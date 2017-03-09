Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


EU Court Sets Limit On 'Right To Be Forgotten' In Company Registers

The European Union's top court ruled in May 2014 that people could ask search engines, such as Google or Microsoft's Bing, to remove inadequate or irrelevant information from the web results produced from searches for people's names. Today, the court is limiting the so-called "right to be forgotten" principle, ruling that individuals cannot demand that personal data be erased from company records in an official register. Reuters reports: In Thursday's ruling the European Court of Justice said that company registers needed to be public to ensure legal certainty and to protect the interests of third parties. Company registers only contained a limited amount of personal information and, as executives in companies should disclose their identity and functions, it said. This did not constitute too severe an interference in their private lives and personal data. However, the court said there might be specific situations in which access to personal data in company registers could be limited, such as a long period after a company's dissolution. But this should be determined on a case-by-case basis.

EU Court Sets Limit On 'Right To Be Forgotten' In Company Registers

  • Lack Of Sense (Score:3)

    by Jim Sadler ( 3430529 ) on Thursday March 09, 2017 @08:55PM (#54010463)
    It is hard to believe that no one has mentioned that once something is on the net it is next to impossible to get rid of it. How many people copied various things and repost their information from time to time. You might have sent one email but it can be in thousands of hard drives around the world. Companies that go broke normally sell all the information that they hold.

