moronic.
Regarding your sig, I'd hardly call your blustering anywhere near Carlin level.
Copyright law is government infringement. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps you could indeed construct a constitutional objection to copyright -- that was the reason the USA was so slow to adopt it, after all -- but I don't think that's the point being made here.
Re: (Score:2)
the constitution be damned
What? I suppose you're also in favor of law enforcement taking time to send a friendly postcard to the home address of someone who's in the middle of committing a bank robbery. You know, so they have some advance notice that the crime they are literally in the middle of committing is about to be stopped. After all, the bank robber hasn't been convicted of anything yet, so even though a judge has reviewed what's going on and ordered the action, it's just not nice to stop the crime from continuing. Criminals
Re: (Score:2)
Never heard of 'em. (Score:2, Interesting)
TBP is still around. So is Kickass, Demonoid, and Torrentleech.
Dunno what the websites they shut down were for, but it certainly didn't affect me, or anyone I know who regularity pirates stuff.
I guess... maybe they need to announce some sort of victory every so often? I dunno.
Re: Never heard of 'em. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Demonoid isn't the same as before. I certainly don't trust Kickass any more.
Thanks (Score:5, Funny)
I'd never even heard of PubFilm until the court injunction.
Give my regards to Barbara.
Re: (Score:3)
That's okay. Going along with their concept of invented monetary damages, we simply have to invent a new MPAA crypto-currency and say each coin is worth 1 million Hollywood dollars.
Advancement of Tech (Score:1)
All this does is piss off people with the skills to make it even harder next time. Eventually the arms race will end, and the studios will be screwed. The only way to stop it is surgery, to prevent people from seeing/hearing things. Even in the 'meat world' war advances tech further and faster than peace does.
Remember we had 'piracy' ( i hate using that term btw, for one reason nothing is being stolen
..) before the internet. We will have it after too.
Re: (Score:2)
The way to prevent it is to find a new way to monetize the content.
Re: (Score:2)
The way to prevent it is to actually respect your customers
Isn't this Spotify's mantra? Why are new album releases still appearing on TPB? Because at some point you have to admit people just don't want or cannot pay for content.
-dk
Re: which sites (Score:1)
One Down.... (Score:1)
Not really (Score:1)
As they aren't even down.. so its a net loss for the industry due to all the free press.
Re: (Score:2)
Really. I can see ppl out there going "you mean I can get it for free?"
Re: (Score:2)
Luck with that.
Religious persecution (Score:1)
I maintain that I have a religious belief in the invalidity of intellectual property along the lines of Kopimism. This is a stronger defense than just freedom of speech issues. Don't know about it actually getting tested in court, though.