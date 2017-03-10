Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
The Almighty Buck The Courts Businesses Software

Oculus CTO John Carmack Is Suing ZeniMax For $22.5 Million (techcrunch.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the sour-grapes dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: The feud between Oculus and ZeniMax Media is opening up once again, this time with the CTO of Oculus, John Carmack, suing his former employer for earnings that he claims are still owed to him. The suit is largely unrelated to the $6 billion trade secrets suit which ended last month with a $500 million judgment against Oculus. Instead, Carmack is suing ZeniMax Media for $22.5 million that he says has not been paid to him for the 2009 sale of his game studio, id Software, known for such pioneering video game classics as Doom and Quake. The lawsuit reveals that ZeniMax Media paid $150 million for the game studio. The document details that Carmack was set to earn $45 million from the id acquisition. In 2011, Carmack converted half of that note into a half-million shares of ZeniMax common stock, but has yet to receive the other half of his earnings in cash or common stock from the company, despite formal requests being made. The lawsuit was reported first by Dallas News.

Oculus CTO John Carmack Is Suing ZeniMax For $22.5 Million More | Reply

Oculus CTO John Carmack Is Suing ZeniMax For $22.5 Million

Comments Filter:

  • Wow - so they proved in court that Carmack was involved in stealing trade secrets worth $500 million, and he still expects to be promptly paid?

    If I was convicted in court of stealing from a company, I wouldn't expect a paycheck. I guess that's one more way the rich executives are different from the rest of us.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dstyle5 ( 702493 )
      If I recall correctly, he personally wasn't found guilty of anything. It was other execs and Oculus itself. Even if he was found guilty how would that negate the sale iD to Zenimax? This just seems like Zenimax doing the same thing Activision pulled with ex Infinity Ward execs and employees, using their size/lawyers to avoid paying people money they are owed for as long as they can.

    • Wow - so they proved in court that Carmack was involved in stealing trade secrets worth $500 million, and he still expects to be promptly paid?

      If I was convicted in court of stealing from a company, I wouldn't expect a paycheck. I guess that's one more way the rich executives are different from the rest of us.

      It's a separate action. He left, they owed him money and he wants what they agreed to pay. They can argue they shouldn't have to, or that any award should be used to offset any money he owes them; but if they owe hm the money he should get paid.

Slashdot Top Deals

Too much of everything is just enough. -- Bob Wier

Close