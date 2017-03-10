The SEC Just Handed Bitcoin a Huge Setback (theverge.com) 19
The SEC has decided to deny an application for the first exchange-traded product that tracks the price of bitcoin, according to an order posted on the regulator's website. From a report: In an order today, the commission found that the proposed fund was too susceptible to fraud, due to the unregulated nature of Bitcoin. The result is a major setback for the fund, and a frustrating false start for the crypto-currency at large. The ETF is essentially a common stock fund pegged to the price of Bitcoin, allowing investors to purchase Bitcoin without the work of establishing a personal wallet. (In concrete terms, the ETFs investors will be buying shares whose price will always be the same as the price of a single bitcoin, similar to an equivalent investment in gold or cattle.) Without a wallet, investors still won't be able to spend Bitcoin, but they can buy and sell it at market price, adding more liquidity to the Bitcoin system overall.
Bitcoin not setback at all. (Score:5, Insightful)
Now investors need to actually buy bitcoin, not just some shadow fund that may of may not actually hold bitcoin. Likely the fund would play arbitrage and create virtual bitcoins by matching short and long positions into nothing but profit for them.
Having a fund might somehow 'add liquidity', but only a small share for the liquidity that investors buying/selling actual bitcoin will add.
I'm mostly curious as to why they didn't try to make it a straight commodity to be traded against first... they'd have an easier time of it in Chicago than they would in New York. Of course it'd be a bitch to get a certified and unassailable benchmark of value that the SEC would put up with, but still...
No (Score:4, Insightful)
No, this is not a setback for Bitcoin. It's a setback for some shitclowns who want to sell Bitcoin via an ETF.
Bitcoin - the network, currency, and blockchain - are unaffected by this.
Sure, it could, if you were insane.
In reality, it means bitcoin is too susceptible to fraud.
not really a setback (Score:2)
At the moment it is too easy for any individual or group of individuals with means to manipulate the market.
That's true of ordinary Stocks as well. As well as the Gold market; all subject to manipulation of the market by a small number of moneyed players.....
So why is the SEC unduly concerned about the fraud potential with Bitcoin?
The SEC is correct. (Score:3)
Bitcoin is something that can easily be manipulated thanks to the fact that China holds the majority of the bitcoin mining operation. If the owner of the Chinese mining rigs wanted, they could manipulate the currency's value with ease. The SEC made a sane and calculated decision here.
Exactly. They could easily collude to drive the market, by colluding to control how they mine BitCoin. Since they have what, 70% of the mining capability they could control the rate of supply as needed to profit since their appears to be a correlation between price moves and mining difficulty changes. For example, they could short the ETF and then deliver a lot of new coins to cause a drop in its value and then closeout their position at a profit.
