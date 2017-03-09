Filmmakers Take Dutch State To Court Over Lost Piracy Revenue (torrentfreak.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: A coalition of Dutch film and TV producers is following through on their threat to file a lawsuit against the local Government. The filmmakers hold the authorities responsible for the country's high piracy rates. They claim the government tolerated and even encouraged unauthorized downloading for years and want to see compensation as a result. Last year the Dutch Government denied these allegations, noting that the filmmakers could go after downloaders directly if they want to recoup their losses. However, they are not backing down. On Tuesday a group of film and TV show companies issued a summons announcing their legal action, NRC reports. Through the court they hope to hold the Government liable, and if thatâ(TM)s the case, a separate damages procedure will likely follow.
Unrealized profit is not a loss (Score:1)
This should be laughed out of court.
Decent case (Score:1)
Simple Solution (Score:5, Insightful)
To avoid such expensive lawsuits, the government should revoke the copyright monopolies they have granted these organizations. Then they won't have to worry about anyone infringing on them.
Re: (Score:1)
The EU dictocracy does not allow for that; copyright law is handed down from on high by Brussels, and new member states must agree to implement EU copyright laws as a condition of accession. So short of the Netherlands pulling a Nexit and leaving the EU, they will not be able to implement your solution, even if they wanted to.
My heart bleeds for them (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
These are Dutch TV producers. From the country which brought you:
"Big Brother" - A show where people with no lives can watch people with slightly more exciting lives, sometimes live.
"The Voice" - A bunch of singers trying to put up with people who can't sing wanting to be stars.
"Downistie" - A soap opera staring only people with down syndrome
"Adam Zkt Eva" - A dating show where contestants are naked.
"Who is the Worst Driver in the Netherlands?" - One of the drivers ended up running over the producer of the
Re: (Score:2)
Nonsense. Netflix has a whooping 111 Dutch titles of which only about 33% is cabaret/stand-up comedy.
Be careful what you ask for (Score:3)
Later when the music companies tried to sue individuals for copyright violation, the courts decided that since The People had already compensated the music industry for their losses via the CD tax, there was no need for any more lawsuits.
Double-dipping may be normal for the music and movie industry (when's the last time one of them offered you a discount for upgrading your DVD collection to Blu-Ray, or CD to streamed, even though you ostensibly already bought a license when you bought the first one?). But it's not normal for the rest of the world, and the courts will slap them down if they try to impose their perverted view of how things should work onto the real world.
Re: (Score:2)
Where does it end... until eventually it's mandatory that you pay a monthly subcription fee to
Re: (Score:2)
As long as a bureaucrat can walk out into a city and return with any CD/DVD R media it should be fine.
Just move the industry to Germany (Score:1)
Leave the leftists in the poverty they create and encourage.
Well, that's easy (Score:2)
Lost revenue from the Dutch film industry is roughly zero. As if somebody actually watches that tripe... Most of it only gets produced because of heavy subsidising by the government in the first place; maybe they should ask for that money back.
Oh, and we already pay a tax to compensate for piracy. Let's give that money back as well.
I have a nice Dutch word for them: "kansloos".