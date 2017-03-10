Blogger Wins Libel Damages Over Columnist's Tweets (bbc.co.uk) 33
eionmac shares a report that details a legal battle in which a food blogger won thousands of dollars in libel damages "after a row over two tweets." BBC reports: Food blogger Jack Monroe has won 24,000 British pounds damages, plus legal costs, in a libel action against columnist Katie Hopkins after a row over two tweets. Ms Monroe sued the writer over two war memorial tweets she said caused "serious harm" to her reputation. Ms Hopkins posted tweets in May 2015 asking her if she had "scrawled on any memorials recently." Ms Monroe said that meant she had either vandalized a war memorial or "condoned or approved" of it. Mr Justice Warby also ordered Ms Hopkins -- a columnist for the Mail Online -- to pay an initial 107,000 British pounds towards the campaigner's legal costs within 28 days. He ruled that the tweets had caused "Ms Monroe real and substantial distress" and she was entitled to "fair and reasonable compensation."
The picture caption lists both names. No idea if the woman in the picture is one or the other.
If it's recognisable as a woman, it's not Katie Hopkins. She looks more like a horse.
Does the article say that? I don't see it during a quick once-over.
Not very good at English are you?
Very few women go by the name "Jack".
Breaking News - Apprentice failure makes bad finan (Score:2)
Hopkins is probably wishing she took up the offer to accept "an apology and a 5,000 GBP donation to a migrants charity" right now.
Depends... from what I hear, a lot of the Fleet Street periodicals each have a massive cash stockpile that's earmarked for nothing but libel suits (they tend to attract 'em, as you might have guessed). Maybe she got a piece of that dosh from her employer? Not entirely sure, though - it would depend on whether or not she was posting in her capacity as a columnist or not. If not, then she's likely fscked.
The sad thing is that her shitty newspaper had probably come out better off from the whole affair. The Mail's main products are outrage and vitriol. Nothing like a good "snowflakes and their hurt feelings over a tweet" story that can be dragged out for years.
Do we really need you guys talking anymore? Can't we just ASSUME "every story = TRUMP BASH" and just move on?
"you guys"? How about growing up and ignore posts you don't like? This story wasn't about bashing the white house madman (I can back up that characterization with facts so it isn't a biased opinion), there were only one post mentioning Trump at all (so no, "you guys" doesn't apply) etc.
I suspect that Mr. Trump has approximately nothing to do with British civil courts, let alone this particular lawsuit.
Seriously dude, let it go. Not everything in the news is orange-tinted...
For the moment, anyway.
Food blogger Jack Monroe
Yes, her name is Jack. No, she didn't used to be a guy.
The submission could have mentioned that. With all the gender bending in the news now, it made the post almost unreadable, because we were all trying to figure out which "Ms" it was talking about.
1) At least a dozen fat imbeciles will come along and spout off about how truth isn't a defence against libel in England.
2) Two of them will be that retarded red-light running granny-grabber A.K.Marc and that shit-thick polack Wijnowski, who know they're lying because I've corrected both of them on this - twice in the latter's case.
For those who don't know... (Score:2)
For those blissfully unaware of the existence of Katie Hopkins, she's a former UK Apprentice contestant and all-round pretty shitty human being, who now makes her living out of being "controversial," and is one of the most widely hated "celebrities" in the country. Five minutes with her would make spending the whole night with Piers Morgan seem pleasant by comparison.
Glad I Live in America (Score:2)
Talk about ridiculously thin skinned. 107,000 British Pounds for what amounts to an insult... Talk about a broken system. In the free world with freedom of speech, we tweet back "You're an ass." then block the person and move on with our lives.
By the way, since you apparently burned all your dictionaries during Brexit, libel is stating something damaging as factual about a person in writing. It was clear that that tweet was an insult and not real libel: i.e. "I saw/heard so and so deface(d) a war memoria